Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2024
The global adhesive tapes market is fragmented in nature. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the leading players in the market are investing in research and development to innovate new products in the market. The players are also improving the efficiency of the products so as to increase its demand in the market. Major companies in the market are endorsing in merger and acquisition activities so as to strengthen their network supply and expand their geographical presence. Companies in the market are involved in developing new techniques to improve production capacity and developing new techniques. The new players in the market are however, finding it difficult to cement their position in the market owing to high prices of raw materials and entry barriers. This is helping major players to gain prominence in the market.
The key players operating in the global adhesive tapes market are NICHIBAN CO., LTD., Lohmann GmbH & Co.K.G., Advance Tapes International, CCT Tapes, Kruse Adhesive Tape, H.B.Fuller, Surface Shields, Scapa Group PLC, Vibac Group S.p.a., K.L. & Ling, Saint Gobain, tesa SE, 3M, CMS Group of Companies, and Nitto Denko Corporation.
The global adhesive tapes market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.80% during 2016 to 2024. The global adhesive tapes market was worth US$51.54 bn during 2015 and is expected to rise at a valuation of US$92.36 bn by the end of the forecast period. The global adhesive tapes market is led by application segment. The rise in this segment is mainly due to research and development activities. The adhesive tapes market is led by Asia Pacific. This region is witnessing prominent growth compared to other regions and is expected to lead the market in the coming years.
Developing Automotive and Packaging Industry to Boost the Global Adhesive Market Growth
The global adhesive tapes market is anticipated to show significant rise in the market owing to increased number of technological advancements in automotive industry. The trend to substitute screws, rivets, bolts, and other fastening traditional techniques are being substituted by strong adhesive tapes thus, leading to increase demand for adhesive tapes in the market. Demand for light-weight vehicles are fueling the global adhesive tapes market. There is also significant growth of adhesive tapes in electronic device industry. Healthcare industry is accelerating the market growth of adhesive tapes due to high demand for the same for medical devices, fixing post surgeries cover shield, covering wounds, acting as protective layer for surgical containers, monitoring of electrodes, and cleaning purposes. Specialty tapes are increasing in demand due to its affordable price, desired performance, and easy handling properties. Rise in research and development activities have led to expansion of its application globally thus, resulting in new opportunities for the market. Rise in awareness about safety of environment have led to increased demand for ecofriendly tapes in the market. Adhesive tapes have found their application in industries such as automotive, electronics, electrical, and healthcare.
Volatility of Raw Material Prices to Hamper Market Growth
The global adhesive tapes market is expected to experience restrains in the market due to certain factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials. This factor is likely to affect the market growth severely in the coming years. Stringent rules and regulations regarding the emission of certain chemicals are expected to hamper the market growth. There are also certain rules which must be followed to attain approval for production of adhesive tapes. These are some of the potential factors that can restrain the global adhesive tapes market growth during the forecast period.
Ink Resins Market to Develop Rapidly by 2027
The global ink resins market was valued at US$ 3.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled ‘Ink Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Printing ink manufacturers use ink resins as raw materials to impart significant characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include high solid content, viscosity, gloss, and improved pigment wetting.
Increased use of packaging to boost ink resins market
Packaging is an important requirement of all products. It protects products from a variety of factors such as incorrect handling and harsh environments. Attractive packaging also plays an important role in the sale of products. Good packaging can positively influence a consumer’s purchasing decision. Manufacturers and consumers have started realizing these benefits of packaging. As a result, the global packaging industry has been expanding at a considerable pace over the last few years. All types of packaging require printing inks, while all printing inks require ink resins as one of the raw materials. Thus, growth of the packaging industry is expected to drive the global ink resins market during the forecast period.
Digitization trend to negatively affect ink resins market
Digitization can be defined as the development of pictures and texts in the digital form. The process of digitization started with the development of computers, mobile phones, and Internet. Several textbooks, novels, and illustrative books are currently available on the Internet. Even marketing campaigns at present require printed material in less amounts, as part of those campaigns can be conducted online. The trend of e-commerce is growing at a rapid pace across the world and this has hampered several industries including the publication & commercial printing industry. This, in turn, is likely to restrain the global ink resins market during the forecast period.
Collaboration between ink resin manufacturers and printing ink manufacturers
Various types of ink resins are available in the market. They include modified rosins, hydrocarbon resins, polyamides, acrylics, and polyurethanes. Different types of ink resins involve different advantages as well as disadvantages. Ink resins can be manufactured as per the precise requirement of the final printing ink. They can even be customized for specific applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing. However, the development of such high-precision ink resins is only possible through close collaboration between printing ink manufacturers and ink additive manufacturers. Such collaborations also present lucrative opportunities for ink resin manufacturers.
Global ink resins market segmented based on type, printing ink, printing process, application, and region
In terms of type, the global ink resins market has been segmented into modified rosin, hydrocarbon resin, modified cellulose, acrylic, polyamide, and polyurethane. The modified rosin segment accounts for a prominent share of the market, due to low price and easy availability of modified rosins. Based on printing process, the market has been segregated into lithography, flexography, gravure, digital, and others. The lithography segment holds a key share of the market, primarily because lithographic printing is widely employed in end-user industries such as printing and publishing.
In terms of printing ink, the global ink resins market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, UV-cured, and oil-based. Solvent-based printing inks consume a large share of ink resins. In terms of application, the market has been divided into packaging, publishing, commercial printing, and others. Packaging is the primary application of printing inks and, in turn, that of ink resins. Furthermore, with rising awareness regarding the significance of packaging, the packaging segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the forecast period.
In terms of region, the global ink additives market has been divided into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of ink resins worldwide, due to the large production of printing inks in the region.
High level of competition in the market
Ink resins is a moderately consolidated market with the presence of a few, key multinational players such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, DIC Corporation, and Lawter Inc. It is also a mature market with the presence of established players, which makes the entry of new companies relatively difficult. Several large-sized companies operating in the market have adopted the strategy of new product development, especially the development of sustainable and eco-friendly ink resins, in order to compete effectively in the market. For example, BASF SE has launched several new ink resins under the brand name of Versamid. Furthermore, it is focused on the production of eco-friendly ink resins under the brand name of Joncryl.
Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market 2019 Status and Ongoing Development Trends
Servo and Stepper Motors Market Research Report gives you a detailed Idea about the Major Manufacturers, Applications, Regions, Company Profile, Industry Growth, Revenue, Gross margin, Consumption Value/Volume, Sale price, Import, Export, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Product Picture and Specifications for the Forecast period 2018-2023 covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market 2018 Research Report Servo and Stepper Motors replete with all-inclusive analysis through a deep research, answering all the questions that limits the industry development, market size, operation situation, futuristic developments, pathways and trends of Servo and Stepper Motors industry. These all are the final outcomes of learning the present situation of the industry, mainly for 2018.
The report thoroughly describes and maps the Servo and Stepper Motors Market with a flawless discernment on the existing situation of competition in the market. This will ultimately be helping investors as well as manufacturers if the industry, in better understanding the current and future directions, the Servo and Stepper Motors Market will be headed in.
The Leading players in each Country Included : Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc, Siemens, Rockwell, ABB, Rexroth (Bosch), Panasonic, Nidec, Delta Electronics, SANYO DENKI, TECO Electric & Machinery, Schneider, Moog, Oriental Motor, Toshiba, Parker Hannifin, HNC Electric, GSK, Shinano Kenshi, MinebeaMitsumi, Moons’ Industries, Tamagawa Seiki, Ametek, Sonceboz, Fulling Motor,
Moreover, the report also provides the market size, trends and forecast from 2019 to 2024 for the Servo and Stepper Motors Market, detailing a thorough market analysis along with the market growth. The research report also comprises of all the crucial aspects of the Servo and Stepper Motors Market with respect to the regional market share, volume and insights of the market over the major regions in the world.
It is reported in the document that in 2018, the Servo and Stepper Motors Market was valued at USD XX million, which the major industry players have projected to cross USD XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX %, considering 2018 as the base year and forecast period between 2019 and 2024.
Production, revenue and consumption data for the Servo and Stepper Motors Market across the major regions are also added to the report, covering all the key market vendors and manufacturers of the industry. however,the report has underwent through a deep individual analysis of the revenue data, pricing and production price accompanied with the market share, in order to provide a thorough comprehension of the industrial competitive landscape.
Global Servo and Stepper Motors market status within world’s major regions is also analyzed in the research report that includes product price, capacity, profit, demand, supply, forecast, market growth rate and production. In addition, the SWOT analysis, investment return analysis and investment feasibility analysis have also been added at end of the report.
Global Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer Market 2020 Future Trends, Growth Factors and Development 2025
Global Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 added by Fior Markets covers market growth, and size, segmentation, regional retreats, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and plans. The report comprises of the basic insights related to the Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer market. The report defines and explains the growth of the market. The report will greatly help the users to understand the market trends, production, share, demand, sales, and forecast trends. It covers the historical growth of this market and predicts the long run for 2020 to 2025 time-period. The report analyzes recent developments in the market and competitive landscape.
The research report covers information on product offerings, revenue segmentation, production, and it’s market share, revenue, price, and gross margin, supply, consumption, export, import volume, and values, as well as the commanding players in the Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer Market. It thoroughly looks at company strategies, and marketing, expenditure, company planning, and sales. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where market influence factors, market growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities are highly discussed. The analysis report provides investigations and data according to categories such as market segments, types, technology, geographies, and applications.
The below some important organization as the main competitor in the global market research report are: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Conklin Company Partners, Yara International, Nutrien, Miller Seed Company, Stoller USA, Helena Chemical Company, CHS, Nachurs Alpine Solution, etc.
Segmentation of market product type: Ortho-phosphate, Poly-phosphate
Segmentation of market by end-user applications: In-furrow, Fertigation, Foliar
Competitive Rivalry:
The Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer market report studies global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis are also conducted. What’s more, industry development trends and marketing channels are assessed.
The Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Count on geographic regions, the market is segmented into key regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Market Size -Statistics, Includes:
- Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer market size by value 2014-2019, forecasts to 2025,
- Current analysis of market performance 2014-2019, key trends 2020-2025
- Prospects, positive & negative influences on the growth of the market
- Qualitative comment on size, trends, and industry prospects
Conclusion:
The report delivers a comprehensive estimation of the Phosphorus Starter Fertilizer market and contains thoughtful insights and industry-validated market data. Also, the analysis report consolidates in-depth information on the worldwide objective market concerning different formulates, for example, business points of view from various experts, perspectives and conclusions from leading and industry specialists. The report also contains predictions using a proper set of assumptions and methodologies.
