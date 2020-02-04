MARKET REPORT
Adhesives And Adhesive Applying Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2022
The global adhesive and adhesive-applying equipment market should reach $74.5 billion by 2022 from $57.8 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Scope:
The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood through tables and figures.
Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various adhesives, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the equipment used for applying adhesives and its global and regional markets.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global as well as regional markets for adhesives and adhesive applying equipment.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2022.
– Discussion of the various technologies involved in the manufacturing of different types of adhesives, including the value of such products produced and utilized globally as well as in different regions.
– Coverage of product lifestyle and technology lifestyle (TLC) of various types of adhesives and methods employed by various manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.
– Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers.
– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.
– Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Summary
Adhesive products are used to create bonds between two different or similar materials. Adhesives are made from precise blends of petroleum-derived plastic resins, synthetic rubber elastomers and additives used to enhance certain characteristics. The final formulation ultimately depends on the end use. Industries that typically use adhesives include construction, consumer products, assembly, packaging, labeling and transportation. Products expected to see the most growth include electronic adhesives for printed wiring boards, hot-melt systems and automotive adhesives. The most common end uses for hotmelt adhesives are packaging and disposable and pressure-sensitive products.
The adhesive industry consists primarily of manufacturers of industrial and household adhesives and glues. Major factors influencing the growth of this industry include the stability of other industries using its products, the availability of raw materials and environmental concerns. Products showing the greatest growth in the late 1990s included natural-base glues and adhesives, mainly those made from natural gums, shellac, lacquers, varnishes, hot-melt adhesives and epoxy adhesives. Products with
declining sales included several kinds of synthetic resin and rubber adhesives, rubber and synthetic resin combinations, and protein and dextrine vegetable natural adhesives. Nonetheless, when measured by value of product shipments, synthetic resin and rubber adhesives (e.g., epoxies, hot-melt adhesives, rubber cements, pressure-sensitive adhesives) held approximately 60% of the market share.
Growth is controlled by the availability of raw materials. Hot-melt adhesives, favored in industries as the most likely products to outstrip the market with their growth, require hydrocarbon resins. Demand for those resins increased in the early 2000s. Many manufacturers attempted to expand their production capabilities to keep up with the growth of the raw materials market; demand was expected to increase at a rate of 4% annually. Even if supply remains adequate, prices were already rising, meaning that the largest companies would be best positioned to compete for available raw materials.
The industry grew steadily but slowly in the last two decades. Individual companies seeking to increase their revenues looked to mergers and acquisitions, particularly in Asian markets, where industry growth was expected to surpass that in the U.S. At the same time, foreign companies increasingly invested in U.S. firms, resulting in the industry becoming more globalized and consolidated. As demand for specialized adhesive applications increased, smaller firms were able to carve out their own positions.
Nonetheless, larger companies took larger portions of market share, and in 2010, more than 55% of the market was controlled by the top 20 companies.
The adhesive market depends greatly upon secondary industries, so trends in other sectors of the economy can significantly impact this industry. One sector showing increasing interest in adhesives was the automotive industry. Several U.S. automakers joined with adhesive makers to develop industryspecific applications to cut costs, reduce weight and even increase recyclability of cars made with these products. The market for reactive adhesives grew as the automotive industry moved away from
mechanical fasteners. The development of epoxy/urethane hybrids attracted particular interest because of the broad range of demands placed on adhesives used in the automotive industry. Both manufacturers and users of these products were looking to combine high tensile strength and compatibility with flexible materials. Developments in reactive adhesives for the auto industry also brought benefits to other industrial sectors, including appliance manufacturing.
Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- TDW GMBH
- Rosen USA Inc.
- Baker Hughes a GE Co LLC
- Pure Technologies, Ltd.
- CIRCOR Energy, Inc.
- Romstar Group Sdn. Bhd.
- Dacon AS
- Enduro Industries, Inc.
- NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG
- Entegral Energy Marketing, Inc.
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market is Segmented as:
- By Type (MFL Type, UT Type, and Others),
- By Application (Crude Oil, Refined Products, Natural Gas, and Others),
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market – Global Share, Industry Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast
The ‘Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market Report’ Provides a Comprehensive Analysis of Key market segments and sub-segments, Evolving Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market trends and dynamics, Changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market forecasting, Tracking current trends /challenges, Competitive insights, Opportunity mapping in terms of technological and govt. policies affected on it.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Commercial Generator for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
- United States
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kp123
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
Tp123
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
Ap123
The report also given brief on product overviews and detailed interdiction of the global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market. Furthermore, the report will also provide its users with the analysis of market drivers which are expected to support the growth of the Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market in years to come. The report also illustrates the major restraining factors which lead to adversely impact the growth of the market in the analysis period. The opportunities assessment from the future perspective to take strategic decisions is covered in the report. Technology benchmarking, regulatory landscape, Porters’ Five Forces Analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis and other analyses of the market are covered in the research.
The global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market is valued at million US$ in 2019 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2027.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
This study also explores the status of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs), market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and analysis of Porter’s five strengths.
There are few Chapters to Deeply Understanding of the Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market Research.
Chapter 1, is definition and segment of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs);
Chapter 2, is executive summary of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market;
Chapter 3, to explain the industry chain of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market;
Chapter 4, to show info and data comparison of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Players;
Chapter 5, to show comparison of types;
Chapter 6, to show comparison of applications;
Chapter 7, to show comparison of regions and courtiers (or sub-regions);
Chapter 8, to show competition and trade situation of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market;
Chapter 9, to forecast Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market in the next years;
Chapter 10, to show investment of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) Market;
Market Forecast
Biorefinery Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2030
This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Biorefinery Market spending will reach $892 billion by 2030 from $487.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, from 2020 to 2030. The bio-refining process is based on the use of different types of bio-based feedstock that are converted with the help of various technological concepts that are based on biochemical, chemical and thermochemical transformations. The bio-refining process is used to produce bio-based products that are both environmentally and economically beneficial. The top three drivers for the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels were government policies, added value from non-fuel co-products, and carbon emission reduction; the top three barriers to the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels were competition vs. petroleum based fuels, policy uncertainty, and high production costs.
It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain’s report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.
Broad deployment of bio refineries is needed for these benefits to materialize
As an integral part of an emerging sustainable bio economy, bio refineries can provide an important pathway to ensure efficient use of biomass resources. Broad deployment of bio refineries is needed for these benefits to materialize. However, commercialization and large-scale diffusion of bio refineries requires more than the introduction of new technology. It also demands sociotechnical changes that involve a variety of actors, interests and institutions. Despite the envisioned benefits of bio refineries, their practical implementation remains low.
Benefit of biomass refineries is that the primary product selling price can be lowered significantly by coproducing higher value, lower volume products such as succinic acid, which we considered in this study. Coproducing small-market products in a biomass refinery also provides economies of scale that reduce the cost of making such products below levels that can be achieved through dedicated production. We note that the market size for most potential high value coproducts is not large enough to support full-scale dedicated production. And, if the market were to increase to the extent that it could support dedicated production, the coproduct would cease to be high-value, having become a commodity itself.
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain’s new study tells you and tells you NOW. The 210-pages report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Biorefinery market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
75 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Biorefinery market.
Global Biorefinery market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.
Biorefinery market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Biorefinery submarkets:
Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Technology between 2020-2030
Biotechnology Market, 2020-2030
Fermentation Market, 2020-2030
Enzymatic conversion Market, 2020-2030
Chemical Market, 2020-2030
Mechanical Market, 2020-2030
Thermochemical Market, 2020-2030
Combustion Market, 2020-2030
Gasification Market, 2020-2030
Pyrolysis Market, 2020-2030
Thermolysis Market, 2020-2030
Hydrothermal Process Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Raw Material between 2020-2030
Agriculture biomass Market, 2020-2030
Grasses Market, 2020-2030
Oil Crops Market, 2020-2030
Starch Crops Market, 2020-2030
Sugar Crops Market, 2020-2030
Wood and woody biomass Market, 2020-2030
Marine biomass Market, 2020-2030
Residuals and Waste Materials Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Application between 2020-2030
Bulk Chemicals Market, 2020-2030
Biomaterial Market, 2020-2030
Biofuel Market, 2020-2030
Pharmaceuticals And Food Additives Market, 2020-2030
Other Application Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Product between 2020-2030
Biofuels Market, 2020-2030
Power Generation Market, 2020-2030
Chemicals Market, 2020-2030
Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030
Polymers Market, 2020-2030
Foodstuff Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Type between 2020-2030
Biochemical Market, 2020-2030
Thermochemical Market, 2020-2030
Other Type Market, 2020-2030
Regional Biorefinery market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
North America Market, 2020-2030
US Market, 2020-2030
Canada Market, 2020-2030
Europe Market, 2020-2030
The UK Market, 2020-2030
Germany Market, 2020-2030
France Market, 2020-2030
Italy Market, 2020-2030
Spain Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030
Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
China Market, 2020-2030
India Market, 2020-2030
Japan Market, 2020-2030
Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
LAMEA Market, 2020-2030
Latin America Market, 2020-2030
Middle East Market, 2020-2030
Africa Market, 2020-2030
Company profiles for the leading Biorefinery companies
Company Profiles of Leading Players
Abengoa Bioenergy Corp
Pacific Ethanol
Neste Oil OYJ
Renewable Energy Group Inc
UOP LLC
Valero Energy Corp
Quad-County Corn Processors
POET-DSM
Pacific Ethanol
Front Range
Flint Hills
Other Key Players in the market
ACE ethanol
American Process
Beta Renewables
Bluefire Renewabl
Butamax
Canergy
Coskata
DuPont Biofuel Solutions
Enerkem
Fiberight
INEOS
Mascoma
Mendota Bioenergy
ZeaChem
Amyris
Cool Planet
Emerald Biofuel
Envergent (UOP & Ensyn)
Fulcrum BioEnergy
Haldor Topsoe Inc.
LanzaTech
Maverick Synfuels
Red Rock Biofuels
Sundrop Fuels
SynTerra Energy
Terrabon, Inc. B
Virent
Algenol
Joule Unlimited
Sapphire Energy
Solazyme
BIO-REFINERY TECHNOLOGIES Providers
Abengoa Bioenergia
Amgen, Amylin Pharmaceuticals
Baxter International
Beta Renewables
Biogasol
Biogen Idec
Blue Sugars Corporation
Borregaard
Bp Biofuels
Celgene
Cephalon
Clarient
Dupont
Fiberight
Genentech
Gilead Sciences
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Imclone Systems
Iogen
Lanzatech
Medimmune
Petrobras
Poet-Dsm Advanced Biofuels
Salix Pharmaceuticals
