MARKET REPORT
Adhesives Sealants Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
The global adhesives & sealants market was valued at US$ 58,153.1 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Adhesives & Sealants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global adhesives & sealants market is driven by the rise in building and construction activities across the globe.
Rise in Demand for Adhesives & Sealants from Building & Construction Industry to Drive Market
The global adhesives & sealants market is primarily driven by advancements in the building & construction industry. Rise in the number of upcoming commercial building projects, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, is anticipated to propel the adhesives & sealants market in these regions. The residential and non-residential construction sectors in the U.S. has been expanding in the last few years.
This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in the U.S. experienced year-on-year growth of 10.52% in 2016 and 10.58% in 2017. The non-residential construction sector expanded by 7.71% from 2015 to 2016. Construction of health care, commercial, and office buildings have increased in the country. The housing industry in the U.S. is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago are projected to represent 20% of total construction output in the U.S. by 2026. India is expected to become the third leading construction industry in the world by 2026.
Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to VOC Emission to Restrain Market
Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions during the use of adhesives pose a threat to the environment. Several countries have set guidelines restricting the amount of VOCs emitted during the usage of adhesives, especially for solvent-based adhesives, in industries. Manufacturing operations are bound by rules and regulations regarding evaluation, registration, storage, usage, handling, and transportation of certain substances and their emissions, effluents, and other wastes. Violation of these regulations is expected to lead to legal compromise future business activities of the company.
These environmental regulations restrain the demand for solvent-based adhesives in packaging and printing industries, as heavy penalties and losses can be incurred due to violation of these government regulations. Therefore, most market players are shifting from solvent-based adhesives to water-based adhesives. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased air pollution, which has affected the health of people across the globe. Several developing and developed countries such as the U.S., India, and China are facing pressure from domestic and international regulatory bodies to formulate regulations to control VOC emission and reduce pollution.
Acrylics Segment to Dominate Global Adhesives & Sealants Market
Based on resin, the adhesives market has been segmented into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), styrenic block, ethyl vinly acetate (EVA), and other resins such as silicone, polyester, and fluoropolymer. In terms of resin, the sealants market has been segregated into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), silicone, and others such as polyester and fluoropolymer.
The acrylic segment dominated the adhesives market. Acrylic resins are extensively being used in the production of heat resistant, water-based, and UV curing adhesives. Additionally, resins have robust bonding characteristics, fast setting time, and good environmental resistance.
The acrylic segment of the sealants market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Favorable physical properties such as good peel, impact, and tensile lap shear strengths are driving the demand for acrylic sealants. Excellent adhesion properties exhibited on substrates such as steel and aluminum are expected to boost their demand in automotive, consumer, and construction industries.
Water-based Segment to Drive Adhesives Market
In terms of technology, the adhesives market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive and others, which includes powder-based and oil-based. The water-based segment of the adhesives market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to their eco-friendly nature. Water-borne adhesives meet the standards imposed by the U.S. and European Union regarding VOC emissions. In addition to low toxicity, their high water content makes water-based adhesives less flammable and reduces hazardous waste.
Automotive & Transportation Segment Dominates Adhesives & Sealants Market
Based on application, the adhesives market has been divided into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer/DYI, leather & footwear, and others such as electronics and marine. The sealants market has been split into building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer, others, which include industrial, woodworking, packaging, and electronics.
The global automotive industry is replacing welding of engine parts assembly with adhesives and sealants to reduce the weight of the vehicle. Reduction in vehicle weight increases fuel efficiency. Automobile manufacturers are using adhesives and sealants to bond and seal vehicles’ interiors, exteriors, under-the-hood, under-chassis, and other related parts. Most major manufacturers of automobiles across the world use adhesives based on epoxy resins, as they provide strong and durable bond of dissimilar materials.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Adhesives & Sealants Market
In terms of region, the global adhesives & sealants market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Based on consumption, Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific, especially China and India, is expanding significantly. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for building and construction materials such as adhesives & sealants.
Demand for adhesives & sealants in North America is driven by the presence of a large number of end-use industries and rising construction spending in the U.S. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials in the form of shale gas and numerous strategic initiatives adopted by companies such as 3M, BASF, and Avery Denison is expected to fuel demand during the forecast period.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Adhesives & Sealants Market, request a PDF brochure here.
High Degree of Competition among Market Players
High degree of competition exists among market players operating in the adhesives & sealants market. The market is dominated by a few major players and is moderately consolidated. Key players operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
MARKET REPORT
Medical Plastics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027
The global medical plastics market was valued at US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report titled ‘Medical Plastics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Rise in demand for medical plastics for manufacturing medical devices fuels the global medical plastics market. North America accounts for a major share of the global medical plastics market due to the increase in usage of medical plastics in disposable medical devices
Increasing Demand for Plastics in Medical Industry
Increase in demand for plastics to manufacture medical devices such as disposables, diagnostic instruments, catheters, tubes, masks, and medical bags is anticipated to boost the global medical plastics market. Lightweight and cost-effectiveness of medical plastics attract large number of medical device manufacturers to invest in medical plastics.
Rising demand for disposable medical devices such as bed pens, inhalation masks, and intravenous (IV) tubes is likely to propel the medical plastics market during the forecast period. Low density of medical plastics make them ideal for the use in applications such as orthopedic devices, artificial cornea, and hearing aids. Implementation of stringent regulations by governing bodies across the globe is expected to reduce the consumption of medical plastics owing to health concerns. Long shelf life of medical plastics is a major factor driving the demand for these plastics.
Advancements in 3D Printing Technologies for Manufacturing Medical Devices
Adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D printing is a key factor fuelling the global medical plastics market. 3D printing is used to create tissues & organoids, surgical tools, patient-specific surgical models, and customized prosthetics. The usage of 3D printing technology can help customize medical implants for body parts such as knees, hips, ankles, parts of spine, and skull.
Sterile instruments such as forceps, hemostats, scalpel handles, and clamps can be manufactured using 3D printing technology. 3D printing enables rapid production of dental implants, hearing aids, prescription eyeglasses, and headgear.
High Focus on Extrusion Process Technology
Extrusion is a process of making different parts, which have continuous length and cross section. Plastic in the form of solid plastic mass, pellet, or powder and foaming agents are extensively mixed, melted, and pushed through a die to form a shape during the extrusion process. The obtained shape is moved through secondary operations where it is cooled and cut into required shapes. Extrusion is preferred to other molding technologies for the manufacturing of structures with varying geometries.
North America Dominates Global Medical Plastics Market
In terms of demand, North America is expected to hold dominant share of the global medical plastics market during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population and penetration of lifestyle diseases are the major factors fuelling the medical plastics market in the region. Major manufacturers such as BASF SE, Dow DuPont, and Evonik Industries AG have operational units in the region.
Substantial investments in research and development and supportive government initiatives are further driving the medical plastics market in North America. According to the survey conducted by Research America, the investment in medical and health care development in the U.S. rose by 20.6% between 2013 and 2016. Rise in investments in R&D activities in the health care sector is likely to propel the demand for medical plastics in North America.
High Degree of Competition among Established Players
The global medical plastics market is highly fragmented. Therefore, intense competition exists in the market. Major players operating in the global medical plastics market adopt various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches in order to strengthen their position. Suppliers of medical plastics focus on forward integration in order to achieve product differentiation.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Medical Plastics Market , request a PDF brochure here.
Key players profiled in the report on the global medical plastics include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Dow DuPOnt, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, Covestro AG, Royal DSM, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation, HMC Polymers, and Eastman Chemical Company.
MARKET REPORT
Autonomous/Driverless Cars Market is expected to double its market size in Upcoming Years | Key Players: Tesla, BMW, Daimler, BYD, Waymo, Volvo, Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen
reportsandmarkets.com adds “Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars Industry, 2020 Market Research Report” new report to its research database.
Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars Research Report 2020 to 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the Autonomous/Driverless Cars including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, Autonomous/Driverless Cars, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Autonomous/Driverless Cars Investments from 2020 till 2026.
Autonomous/Driverless Cars market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Tesla, BMW, Daimler, BYD, Waymo, Volvo, Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen
Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-autonomous-driverless-cars-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-one?utm_source=SATPR&utm_medium=VISHAL&utm_campaign=VISHALJADHAV
Autonomous/Driverless Cars market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrate the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics.Autonomous/Driverless Cars market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.
The ‘Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars Industry, 2013-2026 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Autonomous/Driverless Cars manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.
In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2020 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the Global total market of Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis
Enquiry copy at https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-autonomous-driverless-cars-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-one?utm_source=SATPR&utm_medium=VISHAL&utm_campaign=VISHALJADHAV
The report then estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Autonomous/Driverless Cars Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2026 Global Autonomous/Driverless Cars industry covering all important parameters
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
The Autonomous/Driverless Cars market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production,value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About Us:
reportsandmarkets.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us:
Sanjay Jain
Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing
Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)
MARKET REPORT
Global Urokinase Market Revenue Strategy 2020: Wanhua Biochem, NDPharm, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma etc.
New Study Report of Urokinase Market:
The research report on the Global Urokinase Market is a complete guide for the new entrants in the market. The report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, technology and volume during the forecast period. The growth rate, challenges and barriers are also explained in the Global Urokinase Market research report. The report sheds light on the development rate of the strategies, products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the product.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: Wanhua Biochem, NDPharm, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma, Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical, & More.
More Insightful Information | Request a Sample Copy @
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/request_sample/837445
Product Type Coverage
Urokinase Powder
Urokinase Solution
Application Coverage
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The Market Report Contains The Following Chapters:
Chapter 1: The research report on the Global Urokinase Market helps in understanding the crucial information about the given market.
Chapter 2: The report provides a detailed study on each majorly impacting player in the Global Urokinase Market such as the company profiles, the latest technological advancements by the players in the market, and the product profile of the player currently available in the market, as well as the regions they function in majorly.
Chapter 3: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future in the Global Urokinase Market. It provides strategic solutions and recommendations in key business sectors based on the market estimations.
Chapter 4: The report also presents an eight-year forecast survey on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! https://www.reportsmonitor.com/check_discount/837445
The Global Urokinase Market report analyses the production of goods, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a detailed manner. Furthermore, the report examines the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, trends in sales, cost analysis, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, industrial statistics, demand and supply ratio, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Urokinase Market report.
Key questions answered in the report are:
• What is the estimated market size of the global Urokinase market?
• What are the effective growth drivers in the global Urokinase market?
• Who are the major manufacturers in the global Urokinase market?
• What are the opportunities, risks, barriers and challenges in the global Urokinase market?
• What are the sales, revenue and price analysis of top manufacturers of the global Urokinase market?
• Who are the leading traders, distributors and dealers in the global Urokinase market?
Get Full Report With TOC Please Click Here @
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/837445/Urokinase-Market
To conclude, Urokinase Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Contact Us
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549 5911 (U.S.)
+44 203 318 2846 (U.K.)
Email: [email protected]
Medical Plastics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027
Autonomous/Driverless Cars Market is expected to double its market size in Upcoming Years | Key Players: Tesla, BMW, Daimler, BYD, Waymo, Volvo, Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen
Global Urokinase Market Revenue Strategy 2020: Wanhua Biochem, NDPharm, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma etc.
Visual signalling Devices Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2024
Defense IT Spending Market Share 2020 Industry Size, Global Trend, Types, Top Manufacturers, Dynamic Growth and Competitive Landscape
Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Globally by 2025: Industry Key Players – Hisamitsu, Mylan, GSK etc.
(2020-2026) Natamycin Market Research, Size, Growth And Trends | Danisco, DSM, VGP
Drilling Fluid Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Lithography Inks Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
Adhesives Sealants Market- Expert Insights with Key Market Players, Market Dynamics and Market Analysis 2026
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.