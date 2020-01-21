“Advanced Energy Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are Siemens AG Brammo Inc. Silver Spring Networks Schneider Electric SE Ford BG group Alstom Clean Energy fuel Corp. “

Connect with us

The research study on Modest recovery in Global Advanced Energy Market is inclusive of a detailed summary of this industry. A highly focused approach to subjective research has been undertaken, with the description of product scope and elaborate industry insights and outlook until 2025. Introduced by Research Reports Inc., this report delivers information about the product pertaining to the parameters of cost, demand and supply graph, market trends, and the nature of the transaction.

Also, the report is liable to help shareholders and prominent investors understand the demands of customers for efficiently marketing the products and services.

A detailed analysis of the Advanced Energy market has been provided in the report. The analysis is undertaken on the basis of the overall historical data, valid projections on the market size, qualitative insights, and more. The predictions of this report have been inferred based on conclusive analysis techniques and assumptions. In essence, this research report works like a repository of analysis as well as information for all the aspects of the industry – including and not limited to:

  • Innovative technologies
  • Regional markets
  • Product types or applications

A detailed evaluation of the popular trends prevalent in the Advanced Energy market has been given in the report, in tandem with the microeconmic pointers and regulatory mandates. With this analysis, the report projects the lucrativeness of every market segment over the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Important factors analyzed in worldwide Advanced Energy market report

Revenue and Sales Estimation: Historical remuneration, as well as sales volume, have been specified in the report – this helps in preparing an accurate budget. The data is segmented with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches to predict the overall market share as well as to calculate forecast numbers for the major geographies in the report in tandem with the key Types and Applications.

Manufacturing Analysis: The report is presently evaluated in terms of the numerous product types and applications. The global Advanced Energy market study delivers essential highlights of the manufacturing process analysis that has been verified through primaries. These primaries have been collected via industry professionals and also major representatives of all the firms profiled in the report, in order to prepare courses of action to support the industry growth effectively.

Competition: Major contenders have been studied on the basis of their company profile, product/service price, sales, capacity, product portfolio, and cost to find out the present competitor’s strengths as well as weaknesses.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: Advanced Energy report also delivers information about the production, distribution, consumption & export/import, and break-even point & marginal revenue). ** If applicable

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

    Major players in the global Advanced Energy market include:

  • Siemens AG
  • Brammo Inc.
  • Silver Spring Networks
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Ford
  • BG group
  • Alstom
  • Clean Energy fuel Corp.

Segmentation by product type:

  • Pumped Hydro Storage Technology
  • NAS Battery Storage Technology
  • Caes Energy Storage Technology
  • Flow Battery Energy Storage Technology

Segmentation by application:

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The efficient use of IVA technology lies in the concepts of aggregation and augmentation as organizations are becoming more comfortable with the idea of integrating chatbots and intelligent assistants into their processes, and are confident that it will lead to improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction.

– With expected to AI becoming the core of many technology-based applications, the investments in the IVA sector are growing, while virtual assistant stands as one of the standard features for many AI-related applications, thereby leverage the fast-growing technology to expand in the coming years.
– With various sectors quickly integrating the IVA into their business ecosystem, organizations are now looking forward to enhancing their existing communication platform thereby fueling the demand of the IVA market.
– With declining costs of hardware, the infrastructure costs associated with the development and deployment of IVA based technology have come down drastically, that is enabling companies to pursue the AI technology and develop solutions thereby cater to industry-specific needs.

Scope of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Report

The Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) are AI-driven software solutions for enterprises looking forward to automating their customer service operations. Owing to their self-learning ability, scalability, and customizable features, AI-driven virtual assistances are gaining across enterprises. As brands across industries are focusing on improving customer experience, IVAs are expected to gain traction considering the functional abilities compared to programmable chatbots. It expands the scope of the first-generation AI platform beyond Information Technology simplification and optimization so that it can leverage on AI to drive the transformations to the core of the business.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Automated Service-based Platform

– BFSI sector is among the early adopters of personalized product recommendations based on past experience of its customers thereby understanding their need for the banking as well as financial services along with their browsing habits.
– The banking industry has a wide range of products and services for its customers with an increasing number of banking service providers adopting personalized banking to retain their customers. IVAs, which are capable of delivering quick and efficient customer service, along with personalized offers based on their profile are, therefore, becoming common across the banking industry.
– Emphasis on omnichannel experience also supports the adoption of IVAs. Prominent banking service providers, such as Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Capital One have already implemented virtual assistants in the form of chatbots and have successfully streamlined their back-end operations, thereby, saving significant costs.
– For instance, IBM, which offers AI solutions for call centers, quoted that bot interactions in the Banking industry is expected to hit 90% by 2022. Such statistics substantiate the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America to Register a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

– With a large fraction of millennials in the region inclined toward self-service options and messaging apps, the enterprises across the region are estimated to opt for IVA services to cater to their needs, thereby fueling the growth of the market across the region.
– The robust banking sector of the region has actively invested in chatbots for customer personalization. In fact, the early adopters of the AI assisted chatbots in the banking sector are from North America.
– For instance, Nuance Communications, a prominent player in the market revealed that 80% of 10,000 US clinicians believe that virtual assistants would drastically change healthcare by the end of 2019. Such high consumer inclination toward self-service options has led to the growth of the messaging applications indicate the favorable environment for the adoption of IVA chatbots across regions.
– Furthermore, the growing investments by companies in developing improved IVA technology by the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support automated decision-making systems are expected to fuel the market across North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The intelligent virtual assistant market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the integrated speech as well as gesture recognition technologies, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– September 2019 – Oracle Corp. collaborated with Deloitte Digital to help brands make every customer interaction matter. By bringing together enterprise-class Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and demonstrated technology and business expertise, Oracle and Deloitte Digital will help brands deliver personalized and contextualized experiences in real-time and at scale across the entire customer journey.
– May 2019 – Vodafone Idea Limited signed a multi-million-dollar five-year agreement with IBM to deliver an enhanced customer experience to millions of connected consumers and businesses in India. In addition, this engagement will also contribute to Vodafone Idea’s merger synergy objectives by reducing its IT-related costs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:
– Nuance Communication Inc.
– IBM Corporation
– Oracle Corporation
– Anboto Group
– Creative Virtual Ltd
– eGain Corporation
– Synthetix Ltd.
– Inbenta Technologies

Growing preference for processed and ready-to-eat food products on the coattails of changing lifestyles habits in major cities has been influencing the adoption of dehydrated form of vegetables such as beans, potatoes, onions, broccoli and others.

The global dehydrated vegetables market is estimated to be valued over US$ 56 billion in 2018, expanding at a promising CAGR of 4.8% over the assessment period of 2018-2028, which is expected to exceed a value of US$ 90 billion by 2028-end.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Gain Traction with Advancements in Food Technology

Air and vacuum drying techniques are projected to become more mainstream in the global dehydrated vegetables market by technology. These technologies help improve the shelf life of processed or convenience foods including dehydrated vegetables, while retaining their taste, nutrition, and texture. Further, the drying systems help preserve the vegetables under certain conditions which can be consumed for longer period of time. These are the key factors giving a boost to the growth of global dehydrated vegetables market.

Producers are focusing on innovations and incorporation of advanced technology to improve product quality which will possibly create potential growth prospects of the global dehydrated vegetables market. In addition, introduction of powder form of dehydrated fruits and vegetables which provide similar nutritional benefits as fresh fruits and vegetables is expected to be one of the emerging trends of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Various organic vegetable producers are adopting the powdered dehydrated products which use organic fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farms as raw materials. These items are freeze dried to preserve their nutritional ingredients, heated for removal of moisture content, and further powdered the final product for easy consumption. These producers also ensure that the powder form of dehydrated vegetables do not contain any additives and can last as long as six months. Such advancements are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for producers of dehydrated vegetables. In addition, adoption of infra-red drying technology is gaining momentum in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

E-commerce Sites to Gain Ground as Potential Sales Channels for Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Online sales channel has been playing a key role in distributing various products including dehydrated vegetables. Costumer convenience and ability to compare and verify product origin, pricing, and quality are the factors driving the growth of dehydrated vegetables market through online retails stores. This has further influenced key market players to adopt these channels and provide a wide range of products with insightful specifications and offers.

Proliferation and e-commerce sites along with growing number of online shoppers, owing to home deliveries and easy payment options, is expected to be highly impactful on the growth of global dehydrated vegetables market.

Dehydrated vegetables are also likely to witness a robust supply chain, owing to sustainable packaging solution and improved transportation systems, which are promising for timely supply of products to various stores and to end customers. With the development of sustainable solutions for both production and packaging of food products, the global dehydrated vegetables market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the coming years.

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market – Competitive Landscape

With increasing consumption of ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods, companies operating in the global dehydrated vegetables market are focusing on using innovative food technologies to provide affordable and healthy options which will help attract their target customer base.

Key Players: 

  • Olam International
  • Naturex S.A.
  • Symrise AG
  • Mercer Foods, LLC
  • BC Foods, Inc.
  • Harmony House Foods, Inc.
  • Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.
  • Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd
  • Green Rootz
  • Silva International, Inc.
  • Van Drunen Farms

The latest report by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Flax Protein Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027’, provides some vital insights on the global flax protein market in terms of value and volume. The report states that, the global flax protein market was valuated at around US$ US$ 48 Mn in 2018, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% from 2018 to 2027. PMR provides some vital insights on the global flax protein market with several forecasting factors in the report.

Besides a high-fiber and seed profile, flaxseed is loaded with various vital nutrients, and is considered equivalent to soybean in protein content. Flax protein has been in use in various food and beverage products such as dietary supplements, bakery products, confectionaries, functional beverages, sports nutrition, and dairy products.

Growing Demand for Flax Protein in Supplements to Boost Market Growth

The global flax protein market is competitive and well fragmented. The supplements segment under end use is expected to hold the largest share in terms of both, value and volume, over the forecast period in the global flax protein market. The rapid growth of the supplements segment is due to the growing demand for dietary supplements fortified with plant protein.

The growing demand for plant-based proteins as well as the growing vegan population are prime factors that are driving the growth of the flax protein market. By end use, the energy & sports nutrition segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 9.1%, due to the increasing penetration of plant proteins as well as increasing preference for plant-based proteins.

APAC to Hold over 26% Share in Flax Protein Market Value by 2027

By region, APAC is expected to hold a relatively high market share of 26.9% in terms of value share by 2027 in the global flax protein market. This region is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 10.63 Mn between 2018 and 2027. This growth is due to the rising demand for dietary supplements and sports nutrition. Growing awareness about the inclusion of proteins in various food products is one of the prime factors for the growth of the global flax protein market. North America currently holds the largest share in the global flax protein market, but is expected to grow at a low CAGR since it is already a mature market. The market in Latin America is expected to show growth at a CAGR of 5.8% in the global flax protein market.

‘Conventional’ to Take up Nearly 95% of the Market Value Share by 2027

By nature, the conventional segmentation is expected to hold a prominent share of around 95% by the end of 2027, and grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value. This growth of the conventional segment is due to easy availability as well as lower prices as compared to the organic segment. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, owing to the on-going ‘move to organic’ trend and increasing demand for clean products.

Flax Protein Market: Key Players

The report provides market insights & analysis on the market competition which companies and suppliers are adopting for tapping opportunities in flax protein market. At the end of the flax protein market report, a complete competitive landscape of key players in the flax protein space is offered. Key product offerings, long- and short-term strategies, as well as the global presence of key players have been provided in this part of the flax protein market report. The report also highlights the recent developments in the global flax protein market.

The key industry players in global flax protein market are. Competitors are focusing on new product development for catering the growing consumer needs.

  • Clearspring Ltd
  • THINKITDRINKIT
  • Austrade Inc.
  • Natunola
  • Leader Foods O
  • Glanbia plc
  • Omega Protein Corporation
  • Organica Vita Ltd

