Advanced Oil And Gas Exploration And Downhole Technologies Market size Record Sturdy Growth by 2021
Chapter 2 provides a summary of the report, including a summary table and summary figure.
Chapter 3 presents the market and technology background, describing the importance of advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technologies in relation to the more traditional practices, including a brief history and important indications for the industry.
Chapter 4 presents the market for advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology by type, including seismic, geophysical, drilling, completion, artificial lift, revitalization/rejuvenation of old, abandoned fields, and abandonment/decommissioning and waste management.
Chapter 5 details the demand by end user by oil type, gas company and region.
Chapter 6 presents the demand by application in finding (i.e., discovery and imaging), reaching the reserves, recovery of the reserves, and abandonment/decommissioning and waste management.
Chapter 7 presents the demand by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. An in-depth quantification of advanced exploration and downhole expenditures by region includes forecasts to 2021.
Chapter 8 presets the patent overview and new technological development impacting the industry. This section is particularly important to this discussion of the oil market, as no nation can enjoy long-term energy security without innovation, and international stability cannot be secured without establishing mutually beneficial economic cooperation rooted in technology development.
Chapter 9 presents an analysis of the market opportunities, along with the industry structure, concentration factors, market leaders and their performance. It also presents important strategies for staying competitive and important shifts in the industry. Trade practices, concentration factors, company earnings and changes are assessed. Other aspects covered in this section include pricing economics and purchasing influences.
Chapter 10 provides the company profiles, including contact addresses, websites, and telephone and e-mail contact information of selected companies involved in advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology.
–94 data tables and 94 additional tables.
– An assessment and evaluation of the demand for advanced exploration and new downhole techniques for oil and gas production.
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
– An overview of the importance of advanced exploration and new downhole techniques in relation to the overall global and U.S. economies.
– Evaluation of environmental and energy regulations and their impacts on the market.
– The structure of the industry and competitive aspects.
– Market segmentation and fragmentation, channels of distribution, pricing economics, and purchasing influences.
– Profiles of major players in the industry, including: Dawson Geophysical Company, Fugro NV, Mitcham Industries, Petroleum Geoservices ASA (PGS), Polarcus Ltd., Schlumberger WesternGeco, SeaBird Exploration, Helmerich and Payne.
The global market for advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% to reach $233.4 billion in 2021.
Using advanced 3-D and 4-D (time-lapse) seismic exploration techniques in conjunction with technologies such as portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, resources including abandoned/old pressure-depleted wells, tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, tight gas and coal bed methane have completely transformed the U.S. energy landscape by facilitating access to reserves that were previously unavailable. This success in the U.S. with unconventional resources and marginal reserves has prompted other countries to reconsider developing their own unconventional and marginal resources and assessing how soon this can be achieved. Development of super-strong alloys allow drill bits to go into high-temperature, high-pressure fields. Other advances include logging while drilling, horizontal/directional drilling, “smart” drill bits and miscible methods for enhancing oil recovery. Exploration for new sources of oil and gas has always been the primary strategy of the oil industry but digging and recovering more efficiently is perhaps of greater importance when finances are stretched, and untested areas are riskier. Producers are instead faced with three options:
– Increase production from existing assets.
– Monetize known reserves.
– Reduce exploration and production costs.
Advanced exploration and downhole technology are redirecting the search, identification and recovery of bypassed oil and gas, thus ensuring higher productivity to be coaxed out of mature, old, dormant/abandoned and pressure-depleted fields and enabling the monetization of stranded reserves.
Explorers have succeeded in applying advanced downhole technology in squeezing costs, and as a result, will be able to add an estimated 10 million barrels of oil per day to the global supply by 2025 at less than the $60 Brent crude price. Up to 13 million barrels of oil per day of capacity is needed by the world through 2025, with an additional 11 million barrels of oil per day, to meet rising demand and to address declining production in oilfields currently in production. Companies are therefore redirecting resources to extend the lifespan of existing assets. With the recovery rate of conventional oil reserves averaging just 30% to 35%, advanced tertiary or enhanced oil recovery technologies could ultimately free up to 60% or more of conventional reservoirs’ resources. This is typically carried out through downhole technologies such as horizontal/directional drilling, and the injection of steam, gas such as CO2, or additional chemicals into the well. The cost of oil production tends to rise because the oil that is the least expensive to extract is removed first.
Industry Growth
Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2024
The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Management from emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.
Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
- On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
- On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
- On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type
- Solid-State Battery
- Conventional Battery
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology
- Air Cooling and Heating System
- Liquid Cooling and Heating System
- Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
- Phase Change Material (PCM) System
- Thermo-Electric System
- Others
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed2018 – 2028
Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
segmentation, applications, and the competitive landscape of the global market have been included in the research report.
Global Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market: Drivers and Restraints
The stringent regulations for environment and safety imposed by governments across the globe are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market in the coming years. In addition, the rising demand for oil and gas in several emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the forecast period. The growing focus of key players on new and innovative technological developments is predicted to encourage the growth of the market in the near future.
On the other hand, several technical concerns and cost factors are some of the major reasons estimated to restrict the growth of the global gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the emergence of green building concept and the rising awareness in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors are likely to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years.
Global Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market: Region-wise Outlook
To offer a clear understanding of the global gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market, the research study has divided the market in terms of geography. Some of the key regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these segments, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market throughout the forecast period. According to the research study, this region is anticipated to account for a large share of the global market in the coming few years.
The high level of contribution from Australia, India, Japan, and China is expected to supplement the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future. In this region, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia are projected to register a healthy growth in the forecast period. The research study has provided a thorough analysis of the regional segmentation, including the key factors encouraging their growth. Additionally, the market share and predicted growth rate of each segment have been provided in the research study.
Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:
The research study offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape of the global gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market. The key factors encouraging the level of competition and overall development of the market have been discussed in length in the research study. In addition, the product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments have been included in the report. The company profiles of these players have been included in the scope of the research study in order to offer a strong understanding of the overall market.
Some of the leading players operating in the gas analyzer, sensor, and detector market across the globe are Figaro Engineering Inc., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Xtralis Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, Ametek Inc., Enerac Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Trolex Ltd., ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Testo AG. The rising focus of these players on technological advancements and new product development are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the near future.
Reasons to Purchase this Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems Market insights offered in a recent report
Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems are included:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Evac Group (Cathelco)
CORROSION Office
Lordco
Vector Corrosion Technologies
Venteville
Cathodic Protection Co Limited
Ampak
Duvine
MPE Cathodic
Stork
BAC Corrosion Control Ltd (BAC)
MATCOR
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Offshore Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems
Onshore Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems
Segment by Application
Construction
Marine Engineering
Seawater Pipework System
Others
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) Systems market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
