ENERGY
Advanced Visualization Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017 -2026)
Advanced Visualization Market is expected to reach USD 5.42 Billion by 2026 from USD 1.92 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 13.85% from 2017 to 2026.
The market is based on systems like medical instruments that are harnessed with the latest software that provide the numerous factors of a living cell continuously. This system effectively reduces the overall time taken by hospitals to report the result to the patient also efficiently utilized pathological laboratories for various clinical applications. The reasons behind rising of global advanced visualization market are technological headway, improved symptomatic analysis, growing vogue of target diseases, and expanding need for state-of-the-art diagnostic performance. Moreover, factors such as limited medical restitution or radiology-based diagnostic procedures and technological limitations associated with existing advanced visualization analysis may restrain the market growth.
The global advanced visualization market is segmented by product and services, type of solution, imaging modality, clinical application, end user, Geography. The segment of product and services can be sub-segmented as hardware, software & services. Type of solution can be sub-segmented as enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and stand-alone workstation-based solutions. The enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to offered benefits such as enhanced data storage capacity, data transfer capabilities, multi-user interface, streamlined analysis, and centralized post-processing solutions On the basis of a type of solution.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/202
The segment of imaging modality is further categorized into magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, and other imaging modalities. In 2026, the magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to command the largest share of the market due to the growing application of MRI in several clinical areas such as oncology, radiology, and cardiology is driving the number of MRI imaging procedures On the basis of imaging modality. The segment of clinical application is further sub-segmented into radiology/interventional radiology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, vascular, neurology, and other clinical areas (obstetrics/gynecology, urology, pulmonary, and gastroenterology) The segment of end user is further sectaries into hospitals and surgical centers, imaging centers, academic and research centers, other end users (pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs) On the basis of end user
Research Methodology: The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Advanced Visualization Market.
Key Players in the Advanced Visualization Market Are: General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Terarecon, Inc., Pro Medicus Limited, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Inc. (A Part of Onex Corporation).
Key Target Audience:
• Research and consulting firms
• Advanced Visualization Market Investors
• Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
• Research Labs, Hospitals and Clinics
• Contract research organizations (CROs)
• Healthcare Institutions
• Advanced Visualization Marketing Players
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/202
Scope of the Advanced Visualization Market Report:
Advanced Visualization Market By Products and Services:
• Hardware and Software
• Services
Advanced Visualization Market, By Type of Solution:
• Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions
• Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions Advanced Visualization Market,
Advanced Visualization Market, By Imaging Modality:
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Computed Tomography
• Positron Emission Tomography
• Ultrasound
• Radiotherapy
• Nuclear Medicine
Advanced Visualization Market, By Clinical Application
• Radiology/Interventional Radiology
• Cardiology
• Orthopedics
• Oncology
• Vascular
• Neurology
Advanced Visualization Market, By End User
• Hospitals and Surgical Centers
• Imaging Centers
• Academic and Research Centers
Advanced Visualization Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Advanced Visualization Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/advanced-visualization-market/202/
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Advanced Visualization Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Advanced Visualization Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Advanced Visualization Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Advanced Visualization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Advanced Visualization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Advanced Visualization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Advanced Visualization by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Advanced Visualization Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Advanced Visualization Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Advanced Visualization Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
ENERGY
High Barrier Packaging Films Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies like Dai Nippon Printing, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, etc
Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Prime Manufacturers, Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, SWOT Analysis, Key Regions, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
Market Info Reports Added New Latest Study On Overview of High Barrier Packaging Films Market: The Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market and describes necessary factors like Top manufacturers, production worth, leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, key regions and CAGR, numerous stakeholders, SWOT analysis. This report focuses on Professional Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the High Barrier Packaging Films market.
Get Free sample copy of report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/Request-Sample/18429
Leading players covered in the High Barrier Packaging Films market report: Dai Nippon Printing, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Mitsubishi PLASTICS, Toyobo, Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air, Mondi, Wipak, 3M, QIKE, Berry Plastics, Taghleef Industries, Fraunhofer POLO, Sunrise, JBF RAK, Bemis, Konica Minolta, FUJIFILM, Biofilm and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PET
CPP
BOPP
PVA
PLA
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Food &Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Electron
Industry
Others
Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million till 2025, rising at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2025.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
To Check Discount on this report, [email protected] https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/Request_discount/18429
The Essential Content Covered in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market Report:
- Top Key Company Profiles.
- Main Business and Rival Information
- SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
- Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share and Size
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global High Barrier Packaging Films market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the High Barrier Packaging Films market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the High Barrier Packaging Films market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the High Barrier Packaging Films market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the market.
For More Information (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/18429/high-barrier-packaging-films-market
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- What are the key factors driving the Global High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of High Barrier Packaging Films market?
- What are the High Barrier Packaging Films market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?
Request Customization Service of the Report:
MarketInfoReports.com provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
Inquire and Customization of the [email protected]: https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/Request-Customization/18429/high-barrier-packaging-films-market
Contact Us:
Mr. Marcus Kel ([email protected])
Call: +1 415 658 9988 (International)
+91 84 839 65921 (IND)
Email: [email protected]
ENERGY
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, End User and Region.
Global Hypochlorous Acid Marketwas valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that can only exist in solution, as it is highly unstable when isolated in its pure form. Advantage of its strong oxidation properties, which is used as a bleach and disinfectant, among various other things.
It is preferred in the water treatment industry because of the convenience of storage, transport, and use; cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals. Additionally, it is an effective microbicide, especially against waterborne pathogens. Also, its cost-effectiveness and non-toxicity to humans and animals further contribute to its popularity in the water treatment industry. The disinfecting properties of hypochlorous acid offer novel opportunities for its use in the water treatment sector.
The report on the global hypochlorous acid market covers segments such as type, application, end-user and region. Based on application, the oxidizing agent segment is dominating as the use of household bleach has been growing since the last few years, because of rising concerns over infectious diseases.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35187
The textile industry segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the use of hypochlorous acid as an oxidizing agent and a bleaching agent in this industry. Sodium hypochlorite finds wide application as a bleaching agent in the textile industry in various emerging economies. The water treatment industry is also witnessing steady growth with a growing demand for clean water, globally.
Hypochlorous Acid Market
The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent the market in the hypochlorous acid market during the forecast period, followed by the APAC. The presence of prominent manufacturers and distributors contributes to market growth in North America.
Government regulations regarding the use of sanitizers in many industries are also expected to positively influence market growth in the region. Such as, the U.S. Food and drug administration has implemented a regulation that governs the use of effective sanitizers in the food industry to kill bacteria and other microorganisms, especially on food contact surfaces.
In 2018, URGO Medical, a leading player in wound care products, entered into an asset acquiring agreement with REALM Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in the U.S. REALM Therapeutics engages in research activities to discover new hypochlorous acid-based treatments for atopic dermatitis and allergic conjunctivitis. This acquisition is estimated to help URGO Medical become the leading player in advanced wound care business across the globe.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Hypochlorous Acid Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/35187
Scope of the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Type
• Sodium Hypochlorite
• Calcium Hypochlorite
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Application
• Sanitizing Agent
• Disinfecting
• Oxidizing Agent
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By End User
• Water Treatment Industry
• Textile Industry
• Others
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market
• INOVYN
• Olin Chlor Alkali
• Akzo Nobel
• OxyChem
• Arkema
• BASF
• Kuehne Company
• Lonza
• AGC Chemicals
• Surpass Chemical Company
• Axiall
• Clorox
• Hasa
• Chongqing Tianyuan Chemical
• Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical
• Tosoh
• Hangzhou ElectroChemical Group
• Hill Brothers
• JCI Jones Chemicals
• Cydsa
• Mexichem
• IXOM
• Aditya Birla
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Hypochlorous Acid Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Hypochlorous Acid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hypochlorous Acid by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Hypochlorous Acid Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-hypochlorous-acid-market/35187/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
ENERGY
Global Ink Additives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Ink Additives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.
The demand for ink additives is likely to drive significantly in the packaging application. The flexographic process for packaging proposals rub resistance, friction and blocking reduction, and trapping benefits. The product has enough potential to sustain for long-time owing to the increasing use of corrugated boxes. Distribution channels further support market growth with an increasing e-commerce business.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33471
However, the increasing concern of toxicity in ink chemicals restrains the market during the forecast period. Global ink additives market has opportunity to develop green products to ease future challenges. The product demand in the APAC is gradually growing with a demand for high-performance ink for end-use applications expected to drive the market growth during the assessment period.
One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the ink additives market in the upcoming years is the rising demand for eco-friendly inks. The increasing environmental concerns and sustainability have led to the demand for biodegradable inks. The primary advantage of eco-friendly inks is the improved recyclability of paper as it aids efficient separation of ink from paper. Moreover, these inks are odorless and free from hazardous chemical compounds, making favorable for printing packaging materials for food and beverages.
Dispersing & wetting agents segment is dominating the ink additives market during the forecast period. This increased market share can be accredited to properties of wetting and dispersing agents for stabilizing the suspension of pigments in varnish and achieving excellent print quality. Dispersing & wetting agents are used in nearly all types of inks, resulting in constant demand.
The packaging segment accounted for the major shares and dominated ink additives market. Factors, for instance, its help in enhancing the appearance of the product and for providing information regarding the product or the brand in the food industry will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years. The packaging industry usages inks for printing cartons, labels, corrugated boards, and films and will be driven by the increased demand for flexible packaging in the food industry.
Region-wise, The APAC represents the high volume ink additives market for printing ink industry followed by Europe and North America. The highest growth has been observed by the packaging segment of textile additives. The publishing and the commercial printing segments of ink additives market are though shrinking in certain developed regions of the globe and have shown sluggish growth in the developing countries over the past. The ink additives market is likely to show a moderate single-digit annual growth over the next five years. The growth of the packaging segment in the global ink additives market has been amplified by the growing growth in the GDP and population in the Asia Pacific region.
A recent development in Global Ink Additives Market: In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet consumers’ need in creating color, binder, and performance systems. The new products offer benefits like better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, adhesives, industrial coatings, and printing inks.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ink Additives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ink Additives Market.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33471
Scope of the Global Ink Additives Market
Global Ink Additives Market, By Type
• Rheology Modifiers
• Dispersing & Wetting Agents
• Foam Control Additives
• Slip/Rub Materials
• Others
Global Ink Additives Market, By Technology
• Solvent-Based
• Water-Based
Global Ink Additives Market, By Process
• Lithographic
• Gravure
• Flexographic
• Digital
Global Ink Additives Market, By Application
• Packaging
• Publishing
• Commercial Printing
Global Ink Additives Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Ink Additives Market
• ALTANA AG
• BASF SE
• Dow Corning
• Elementis Plc
• Evonik Industries
• Harima Chemicals Group
• Shamrock Technologies
• Munzing Chemie Gmbh
• Solvay S.A.
• Lubrizol
• Keim Additec Surface Gmbh
• Allnex
• Croda International Plc.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Dorf Ketal
• Polyone Corporation
• Clariant
• Martínez Ayala
• Siltech
• Uniqchem
• Venator
• Raybo Chemical Company
• the International Group, Inc
• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
• Patcham
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Ink Additives Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Ink Additives Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Ink Additives Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Ink Additives Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ink Additives by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Ink Additives Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Ink Additives Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Ink Additives Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ink Additives Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ink-additives-market/33471/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Recent Posts
- Dry Air Scrubber Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers
- Storage & Transport Chests Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028
- 2020 Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics Market top manufactures, Regions, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, Market Size and Forecasts 2019-2024
- Elastic Laminates Market Size & Share Expanding Across The Globe By 2018-2028
- High Barrier Packaging Films Market 2020 Industry Size by Global Major Companies like Dai Nippon Printing, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, Amcor, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, etc
- Commercial Solar Powered LED Street Lighting System Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2027
- Polydextrose Market Emerging Trends, Advance Technology Research, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis and Development Forecasts to 2026.
- Global Hypochlorous Acid Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, End User and Region.
- Future of Chemical Blowing Agents Reviewed in a New Study
- 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2026
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT4 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study