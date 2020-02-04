Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Connectivity Constraint Computing Market Over the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

Assessment of the Global Connectivity Constraint Computing Market

Refrigerated counters are commercial refrigerators which are designed especially for kitchen/cooking area of hotels, restaurants and catering services. These counters come with a wide range of temperature control options (typically from -15 to +10 degrees). The refrigerated counters are expected to witness strong demand globally majorly due to growing professional restaurants and food chains. Majority of the refrigerated counter market is concentrated in North America and Europe due to large number of hotels and catering service providers in these regions.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global refrigerated counter market based on product, design, end-user and geography. The global refrigerated counter market is categorized based on product types into refrigerator counter and freezer counter. Both segments are further sub divided into gastro universal pan/gastro-norm (GN), others (without standard dimensions), counters (euro-norm – EN) and chef base counters. Furthermore, the report provides complete insights into different counter designs through by design segmentation, which includes with door, with drawer, with prep-table-top, and with saladette top segments. These segments are categorized by refrigerator and freezer counters respectively. The end-user segmentation for the global refrigerator market includes hotels, and system catering. The system catering segmentation is further categorized into quick service restaurants, catering services, location specific catering, and full service restaurants. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global refrigerated counters market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while Europe is divided into the U.K. and Germany. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China and India. Also, MEA is further segmented into South Africa and the UAE, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Argentina. The report further provides a cross-segmentation analysis of the segmentation as per the countries.

Refrigerated Counters Market: Scope of the Study

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the refrigerated counter market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global refrigerated counters. It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue and volume. Also provided in the report is the market share of key players for year 2015. The report also provides industry evolution, global frozen food sales overview, global quick service restaurants network overview, price trend analysis, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global refrigerated counter market.

Refrigerated Counters Market: Competitive Landscape

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Hoshizaki Electric Co. Ltd., Skope Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, Inomak S.A., Turbo Air Inc., Liebherr Group, The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Fagor Industrial, Standex International Corp., Dover Corp., Continental Refrigerator, True Manufacturing Co, Inc., Avantco Refrigeration, Angelo Po Grandi Cucine s.p.a., Ali S.p.A., Afinox srl, Coldline srl, Samaref srl, The Middleby Corp., Cool Compact Kühlgeräte GmbH, Inoksan Group and Infrico S.L.

Global Refrigerated Counter Market

By Product

Refrigerator Counter Gastro Universal Pan/Gastro-Norm (GN) Universal Pan 12’’ x 20’’ / GN1/1 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Universal Pan 18’’ x 26’’ / GN2/1 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Others (Without Standard Dimensions) 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Counters (Euro-Norm – EN) Bakery Counters 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Pizza Counter 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Chef Base 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Freezer Counter Gastro Universal Pan/Gastro-Norm (GN) Universal Pan 12’’ x 20’’ / GN1/1 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Universal Pan 18’’ x 26’’ / GN2/1 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Others (Without Standard Dimensions) 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Counters (Euro-Norm – EN) Bakery Counters 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Pizza Counter 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section Chef Base 1-Section 2-Section 3-Section 4-Section



By Design

Refrigerator Counter With Drawer With Door With Prep-Table-Top With Saladette Top

Freezer Counter With Drawer With Door With Prep-Table-Top With Saladette Top



By End-user

Hotels

System Catering Quick Service Restaurants Catering Service Location Specific Catering Restaurants (Full Service)



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

