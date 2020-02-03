Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Data Center Equipment Market Over the Forecast Period 2014 – 2020

Silent Scan Technology market report: A rundown

The Silent Scan Technology market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Silent Scan Technology market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Silent Scan Technology manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Silent Scan Technology market include:

By End User

By Region

This report covers the global silent scan technology market performance in terms of volume contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries, which are influencing the silent scan technology market currently. The report provides the upgrade and pre-installed silent scan MRI base in the top 10 countries and moves on to highlight market proportion of every region/country in the global silent scan technology market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2016 & 2026 estimates of the total number of MRI machines, total number of silent scan MRI machines and then a split on the basis of the upgrade and installed base. Porter’s five forces model & scenario forecast of every region/country is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on end-user segmentation, the global silent scan technology market is segmented into hospitals, which is further sub-segmented into public hospitals and private hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres and ambulatory surgical centres. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for more than 50% volume share of the market by 2016 end, which is expected to increase further by 2026 end. Private hospitals sub-segment is projected to remain the most prominent end user segment over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging centres is forecast to remain the second most dominant end user segment and, thus, is projected to register an above average CAGR during 2016-2026.

Based on regional segmentation, North America and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively account for more than half the total share of the global silent scan technology market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2026 end. Western Europe is another significant regional market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of volume among other regions in the global silent scan technology market during the forecast period.

Key market players covered in this report are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc. Key strategies adopted by most of the major players in the global silent scan technology market include: earning competitive advantage by entering niche segments or creating newer growth markets, leveraging existing capabilities to create patient-centric technologies, briskly entering markets in emerging countries and offering the latest innovative technologies to healthcare facilities and, thus strengthening regional proficiency and addressing customer needs such as ensuring that patient comfort and standards are met during MRI scan procedures. New product launches, innovation and expansion are anticipated to form the core of these strategies during the forecast period.

