MARKET REPORT
Adzuki Beans Market is Creating an Incremental Opportunity
Global Adzuki Beans Market: Overview
The prevailing consumer outlook towards adoption of healthy products is evident. Hence, consumers are drifting towards traditional and healthy eating habits. Adzuki beans belongs to legumes category and scientifically known as Vigna angularis, is oval bush bean which is native of Japan, China, Himalayas and other Asian countries and is grown annually. Adzuki is considered to be the six largest grown crop of Japan. Adzuki beans are considered to be nutritional powerhouse as it is rich in fibre, protein and folic acid. Adzuki beans can be used in various forms such as extract, paste. The two most commonly used adzuki paste forms are known as Koshi and tsubu paste. Koshi paste is formed from the inner part of the bean mixed with sugar whereas tsubu paste is formed by cooking whole bean until it becomes soft and then combined with sugar. Adzuki beans are used in various Asian cuisines especially in desserts preparation.
Global Adzuki Beans Market: Drivers and Restraints
Changing consumer consumption pattern and increased inclination towards healthy eating habits is driving the growth of adzuki beans market. Adzuki beans offers broad spectrum of application particularly in food & beverage and supplements industry. Adzuki beans are primarily used in the culinary preparation especially in the preparation of natto which is a traditional soybean food of Japan, apart from this, adzuki beans are used in savoury dishes, sushi and other bakery products. Moreover, adzuki beans have a sweet taste, hence is preferred in dessert items. Hence, widespread culinary application is spurring the demand for adzuki beans in the food industry. Adzuki beans are also known to offer various health benefits. Adzuki beans have rich fibrous content that helps to enhance peristaltic movement, thereby enabling easy digestion. Moreover, it also helps to regulate the insulin activity. Thereby, prevents the onset of diabetes or helps to maintain the blood sugar levels of a diabetic patient. There are many other significant health benefits offered by adzuki beans such as it aids in weight loss, act as detoxifying agents, contributes to growth and repair of the cells and boost the protein content in the diet. Hence, owing to its array of health benefits, adzuki beans are gaining traction in nutraceutical industry.
However, there are certain regulatory disturbances prevailing in the Japanese adzuki beans market. The Japanese government have imposed an import quota, thereby limiting the quantity that can be imported. Although, the government has done this to promote “Hokkaido-grown” variety of adzuki bean which is local cultivation of Japan. However, this quotas system has adversely affected the international market dynamics of adzuki beans. Thereby, restraining the growth of adzuki beans market.
Global Adzuki Beans Market: Region wise Outlook
The global adzuki beans market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. Japan accounts for the major share of the adzuki beans market. As adzuki beans are native to Japan and is cultivated on large scale coupled with its applicability across various Japanese cuisines is spurring demand for adzuki beans in Japan. Asia Pacific region also accounts for significant share of adzuki beans market. As adzuki beans is also cultivated various parts of Asia Pacific region and framers are exploring new techniques to enhance the cultivation of adzuki beans. Thereby, propelling the market of adzuki beans. North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Adoption of organic products and healthy eating habits among consumers is driving the growth of adzuki beans market in North America, thereby leading to increase trade flow of adzuki beans during the forecast period.
Global Adzuki Beans Market: Key Players
Some of the prominent players identified in the global adzuki beans market includes: South River Miso Company, Kitazawa Seed Company, Royal Nut Company, ShaSha Bread Co., The Michigan Bean Commission, Zürsun Idaho Heirloom Beans, Eden Foods, Inc, HDCAgronomy, Bean Growers Australia Limited, Gold Mine Natural Food Company
