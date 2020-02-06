MARKET REPORT
Aerospace Foam Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2018 to 2026
Global Aerospace Foam Market was valued US$4.6 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$8.2 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.49 % during a forecast period.
Global Aerospace Foam market is segmented by material, by application, and by region. Aerospace Foam market is segmented into Polyurethane Foams, Metal Foams, Polyethylene Foams, Melamine Foams, and Others. Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Commercial Aircraft are application segment of Aerospace Foam market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Aerospace foams are materials used for cushioning and insulation in aircraft owing to their excellent properties, such as durability, tensile strength, and rigidness. Aerospace foams, such as polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, and metal foam, provide superior insulation in varied temperature ranges and reduce air leakage.
The polyurethane foam has witnessed the major traction in 2016, owing to its excellent durability and acoustic insulation properties. Polyethylene foams have excellent chemical and thermal resistance, which have increased its demand in aircraft applications.
The high projected growth of the military aircraft manufacturing industry will further boost the growth prospects for the aerospace foam market in the coming years. Commercial aircraft will grow rapidly owing to continuously rising air passenger traffic across the globe.
The aerospace foams market in North-America is one of the biggest consumers across the globe which is expected to continue in the near future. It accounted for a share of more than 40.18% of the total market size in terms of volume in 2017. Rapid industrial expansion and availability of raw materials are expected to boost the demand for aerospace foam in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.
Key players profiled and analyzed in the report
BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, ARMACELL, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Zetofoams Plc, ERG Materials, Aerospace Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Aerofoam Industries, Technifab Inc., Mueller, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, UFP Technologies, Solvay, Recticel, DOW are key players included in the Global Aerospace foams market.
Scope of Global Aerospace Foam Market:
Global Aerospace foams Market by Material:
Polyurethane Foams
Metal Foams
Polyethylene Foams
Melamine Foams
Others
Global Aerospace foams Market by Application:
Military Aircraft
General Aviation
Commercial Aircraft
Global Aerospace foams Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
360 Degree Camera Market Research Report Competitive Key Players Analysis 2019-2024
The Global 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing need for safety and security in public places, growth in virtual reality (VR) audience and increasing demand for virtual reality headset is expected to drive the 360 degree camera market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth of immersive media industry and need of 360 degree camera in automotive industry is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras which has a 360 degree field of view. Moreover, it captures everything around the sphere. 360 cameras are needed when large visual fields need to be covered such as shooting panoramas. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some key players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and 360fly, Inc. among others.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 360 degree camera market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of type, the 360-degree camera market is segmented into personal use and professional use.
- Based on resolution, the 360-degree camera market can be segmented into high definition (1280 x 720) and ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160).
- Segmentation by connectivity includes hardwired and wireless.
- Segmentation by end user industry includes construction, corporate, media & entertainment, training & education, automotive, travel & tourism, military & defense, healthcare and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Scope
The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the 360 Degree Camera market include:
- Ricoh (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- SAMSUNG
- Nikon Corporation
- com
- GoPro, Inc.
- 360fly, Inc.
- Rylo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company.
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Professional360 GmbH
- Other Key Companies
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
360 Degree Camera Market by Type
- Personal Use
- Professional Use
360 Degree Camera Market by Resolution
- High Definition (1280 x 720)
- Ultra High Definition (3840 x 2160)
- Ultra-Wide 4K (3840 x 1600)
- Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) 4K (4096 x 2160)
360 Degree Camera Market, by Connectivity
- Hardwired
- Wireless
360 Degree Camera Market, by End User Industry
- Construction
- Corporate
- Media & Entertainment
- Training and Education
- Travel & Tourism
- Automotive
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
360 DEGREE CAMERA Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Unmanned Traffic Management Market Research Report 2019 Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2024
The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.
The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growth in Global Air Traffic
The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.
Increasing Investment by Government Agencies
Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.
Market Restraints:
Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities
The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments
- By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure
- Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent
- By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:
- PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nova System
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Frequentis AG
- AirMap, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Altitude Angel Limited
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019 – 2024
The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market is estimated to reach USD 36.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.69%. Increase use of UAVs in commercial & civil application, Preference of UAVs in critical military missions, and increased usage in search and rescue operation and less expensive as compared to manned aircrafts is expected to drive the UAV market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations governing the commercial usage of drones in major countries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Boost in defense budget of major economies, potential usage as a cargo delivery method and can be accessed by a wide range of end-users is expected to become an opportunity for UAV market.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is an air bone system or an aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans. UAVs can be controlled by on-board electronic equipment’s or via control equipment from the ground. UAVs are used for observation and tactical planning. Some key players in UAV are 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems. and DJI among others.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on components, the UAV market can be segmented into UAV LiDAR, UAV gimbals, UAV radar, UAV data links, UAV ground control stations, UAV launch & recovery systems, UAV sensors and others.
- by type includes fixed-wing, multi–rotor, single-rotor helicopter and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.
- by range includes very close range UAVs, close range UAVs, short range UAVs, mid-range UAVs and endurance UAVs.
- by end-user includes agriculture, construction, defence & security, transportation and warehousing, energy, mining, oil & gas extraction, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Scope
The report on the UAV market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems.
- DJI
- ECA GROUP
- EHANG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.,
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- General Atomics.
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market by Components
- UAV LiDAR
- UAV Gimbals
- UAV Radar
- UAV Data Links
- UAV Ground Control Stations
- UAV Launch & Recovery Systems
- UAV Sensors
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Type
- Fixed-Wing
- Multi-Rotor
- Single-Rotor Helicopter
- Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Range
- Very Close Range UAVs
- Close Range UAVs
- Short Range UAVs
- Mid-Range UAVs
- Endurance UAVs
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by End User Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Defense & Security
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Energy
- Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction
- Media & Entertainment
- Wildlife & Forestry
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the UAV market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the UAV market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the UAV market?
- What are the evolving applications of UAV market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the UAV market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the UAV market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
