MARKET REPORT
Aerostructure Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019 – 2027
Global Aerostructure market report from TMR’s viewpoint
TMR analyzes the Aerostructure market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Aerostructure market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Aerostructure market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Aerostructure market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Aerostructure market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Aerostructure ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Aerostructure being utilized?
- How many units of Aerostructure is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Market Segmentation: Global Aerostructure Market
The global aerostructure market has been segmented based on components, material, platform, end user, and region. Based on components, the market is further classified into empennage, nose, wings, fuselage, flight control surfaces, and pylon & nacelle. The material segment is further segmented into metals, alloys & super alloys, and composite materials. Based on platform, the market is divided into two sub segments on the basis of aircraft type namely: fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. The fixed wing aircraft segment is further bifurcated into general, military & defense, commercial, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The rotary wing aircraft segment is further divided into commercial, military & defense, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The end user segment is classified as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. The global aerostructure market based on geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Preliminary Analysis
North America is anticipated to contribute the largest market share toward the global aerostructure market due to presence of leading aerostructure manufacturers, for instance UTC Aerospace Systems and AAR Corp., in this region. Moreover, over the past few years, North America has witnessed increasing deliveries of aircraft in both commercial and defense applications, which is further expected to drive the aerostructure market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for aerostructure owing to growing demand for aircrafts in defense and general aviation applications due to the rapidly growing aerospace market in emerging economies such as India and China.
Prominent Market Players
Key players in the global aerostructure market includes Aar Corp., UTC Aerospace Systems, Bombardier Inc., Cyient Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.P.A., Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd., Raug Group, Saab AB, Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., Stelia Aerospace Group., Triumph Group, Inc., and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, these players are actively involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches are some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global aerostructure market over the period of study.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Aerostructure market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Aerostructure market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Aerostructure market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Aerostructure market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Aerostructure market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Aerostructure market in terms of value and volume.
The Aerostructure report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Wheel Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2025
The global automotive wheel market was USD 50.25 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 66.72 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
Asia Pacific leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production in countries such as China and India. Europe and North America, on the other hand, are also anticipated to be promising markets due to the increasing vehicle production in the respective regions.
Drivers vs Constraints
The global automotive wheel market is mainly driven by rising demand for vehicle weight reduction, improved vehicle dynamics for complying with stringent emission norms and also growing vehicle production. However, the market is hindered by the engineering barriers and the high price of carbon fibers.
Industry Trends and Updates
Maxion wheels, a US-based company had planned to open new passenger aluminum wheel plant in Pune, India as a key step to develop and produce up to four million lightweight aluminum wheels annually in India. In addition to that, an additional land was also purchased for a plant expansion which will help increase its annual capacity to four million wheels in the upcoming years.
Accuride Corporation, a US-based company completed the acquisition of Mefro Wheels GmBH, a company which supplies steel wheels mainly to the European and Asian automotive, commercial as well as constructional and agricultural equipment industries.
MARKET REPORT
Grain Processing Equipment Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2025
Global “Grain Processing Equipment market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Grain Processing Equipment offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Grain Processing Equipment market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Grain Processing Equipment market is provided in this report.
The latest research report on Grain Processing Equipment market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation. In short, the study incorporates a generic overview of the Grain Processing Equipment market based on its current status and market size, in terms of volume and returns. The study also comprises a summary of important data considering the geographical terrain of the industry as well as the industry players that seem to have achieved a powerful status across the Grain Processing Equipment market.
Grain Processing Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
Alvan Blanch Group
Osaw Agro Industries
Westrup A/S
Golfetto Sangati
PETKUS Technologie GmbH
Ganesh Engineering Works
Zhengzhou VOS Machinery Equipment
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Segment by Application
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Complete Analysis of the Grain Processing Equipment Market:
Comprehensive assessable analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2025 to help investors to capitalize on the essential market opportunities.
The key findings and recommendations highlight vital progressive industry trends in the global Grain Processing Equipment market, thereby allowing players to improve effective long term policies
A complete analysis of the factors that drive market evolution is provided in the report.
To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by categorizing the high-growth segments of the market
The numerous opportunities in the Grain Processing Equipment market are also given.
Furthermore, Global Grain Processing Equipment Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –
Generation of this Global Grain Processing Equipment Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.
Revenue, sales are planned for this Grain Processing Equipment market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.
In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Grain Processing Equipment market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Grain Processing Equipment significance data are provided in this part.
In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Grain Processing Equipment market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.
Grain Processing Equipment market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.
MARKET REPORT
Security Screening Market CAGR, Key Players, Applications, Products and Regions Till 2027
(27 January 2020) New research from The Insight partners, The global security screening market is expected to reach US$ 13.64 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019-2027.
The global air travel industry is growing at a rapid pace. The factors such as high living standards coupled with rising middle class population particularly, in emerging markets has resulted in the increased growth. The global economic conditions as well as lower airfares are the major reason contributing to the growth. Also, progress in consumer spending related to tourism and travel in key economies has strengthened the demand for air travel. Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, there is a need to expand existing airport capacity and construction of new airport infrastructure worldwide. Pertaining to these developments, the demand for security screening equipment such as cargo handling, baggage and security processes is forecasted to increase. This planning will require robust partnerships between the aviation industry, government, and communities to expand and upgrade infrastructure. Also, emergence of advanced security screening technologies is expected to impact the market growth positively. The recent U.S. ban on laptops as a carry-on baggage has created an alarming situation regarding the use of the device as an explosive or bomb. Therefore, the companies are researching to come up with advanced technologies that enable effective screening. One of such technology is Ultrabright microfocus X-ray, which is an efficient substitute to conventional X-ray tubes.
(173 – Pages, 54 – Tables, 61 – Figures)
Moreover, the global aerospace industry pertaining to digitization and technological advancements, the scenario of the aviation industry is evolving. It has directed the countries to modernize their existing airports. Countries such as the US, Brazil, Russia, Canada, among others, has a significant number of airports which directly contribute towards the growth of security screening market. Furthermore, new body scanning equipment integrated with next-generation technology is deployed at Melbourne’s Airport. Therefore, with major adoption of security screening equipment at airports due to an upsurge in air passengers which majorly comes from the international market is playing a vital role in accelerating the growth of security screening. The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the security screening players.
The security screening market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC region holds the highest market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing high growth in infrastructural projects such as renovation of old airports with new structure equipped with superior technologies and systems. This which would ultimately boost the business of security screening market.
The security screening market by application is segmented into border check point, airport, government application, public places, and others. The airport holds a significant share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. Security is getting more stringent on airports as they are one of the busiest hubs for transportation. With an upsurge in the air passenger traffic worldwide and the efforts to lower waiting time on security lanes, more and more x-ray scanners, metal and explosive detector, baggage screening, cargo screening, and other equipment are being deployed. By product, the market is segmented into X-ray scanner, biometric systems, electromagnetic metal detector, and explosive trace detector. The x-ray security scanner holds the largest market share in the market.
The major players operating in the market for security screening market are Aware, Inc., Anviz Global, Analogic Corporation, Iris ID, Inc., L3 Security & Detection Systems, Magal Security Systems Ltd, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., and Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) among others.
The report segments the global security screening market as follows:
Global Security Screening Market – By Product
- X-Ray Scanner
- Biometric Systems
- Explosive Trace Detector
- Electromagnetic Metal Detector
Global Security Screening Market – By Application
- Border Check point
- Airport
- Government Applications
- Public Places
- Others
Global Security Screening Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
