Global Market
Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market 2026 Trends And Top Vendors
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Agricultural Irrigation Machinery market accounted for $4.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of drip irrigation system, improvement in the food productivity and huge demand for food are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of setting up metrology facility and lack of skilled personnel are hindering the market growth.
Machinery that is used in supplying water to agricultural land and crops in order to promote hydration and growth are categorized as agricultural irrigation machinery. Irrigation mechanisation can reduce water consumption per farm. Irrigation helps to grow agricultural crops, maintain landscapes, and revegetate disturbed soils in dry areas and during periods of less than average rainfal
Based on Type, Drip Irrigation System segment held considerable market share during the forecast period due to its growing adoption. Drip irrigation uses valve, tubing, pipe and emitters that allow the water to drip slowly to the roots of plants and crops, thus saving the water. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to developments in technology and growing new machinery for agricultural irrigation in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Irrigation Machinery include Netafim Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Deere & Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, EPC Industries Limited, T-L Irrigation Co., Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation and Rivulis Irrigation.
Types Covered:
• Pivot Irrigation
• Drip Irrigation
• Centre Pivot Irrigation
• Localized irrigation
• Sprinkler Irrigation
• Other Drip Irrigation Types
Applications Covered:
• Non-Crop
• Crop
• Landscape Garden
• Farm
• Sports Fields and Grounds
• Orchard
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Global Market
Tamper-Proof Packaging Market Business Opportunities to 2026 Reviewed in New Report
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tamper Evident Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for tamper evident packaging in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care industry and growing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe are boosting the market growth. However, stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.
Tamper Evident Packaging has one or several barriers of entry that provide visible evidence to a consumer that a product has tampered. It also needs to include a description of the safety feature used on the packaging for easier understanding by the consumer, such as a clear “how to open” visual instruction.
By end user, cosmetics & personal care industries segment has growing importance due to the expanding industries across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rise in the expansion of pharmaceutical, food & beverages industry in this region. Moreover, growing consciousness related to food safety among consumers and rising living standards of consumers also driving the market growth.
Some of the key players in this market include Ampac Holding LLC., Baker & McKenzie LLP, DuPont, Dynacorp, Enercon industries Corporation, Harcor, Interpack Ltd., Placon, Schreiner Group, Seal King Europe and Traco Manufacturing, Inc. .
Materials Covered:
• Plastics
• Paper Lids
• Metal
• Glass
• Other Materials
Products Covered:
• Blister/Strip Packs
• Bubble Packs
• Film Wrappers
• Induction Seal
• Shrink Sleeves
• Other Products
End Users Covered:
• Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceutical
• Vacuum
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Global Market
Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2026
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gas Insulated Power Equipment market accounted for $17.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0 % during the forecast period. Factors such as the demand for advanced power grid infrastructure, increase in demand for compact substation units, rising implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology are boosting the market growth. However, strict environmental & safety regulations and the huge cost of equipments are hampering the market growth.
Gas Insulated Power Equipment is the apparatus used for regulating, switching, and controlling on or off the electric circuit in the electricity system. The switchgear system is linked directly to the electricity supply system. It is integrated with both the low and high voltage area of the power transformer. Their transmission lines are the flexible and safe alternative when compared to overhead lines and occupy less space while offering the same electricity transmission.
By application, gas insulated transmission lines segment has growing importance as it offers high-power ratings, auto-reclosing functionality, high short-circuit withstand capability and low electromagnetic field emission. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing power demand from emerging nations. Developing countries that include India and China are considered as favorable countries as they continue to complement the conventional power infrastructure and capacities to meet the power demand.
Some of the key players in this market include Xi’an XD Switchgear Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens , Schneider Electric, Ormazabal Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Meidensha Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Iljin Electric, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi Ltd, General Electric, Fuji Electric, Chint Group, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and ABB Limited .
Applications Covered:
• HVAC(High-Voltage Alternating Current)
• HVDC(High-Voltage Direct Current)
Types Covered:
• Gas Insulated Transmission lines
• Switchgear
• Other Types
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Global Market
Indoor Farming Market Analysis by 2026
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Indoor Farming market accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.
Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.
By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.
Crop Types Covered:
• Herbs & MicrogreenS
• Flowers & Ornamentals
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Crop Types
Growing Systems Covered:
• Hybrid
• Aeroponics
• Soil-Based
• Aquaponics
• Hydroponics
Facility Types Covered:
• Container Farms
• Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems
• Glass or Poly Greenhouses
• Indoor Vertical Farms
• Other Facility Types
Technologies Covered:
• Software solutions
• Hardware solutions
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
