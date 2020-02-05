Agriculture Analytics Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like John Deere, Trimble, IBM, SAP, PrecisionHawk, Gro Intelligence, Farmer’s Business Network, Accenture, Monsanto, Iteris

Moreover, it has been noticed in recent years that, the number of skilled agriculture labor has decreased significantly, which has negatively impacted the quantity of crop yield. The IoT solutions in agriculture facilitate the farmers to analyze easily with high precision, thereby, escalating the quantity of yield. Thus, with the increasing adoption of agriculture analytics software and solutions, the agriculture analytics market is expanding steeply in the current scenario. In various developed countries, the governmental initiatives to deploy the latest technologies in agricultural farms, the agriculture analytics market is poised to soar in the coming years.

The global agricultural sector is progressing rapidly in terms of technology, machinery, and quantity of yield. The individual farmers and farming companies in the developed countries and emerging nations are increasingly adopting modern and robust technologies, especially analytics with an objective to maintain the track of yield in every climate. This is due to the fact that, global warming and pollution has heavily impacted on the climate, which is slowing down the yield of crops. This factor is consistently driving the agriculture analytics market. Additionally, the emergence of agricultural drones has impressed the farmers and farming companies, which has also created substantial market space for agriculture analytics market solutions.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002951

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regard ing the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Agriculture Analytics Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The List of Companies



1. JOHN DEERE

2. TRIMBLE

3. IBM

4. SAP

5. PRECISIONHAWK

6. GRO INTELLIGENCE

7. FARMER’S BUSINESS NETWORK INC.

8. ACCENTURE PLC

9. MONSANTO COMPANY

10. ITERIS INC.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00002951

Agriculture Analytics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Agriculture Analytics market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Agriculture Analytics market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Agriculture Analytics market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Buy Now: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002951