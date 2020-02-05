Global Market
Agriculture Robots Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2025
Agriculture robots has different tasks to perform which includes image capturing, seeding, water spraying, harvesting, milking and many others to name. The growing demand for food and scarcity of manpower has boosted the agriculture robots market’s growing trend. The increase in precision agriculture and increase in demand for real time analysis which in turn helps in making a better decision and in turn driving the global market for agriculture robots. In fact, global marketing of agricultural robots is experiencing a growth as a result to increased corporate farming and increase in demand for food producing. These mentioned trends are propelling the market of agriculture robots globally at a significant pace. There is an expected boost to the market of agriculture robots during the forecast period as a result of the ongoing research and developments undertaken by different companies globally.
The growth of the market of agriculture robots in the emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated highly. It is boosted by the rapidly increasing demand for food, New advanced technologies are being adopted by the manufacturers in order to modernize the existing robots. I addition to that, robots also help majorly by spraying the exact amount of chemicals, fertilizers and pesticide without involving any human effort, which is increasing awareness and generating interest among the famers or growers across the globe. Yet another factor hindering the growth of the market is the limited functionality of the agriculture robots. An expected reduction in the effects of these limiting factors are seen over the forecast period.
Global Agriculture Robots Market: Scope of the Study.
According to the report, the market of agriculture robots is sub divided into segments on the basis of type, application and geography. Important factors such as market drivers, market restrains and future opportunities are also discussed in this report. It highlights the present market trends and provides the forecast from a period of 2018 – 2025.
The market of agriculture has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America geographically. North America stands to acquire the largest market share in 2015 with Europe and Asia Pacific following next. Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR which makes it the fastest growing region. The reason for this astounding growth is the huge sums of investment in the field of agriculture machineries.
According to by type segmentation, the market is further bifurcated into different categories such as UAV, driverless tractors, milking robots, automated harvesting machines and any others. Revenue wise UAV is estimated to be the fastest growing sub category or segment from 2018 – 2025. The UAVs being comparatively less expensive as compared to the driverless tractors and also due to the high demands of precision agriculture the UAV sub segment has been growing at a faster rate than any other sub category or segment. However, the driverless tractors held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to experience a downward trend in the market share till 2025.
The application segmentation is further categorized into field farming, dairy management, indooe farming, horticulture and others. Fruit production is high in demand and increasing at much higher pace and because of this the horticulture sub segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing among other application segments in the market. Whereas the largest share of the total revenue in 2018 was contributed by the field farming sector. This report provides global market size and forecast from 2018 – 2025 for segment along with market size of 2018.
Global Agriculture Robots Market: Competitive Landscape.
This report includes company profiles of the major as well as new emerging players in the field of agriculture robots market that incorporates different strategies adopted by the companies to expand their distribution channels or developing their ow machineries with more enhanced and modern technologies. With the ongoing research and developments of most of the companies, it is anticipated to fuel the market of agriculture robots over the forecast period from 2018 – 2025.
The major players in the market are AGCO Corporation, Harvest Automation Inc., BouMatic Robotics BV, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Vision Robotics Corporation, Naio Technology, PrecisionHawk Inc., SenseFly SA, Agriboix LLC and Blue River Technology Inc.
These segments covered in Agriculture Robots market are as follows:
Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2016-2024: By Type: UAV, Driverless Tractors
Milking Robots, Automated Harvesting Machine, Others; Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2016-2024: By Application: Field Farming, Dairy Management
Indoor Farming, Horticulture, Others; Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2016-2024: By Geography: North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Brazil, Rest of Latin America
Guerbet Alcohols Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2025
According to Trends Market Research (TMR) report, the global market for guerbet alcohols is set to cross US$ XX Million by 2025, expanding at over xx% CAGR. In addition, demand for 2-octyldodecanol is expected to be high during 2018 to 2025.
Higher consciousness about looks and beauty and growing demand for quality cosmetic products is expected to influence the market growth of guerbet alcohols worldwide. Consumers are willing to shell out money for high-end beauty products making them a part of their daily lives. Moreover, arrival of trendy multifunctional cosmetics in the market has been well appreciated by end-use consumers and is anticipated to receive higher popularity in the global market. This, in turn, is expected to support the overall market growth. The new categories of multifunctional cosmetic products are capable of rectifying some of the acutest skin blemishes and scars.
These advanced products have extended functionalities such as anti-aging solutions, UV rays shielding, anti-oxidation, moisturizing and also help in skin cleansing. Guerbet alcohols are safer alternatives for other chemical cosmetic ingredient, therefore, they have gained higher preference amongst various cosmetic manufacturing companies. Essential qualities found in guerbet alcohols are helping them gain an edge over other cosmetic ingredients. Besides that, they possess excellent fragrance and are good flattening agents making them an apparent choice for cosmetic manufacturers across the globe. However, high-cost of guerbet alcohols production and requirement of intensive preparation procedures are two of the major negative factors are likely to inhibit the market growth over the forecast period. PMR indicates that the overall girth of the global market will grow during the projected period. Various positive trends are anticipated to drive the market growth.
Vendor News
Key players operating in the global market for guerbet alcohols include DowPol Corporation, Sasol Ltd, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co., Ltd, and Kisco Ltd
The market is fragmented into various segments that are expected to play a crucial role in the shaping the market over the next few years. By product type, the 2-octyldodecanol segment will continue to grow at a significant rate. In addition, the segment is expected to account for a definitive share of the global market. The report also finds that the 2-octyldodecanol segment is set to represent for over XX% share of the market in terms of value, reflecting XX% CAGR over 2025.
On the basis of end users, the personal & cosmetic care is expected to be the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. In terms of revenues, the segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market between 2018 and 2025. Further, a modest expansion of the cosmetic market is likely to stimulate the production volume of guerbet alcohols. Demand for guerbet alcohols from the cosmetic industry is expected to be the highest. In terms of value, the cosmetic industry is expected to account for over XX% share of the market.
On the basis of region, the market in Europe is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities over the next couple of years. In 2018, the region is expected to account for over XX% share of the market, expanding at XX% CAGR over the forecast period. While North America is estimated to reach up to US$ XX Million in revenues over 2025, witnessing XX% CAGR. The markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region will also witness a modest growth and present business opportunities cosmetic manufacturing companies over the forecast period.
Biochemical Sensor Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2025
The competition prevailing in the global biochemical sensor market is considerably high. As leading companies fight out for the lead in the market, product innovations and launches are on cards. Besides this, investments in research and development have scaled higher as market players aim for emerging at the fore. In order to boost operations, several players are concentrating on expanding their regional footprint, especially in Asia Pacific. Cheap labor, abundance of raw materials, and the rising demand from emerging nations make the region highly lucrative for investment, finds Trends market research(TMR) in a Recent study.
Some of the most prominent names in the global biochemical sensor market are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Honeywell International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Polestar Technologies, Inc., among others. Besides aforementioned strategies, many of the market players are also pushing mergers and acquisitions to capitalize on their expertise and expand their product portfolio.
Overall, the global biochemical sensor market will rise at a healthy CAGR of XX% by 2025. At this pace, the market is expected to reach US$XX bn by the end of 2025, from its valuation of US$XX bn in 2016. Based on product, electrochemical sensors constituted the leading segment with a share of XX% in 2016. Besides this, piezoelectric sensor, thermal sensor, gas sensor, and optical sensor make other key segments in terms of product.
Regionally, North America held dominant with a share of over XX% in the global market in 2018. Europe and Asia Pacific followed closely as the second- and third-leading markets for biochemical in the same year. However, over the course of the forecast period, North America is likely to lose its market share, while Asia Pacific and Europe markets will witness accelerated pace of gains.
Application across Diverse Industries, Especially Healthcare, to Boost Growth
As biochemical sensors have found a leading end user in the healthcare sector, growth witnessed in the industry will subsequently fuel their demand. The healthcare infrastructure is a major consideration by governments when planning economic growth. Over the years, the industry has expanded exponentially. Additionally, investments in research and development are forecast to increase in the coming years. “Biochemical sensors are used in the qualitative and quantitative assessment of clinical diagnosis in the healthcare sector,” said a lead TMR analyst. “The increasing aging population, coupled with the rising incidence of chronic ailments, will fuel the demand for precise diagnosis, thus providing significant impetus to the biochemical sensor market,” he added.
Besides this, government initiatives to ensure superior food quality, advancements in material chemistry and wireless networks, the rising demand for advanced wearable biochemical sensors, and the growing population of point of care diagnostics will create lucrative market opportunities. RRI also prophesized that the rising oil extraction worldwide will tip scales in favor of the market. Rise in oil extraction would result in greater percentage of inflammable and toxic in the air. Spurred by this, the use of biochemical sensors will increase to detect the presence of toxic gas.”
Pet Food Market Set to Witness an Uptick during to 2018 – 2025
No one knows for sure when the first animals were domesticated. Domestication means taming an animal to live alongside a human being as a pet. So is Pet food Market is driven by growing awareness of pet owner’s regarding pet fitness, thus increasing the demand for wrapped and branded food .Another reason apart from this is demand for pets for companionship and for security reason is rising due to the growing trend towards nuclear family.
Pet Food Market : Scope in Middle East and Latin America
The pet food market of Middle East and Latin America is expected to experience a balanced growth till 2025 End. The pet food market report is divided on the basis of pet type, food type and by geography. The various category of food type includes dry food, wet/ canned food, snacks/ treats, nutritious and others including semi dry food and frozen food. By country, the pet food market of Middle East is segmented by country into Israel, UAE and others. The Latin America pet food market is further segmented by country into Brazil, Argentina, and others consisting of Chile and Venezuela.
However, the growing incident of pets being susceptible and strict government regulations acts as the constraining factors for the growth of pet food market. In addition, the increasing expense of feeding pets and cultural/Islamic regulations also burdens the growth of pet food market. Our analysts have teamed up for research and have finalized amazing conclusions so far.The researchenhances current market trends and provides the foreknowledge from 2018 – 2025.Our research also features current market aspects along with future demands in coming decade of forecast. The micro economic factor affecting the demand and growth of the market has also been provided in the report.
The pet food market in the Middle East especially is predicted to experience stable growth during the forecast period. This, in turn, has significantly boosted demand for pet food in the region. Furthermore, rising awareness among people regarding the health of pets is anticipated to generate demand for pet food in Middle East and Latin America. In Latin America, the major factor fuelling the demand of pet food is rapid urbanization.
In both Middle East and Latin America, dry pet food held the maximum share in the pet food market among the different food types because of its ease of handling and less cost. Moreover, it is easier to feed pets with dry pet food. Among the pet types, the dog food held the major share. The trend shows that dogs are much more preferred than other pets as it can be used to release stress and for security purposes also. This factor is fuelling the demand for dog food in this region. However, in both Middle East and Latin America the nutritious pet food is the fastest growing segment. As people are getting more attached towards pet they are becoming very much cautious about their pet’s nutrition. Owners endeavor to provide nutritious food to pets is the factor responsible for the growth of the nutritious pet food market.
Overall, the report takes into account a complete analysis of Middle East and Latin America pet food market and provides a predicted growth for the period 2018 – 2025, taking into account the various macro and micro economic factors affecting the market.
The pet food market is segmented into:
Pet Food Market, by Pet Type- Dog Food, Cat Food, Others; Pet Food Market, by Pet Food Type – Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Nutritious, Snacks/ Treats, Others; Pet Food Market, by Geography – Middle East, Israel, UAE, Others, Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, Others
