Agriculture Technology-As-A-Service (ATaaS) Market 2020-2026 | Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc.

The Agriculture Technology-As-A-Service (ATaaS) Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +2492 Million and at a CAGR of +22% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Research Insights announces the curation of a new report titled global Agriculture Technology-As-A-Service (ATaaS) market, which outlines the rational standpoint of the unpretentious forces of the market. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry, conversion of capital expenditure into operational expenditure for customers, and greater customer retention for service providers. The added benefits of lower costs, scalability, integration, and accessibility associated with ATaaS are also expected to be responsible for the reported growth of the business model.

Top Key Players:

Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Topcon Corporation, SGS S.A., Intertek plc, Taranis, PrecisionHawk, Naio Technologies, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others

There is huge potential, and need, to help the Agriculture industry find efficiencies, conserve valuable resources, meet global demands for protein, and ensure consumers have access to clean, safe, healthy food. In all this, technological innovation is inevitable.

These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players. The business strategies of the key companies are explained that will help a new entrant to understand the working of the industry and what all strategies may lead his to success.

In the geographic segmentation, different regions, such as Latin America, North America, China, Japan, and India are considered to give more elaboration on the economical productivity. Our distinctive research methodology analyses the prospects and drawbacks giving the potential players an opportunity to share the vision of making this industry a significant player in the global market.

