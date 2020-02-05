Connect with us

AGV Software Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2018-2026

Global AGV Software Market was valued US$ 0.46 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.45 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 15.43% during a forecast period. AGV software market is segmented by offering, industry, and region. Based on offering, AGV software market is classified into In-built vehicle software and integrated software. In-built Vehicle Software segment is major in AGV Software Market. AGVs are controlled and navigated by In-built Vehicle Software. In-built Vehicle Software conventional to create positive impact on Increasing digitalization and smart technology during the forecast period. In terms of industry segment, AGV software market is divided by automotive, manufacturing, food &amp; beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail. Automotive segment is major in AGV Software Market. The automotive industry has been one of the key users of AGV technology. The increased rate of production of electric cars and increasing investments in automotive R&amp;D activities are anticipated to keep these production numbers high. Automotive industry equalize the shortage of labour.

Increasing demand for automation across various industries. Installation of AGV allowed most of the automotive companies to equalizer a shortage of labour and at same time high cost for implementation and up gradation of AGV system will hamper the market.

Geographically, AGV software market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &amp; Africa and Latin America. Europe hold the major share in the AGV software market, due to high labour cost in the region which bumps industry to raise automated industrial solutions which will help to reduce overall spending. Europe can be primarily attributed to growth of industries in the region and prepare to expand CAGR. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in AGV software market.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in AGV software market are KION Group, KUKA, Toyota Industries, JBT Corporation, Oceaneering International, Kollmorgen, Murata Machinery, BA Systemes, Transbotics, and GÃ¶tting among others.
Global AGV Software Market, by Offering:

In-built Vehicle Software
Integrated Software
Global AGV Software Market, by Industry:
Automotive
Manufacturing
Food &amp; Beverages
Aerospace
Healthcare
Logistics
Retail
Global AGV Software Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Key Player, Global AGV Software Market:

KION Group
KUKA
Toyota Industries
JBT Corporation
Oceaneering International
Kollmorgen
Murata Machinery
BA Systemes
Transbotics
GÃ¶tting

Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Market Increasing Demand with Key Players

February 5, 2020

This market research report identifies Headwall Photonics, Specim Spectral Imaging, Norsk Elektro Optikk, IMEC, and Surface Optics as the major vendors operating in the global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Research centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Overview of the Global Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market will grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The major drivers of the market are the rise in the aging population, increased incidence of chronic diseases, the introduction of portable/handheld hyperspectral imaging systems with high operability and safety, and an increase in the number of diagnostic procedures are expected to positively impact the growth of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging market, thereby leading to the high demand for advanced healthcare hyperspectral imaging devices.

According to the healthcare hyperspectral imaging market analysis, in North America, the US and Canada are the leading countries owing to the highest number of diagnostic cases in 2017. This region dominates the overall presence of healthcare hyperspectral imaging and has the most diversified devices available in the market. It has the highest percentage of the elderly population with many individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as CVD, neurovascular disorders, orthopedic surgeries, and other urology-related disorders. This has helped most of the vendors to sustain and grow over the period and maintain their product presence in the market. Europe is the second leading region and held more than 30% of the market share in 2017. The market in Europe was largely driven by advancements in medical device technologies. The factors such as an increase in the prevalence of diseases, continuous adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing aging population are driving the market. The leading countries in Europe include Germany, France, the UK, and Italy.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market has immense growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturers are focusing on developing healthcare hyperspectral imaging systems to support image analysis and fasten the process of various imaging facilities, especially during surgeries. There is increased adoption of imaging systems for high-quality imaging, screening, and diagnosing due to improved access and encouragement from the government & other healthcare institutions, especially in the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

Imaging mass spectrometry and functional magnetic resonance imaging are the forms of hyperspectral imaging with a wide range of applications in healthcare. The advancements in hyperspectral imaging systems have changed the way the diagnoses in healthcare are being done, and a significant change is witnessed in the optical imaging market.

A majority of the leading healthcare hyperspectral imaging companies focus on developing high-quality cameras that provide an assessment of diagnosis and treatment for various chronic diseases. The manufacturers are emerging with different strategies to compete in the market along with various brands, models, and designs.

Key Competitive Facts

  • The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to dominate. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, and frequent changes in government policies are the key factors that confront the market.
  • The manufacturers have formulated various strategies for developing innovative healthcare hyperspectral imaging devices in the market.

Some of the key vendors in the market are:

  • Headwall Photonics
  • Specim Spectral Imaging
  • Norsk Elektro Optikk
  • IMEC
  • Surface Optics

Other vendors in the global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market Telops Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, and Corning Inc.

Segmentation of end-users

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic centers
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
  • Research centers

Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of healthcare hyperspectral imaging in various applications and regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the medical devices segment in the upcoming years. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the healthcare hyperspectral imaging market.

Ferric Chloride Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2018-2026

February 5, 2020

Global Ferric Chloride Market has sized US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Ferric Chloride market is segmented by product, by application, and by region. In terms of product, Ferric Chloride market is segmented into Analysis grade and Industrial grade. Wastewater treatment, Metal surface treatment, Potable water treatment, Metal etching, and others are application segment of Ferric Chloride market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &amp; Africa, and Latin America.

Ferric chloride is used to treat process water (water that cannot be classified as drinking water is known as process water), effluent water, and raw water to remove the organic and inorganic particles such as dirt, hazardous substances, and oxides of metals. Water treatment plants use ferric chloride extensively to treat water and meet the required standards. The treatment process consists of both chemical and physical methods. The demand for ferric chloride is driven by the demand from wastewater treatment plants for its use as the coagulant due to its high efficiency and effectiveness in clarification, and utility as a sludge dewatering agent.

By application, water treatment will continue to be the largest end-user of ferric chloride. Ferric chloride is used to remove phosphorus from the wastewater. It is used in treating both waste and drinking water, though the application technology used for both is different
Apart from high demand of ferric chloride in the wastewater treatment plant, another major driver for this market is strict norms and policies imposed by various governments for treatment of sewage water and industrial waste to curtail pollution, like reduction in the concentration of phosphorus from 1.0 ppm to 0.1 ppm. This has led to increasing in consumption of ferric chloride.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market size in terms of consumption followed by Europe and North America respectively for ferric chloride. With increasing industrial activities in the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for ferric chloride is also expected to grow. This high demand for ferric chloride comes from the growing demand for sewage and industrial wastewater treatment application in this region.

Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals, BASF, Basic Chemical Industries, BorsodChem, BPS Products Pvt Ltd., CM Chemicals, Chemifloc, Feracid, Feralco Group, Gulbrandsen, Kemira, Malay Sino Chemical Industries, PVS Chemicals, Saf Sulphur Factory, Sidra Wasser Chemie, Tessenderlo, Chemifloc, BorsodChem, Kem One, chemical company of Malaysia, sukha chemical industries, Asia chemicals, National biochemical, Khushi chemical, Jinan Runyuan, Tianjin Xinze are key players included in the Ferric Chloride market.

The Scope of Global Ferric Chloride Market:
Global Ferric Chloride Market by Product:
Analysis grade
Industrial grade
Global Ferric Chloride Market by Application:
Wastewater treatment
Metal surface treatment
Potable water treatment
Metal etching
Others
Global Ferric Chloride Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East &amp; Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Global Ferric Chloride Market Report:
Akzo Nobel Industrial Chemicals
BASF
Basic Chemical Industries
BorsodChem
BPS Products Pvt Ltd.
CM Chemicals
Chemifloc
Feracid
Feralco Group
Gulbrandsen
Kemira
Malay Sino Chemical Industries

PVS Chemicals
Saf Sulphur Factory
Sidra Wasser Chemie
Tessenderlo
Chemifloc
BorsodChem
Kem One
Chemical company of Malaysia
Sukha chemical industries
Asia chemicals
National biochemical
khushi chemical
Jinan Runyuan
Tianjin Xinze

Traffic Control Device Tape Market Price Analysis 2019-2026

February 5, 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Traffic Control Device Tape market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Traffic Control Device Tape business, shared in this Report. 

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Traffic Control Device Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. 

This study considers the Traffic Control Device Tape value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments: 

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
3M
Kruse Adhesive Tape
Nitto Denko
Vibac
Advance Tapes
Harris Industries
Hultafors Group

Traffic Control Device Tape market size by Type
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Nylon
Others

Traffic Control Device Tape market size by Applications
Construction Industry
Traffic Enforcement Industry
Others

Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa

 

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. 

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. 

Research objectives Covered in this Traffic Control Device Tape Market Report: 

To study and analyze the global Traffic Control Device Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. 

To understand the structure of Traffic Control Device Tape market by identifying its various sub segments. 

Focuses on the key global Traffic Control Device Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 

To analyze the Traffic Control Device Tape with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 

To project the consumption of Traffic Control Device Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. 

Table of Contents Covered in the Traffic Control Device Tape Market Report: 

Global Traffic Control Device Tape Market Growth 2019-2024 

1 Scope of the Report 

1.1 Market Introduction 

1.2 Research Objectives 

1.3 Years Considered 

1.4 Market Research Methodology 

1.5 Economic Indicators 

1.6 Currency Considered 

2 Executive Summary 

2.1 World Market Overview 

2.1.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Consumption 2014-2024 

2.1.2 Traffic Control Device Tape Consumption CAGR by Region 

2.2 Traffic Control Device Tape Segment by Type 

2.3 Traffic Control Device Tape Consumption by Type 

2.3.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 

2.3.2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 

2.3.3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sale Price by Type (2014-2019) 

2.4 Traffic Control Device Tape Segment by Application 

2.4.5 Others 

2.5 Traffic Control Device Tape Consumption by Application 

2.5.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 

2.5.2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 

2.5.3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sale Price by Application (2014-2019) 

3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape by Manufacturers 

3.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 

3.1.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019) 

3.1.2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019) 

3.2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers 

3.2.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019) 

3.2.2 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019) 

3.3 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Sale Price by Manufacturers 

3.4 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers 

3.4.1 Global Traffic Control Device Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers 

3.4.2 Players Traffic Control Device Tape Products Offered 

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis 

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis 

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants 

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansios

