AI Governance Global Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SAS Institute

AI governance is a thought that there should be a legal outline to ensure that machine learning (ML) technologies are well researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity to navigate the adoption of AI systems fairly. Rising government initiatives to influence the benefits of artificial intelligence technology, rising need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions are some of the major driving factors for global AI governance market.

The global AI governance market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of AI governance market includes by Component (Solution, Services), by Vertical (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

However, instituting complete ethical principles for artificial intelligence, lack of skilled artificial intelligence expertise are the major limiting factors for AI governance market. Regardless of these limitations, growing demand and consistent development in artificial intelligence and machine learning will further create opportunities for AI governance market in the forecast period

IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SAS Institute, Fair Isaac Corporation, Facebook, Pymetrics, Integrate.ai Inc.

On the basis of component:

Solution

Services

On the basis of vertical:

Automotive

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

