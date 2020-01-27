MARKET REPORT
AI Governance Global Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SAS Institute
AI governance is a thought that there should be a legal outline to ensure that machine learning (ML) technologies are well researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity to navigate the adoption of AI systems fairly. Rising government initiatives to influence the benefits of artificial intelligence technology, rising need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions are some of the major driving factors for global AI governance market.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026
Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
The global AI governance market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of AI governance market includes by Component (Solution, Services), by Vertical (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
However, instituting complete ethical principles for artificial intelligence, lack of skilled artificial intelligence expertise are the major limiting factors for AI governance market. Regardless of these limitations, growing demand and consistent development in artificial intelligence and machine learning will further create opportunities for AI governance market in the forecast period
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global AI Governance Market are –
IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SAS Institute, Fair Isaac Corporation, Facebook, Pymetrics, Integrate.ai Inc.
On the basis of component:
Solution
Services
On the basis of vertical:
Automotive
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Defense
Others
Based on vertical:
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Others
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Partial Chapter of the Table of Content
Executive Summary
Introduction
Research Methodology
Global AI Governance Market Overview
AI Governance Market by Vertical Outlook
5.1. AI Governance Market Share, by Vertical, 2018 & 2026
5.2. Automotive
5.2.1. AI Governance Market, by Automotive, 2015 – 2026
5.3. BFSI
5.3.1. AI Governance Market, by BFSI, 2015 – 2026
5.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences
5.4.1. AI Governance Market, by Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2015 – 2026
5.5. Government and Defense
5.5.1. AI Governance Market, by Government and Defense, 2015 – 2026
5.6. Others
5.6.1. AI Governance Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026
Continued…………
ENERGY
Leatherette Market Is Changing Drastically? What If History Is Any Guide 2020-2025 | Kuraray, Toray, Teijin etc.
Leatherette Market
The Research Report on Leatherette market is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2025.
The report is helpful to everyone right from an expert, professional, analyst, employee to a manager. This report contains the statistical data that enables the reader to have a detailed summary and the overall insights, which can be applied in the decision-making process, taking into consideration the core and crucial business areas. The report also contains some illustrations and presentations, in the form of charts, graphs, and tables, along with qualitative and quantitative data, so as to understand and gain crucial insights. The report also helps the readers by availing the ready-to-access analytical data provided by the industry experts.The global Leatherette market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2020-2025.
Research Methodology:
The information provided in this report is based on both primary and secondary research methodologies and assumptions. Primary research methodology includes the interaction with suppliers, service providers, and industry professionals. Secondary research methodology consists of a meticulous search of relevant publications like company profiles, annual reports, financial reports, and selective databases.
The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:
Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafon Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group,
Product Type Coverage:
PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)
PU (Polyurethane)
Bio-Based
Application Coverage:
Sport Shoes
Bags
Furniture
Car Interiors
Sports Goods
Others
Regional Segmentation:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)
The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa)
Table of Content:
- Overview of the Market
- Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Market
- Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market
- Market Analysis (by Type) & (by Applications)
- Market Analysis (by Regions)
- Consumers Analysis of Market
- Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market
- Conclusion of the Market Professional Survey Report 2020
Why Should You Buy This Report?
- To gain profound insights about the global market.
- To determine the recent trends and anticipated growth during the forecast period.
- To assist industry experts, service providers, suppliers, and other stakeholders align their market-centric approaches and methodologies.
- To obtain research-based informed market decisions by adding weight to presentations and marketing background.
- To gain competitive knowledge of major competitive players.
To conclude, the Leatherette Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast, etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
MARKET REPORT
Shaker Bags Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors
Shaker bags have been used widely in industrial applications which require particulate reductions and segregation, while maintain operational efficiency and versatility in use. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM), particularly in metal, minerals and cement industries have increasingly shown preference for shaker bags owing to their reliable functioning and volume handling capabilities. In recent years the market has witnessed a rise in demand for dust collector bags wherein shaker bags are increasingly considered as one of the most preferred variants amongst the dust collector bags.
A key benefit of using shaker bags has been the compartment utility for implementing filter inside the shaker bag which can be taken off-line for cleaning. The compartment of shaker bags is cleaned by using motor driven vibration which shakes the bags and collects the dust particles. The feature was missing in older designs of dust collector bags. Shaker bags are mainly used in industries including metal, ceramic, cement, fertilizer, dyes & pigment, etc. Overall demand for shaker bags has put the shaker bags market in an escalation stage and is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.
Global Shaker Bags – Market Dynamics:
Key factor driving the demand for shaker bags market is the feasibility of producing shaker bags from fabrics belonging to all fiber groups. These fabrics include abundantly available polymers and are cheaper and convenient to procure. Demand for shaker bags market is significantly high owing to boom in wide range of industries. The growing trend in demand for shaker bags is expected to continue over the forecast period, 2016-2024.
Owing to technological advancement, shaker bags for dust collection have seen an augmentation of the market. Moreover, increasing pollution in developed and under developing countries are the essential factor which has fueled the growth potential for the global shaker bags market. In addition, shaker bags have lesser initial cost as compared to the traditional dust collector bags.
Rapid industrialization and stringent norms issued by regional governments regarding environmental problems are other factors fueling demand for global shaker bags market. Pulse jet bags which act as efficient substitute for shaker bags create threat for the manufacturers of shaker bags. Pulse jet bags overcome the challenge of elevated temperature of the dust particles emitted by industries.
MARKET REPORT
Medical Surface Disinfectant Market – Global Industry Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Medical Surface Disinfectant Market Professional Survey Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Medical Surface Disinfectant examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Medical Surface Disinfectant market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Medical Surface Disinfectant market:
- 3M Company (US)
- Johnson & Johnson (US)
- Cantel Medical Corporation (US)
- Procter & Gamble (US)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK)
- The Clorox Company (US)
- Sealed Air Corporation (US)
- Ecolab (US)
- Steris Corporation (US)
- Carroll Company (US)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Pal International Ltd. (UK)
- Whiteley Corporation (AU)
Scope of Medical Surface Disinfectant Market:
The global Medical Surface Disinfectant market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Medical Surface Disinfectant market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Medical Surface Disinfectant market share and growth rate of Medical Surface Disinfectant for each application, including-
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Medical Surface Disinfectant market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Chlorhexidine Gluconate
- Phenolic Compounds
- Alcohols
- Aldehydes
- Other
Medical Surface Disinfectant Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Medical Surface Disinfectant Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Medical Surface Disinfectant market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Medical Surface Disinfectant Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Medical Surface Disinfectant Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Medical Surface Disinfectant Market structure and competition analysis.
