AI in Computer Vision Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

2 mins ago

Global AI in Computer Vision Market: Snapshot

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision market is anticipated to rely on certain factors to catapult to the next level of growth. One of the crucial factors that could enhance the market’s growth is the rising demand in emerging and contemporary applications. With swelling demand for computer vision systems, the market is expected to largely benefit in the near term. Another factor that could propel growth is the demand for computer vision systems enabled with AI and built specifically for in-house applications. All of these development and design ideas combined with domain know-how could prove to be extremely productive in delivering integration, deployment, solution consulting and design, and other professional services.

On the basis of component, it could be said that the hardware market for AI in computer vision will showcase its prominence in the coming years. Some market analysts have also predicted it to exhibit a greater CAGR. AI-capable processors improving their penetration in consumer electronics devices, automotive machines, drones, smartphones, and mobile devices could help the hardware market to increase growth in the foreseeable future. In terms of vertical, the automotive market, on the other hand, is foretold to show higher CAGR for the next few years. This could be evidenced by the introduction of NVIDIA DRIVE’s new architecture in Q1 2018.

Need to improve response time and reduce cost in various verticals is projected to bode well for the global AI in computer vision market. Furthermore, increased quality assurance in manufacturing could raise the level of demand in the market. It is expected of the consumer vertical to make its presence known in the market in terms of growth. Rise of autonomous driving for reducing the incidence of mishaps and improving road safety could work in the favor of the market.

AI in Computer Vision Market: Overview

Precisely, computer vision is the artificial designing of the human capacity to interpret, understand, and communicate with its visual images and surroundings. Even though the technology is yet to become popular, it is being used widely in several applications which a lot of people will be coming across every day, including progressive and advanced technology.

The computer vision market is foreseen to propel with a significant speed in forthcoming years.  Cameras and in cameras mobile devices contributed to commercial, consumer, and industrial products are being used as a leverage.  Artificial intelligence (AI) based software algorithms for computer vision are growing exponentially.  Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and deep learning are expected to keep on evolving to benefit large amounts of visual data.  Moreover, along with static images, the computer vision’s application to video is also developing its real-world usage.

The computer vision market will comprise of a mix of consumer-facing applications such as virtual reality and augmented reality, drones, robots, and self-driving cars, coupled with business apps for example, video surveillance, ad insertions, medical image analysis, real estate development optimization, and translating paperwork into digital information.

Even though the consumer-facing applications are gain more attention, it is worth noting that organizations are moving beyond data analytics to adopt AI-based business applications which use computer vision properties.

AI in Computer Vision Market: Trends and Opportunities

The key factor driving the development of hardware in the AI based computer vision market is the increasing penetration of AI-driven processors in cell phones, for example, advanced mobile phones, car, drones, and consumer electronics gadgets.

Key drivers contributing to the development of the AI in a computer vision market in the consumer vertical is the expansion of AI capacities to cell phones, which will help change mainly 2 perspectives: interaction between user and machine and context-personalized reception. Client machine interaction will better the efficiencies between the client and their telephone crosswise over content, voice, picture, video, and sensors, though the last will effectively give benefits and aggregated data over applications, third-party features, content, and native features.

The rise in demand for computer vision frameworks in non-conventional and emerging applications and increase in demand for smart computing in cell phones are among the drivers fueling the development of the market. With the increasing labor expenses in the security market and utilization of industrial technology in the healthcare sector, AI-based computer vision systems are being utilized for various applications. The market for AI-supported computer vision has an growing scope in different emerging applications, for example, augmented reality, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous vehicles, missile guidance, and so on.

AI in Computer Vision Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America was anticipated to hold the biggest market share, in 2017. New businesses in the US are receiving stores from different associations to implement the AI innovation in various flying vehicles including autonomous drones. The key focus is to conquer hardships tackled by industrial drones as far as safety, unwavering quality, and self-sufficiency. Therefore, organizations working on the solutions that combine computer vision and deep learning calculations and figure out the potential risks, and distance and speed. The market for AI in computer vision in Asia Pacific is likely to develop at the most noteworthy CAGR during the tenure of forecast period and outperform North America by the end of 2023.

AI in Computer Vision Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players leading the AI in computer vision market are Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Qualcomm (US), Alphabet (US), Apple (US), Microsoft (US), Facebook (US), Xilinx (California), Wikitude (Austria), Basler (Germany), Cognex (US), Avigilon (Canada), Teledyne Technologies (US), and General Electric (US).

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Moist Wound Dressings Market : Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2020

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

The Moist Wound Dressings Market study drafted by Persistence Market Research delivers a concise outline regarding the potential factors likely to drive the revenue growth of this industry. The report delivers valuable insights on market revenue, SWOT Analysis, market share, profit estimation and regional landscape of this business vertical. Moreover, the report focuses on significant growth factors and obstacles accepted by market leaders in the Moist Wound Dressings Market.

A wound dressing is a technique or a procedure to protect wound from microbial infections, spreading of necrosis and new contamination. Wound dressing helps to improve healing of wounds by covering them with a moist wound healing bandage. Wound is caused by injury to living tissue due to burns, accidents, cuts, scrapes and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Moist wound dressing provides moist environment which helps in faster healing of wounds.

This moist wound environment protects tissue from dehydration, reduce pain and increases breakdown of dead tissue. On the basis of type of material, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into synthetic and natural.

On the basis of type of dressings, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into foam dressings, semi-permeable film dressings, hydrofiber/ cellulose dressings, collagen dressings, alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings and hydrogel dressings.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for moist wound dressings due to highly trained professions, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing awareness about the moist wound dressing technologies in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the moist wound dressings market in next few years due to large population base and developing healthcare sector in this region.

Technological advancement in wound dressing techniques, rise in need for low cost treatment for chronic wound, increasing incidence of diabetes cases, growing patient population are expected to drive the market for moist wound dressing.

In addition, growing need for faster healing and cost effectiveness is expected to drive the market for moist wound dressings. However, alternatives for moist wound dressings such as negative pressure wound therapy and antimicrobials are some of the factors restraining the growth for global moist wound dressings market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to lead growth in moist wound dressings market in Asia. In addition, new innovations in wound care products and technologies, rise in adoption of technologies and increasing patient’s awareness about infections are expected to offer new opportunities for global moist wound dressings market.

New product launches, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global moist wound dressings market.

Market Players

Some of the major companies operating in the global moist wound dressing market are :

  • 3M Healthcare
  • Coloplast
  • Medline
  • Derma Sciences Inc.
  • Advanced Medical Solutions
  • Exciton Technologies Inc.
  • Braun
  • Innocoll Inc.
  • Polyremedy Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew

Ramdom Access Memory Market Growth and Technology Advancements 2019

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

The report Ramdom Access Memory Market provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Ramdom Access Memory.

Ramdom Access Memory Segmented By

KEY PLAYERS

HP, Canon, Seagate, Logitech, Toshiba, Western Digital, Seiko Epson, Lexmark, Microsoft, Samsung, Apple, Dell, UNIHA, IBM

Market on the basis of Types is

DRAM

ROM

On the basis of Application

Commercial

Home Use

Regional Analysis for Ramdom Access Memory Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Ramdom Access Memory market report

  1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Ramdom Access Memory market.
  2. Ramdom Access Memory market recent innovations and major events.
  3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Ramdom Access Memory market-leading players.
  4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Ramdom Access Memory market for forthcoming years.
  5. In-depth understanding of Ramdom Access Memory market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
  6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Ramdom Access Memory market.

Detailed Ramdom Access Memory Market Analysis

Ramdom Access Memory Market drivers & inhibitors.

Business opportunities.

SWOT analysis.

Competitive analysis.

Global Ramdom Access Memory business environment.

The 2014-2025 Ramdom Access Memory market.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Market Trends and Forecast Up To 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Market

Application specific standard product (ASSP) is an integrated circuit used for a specific product in multiple units. These products consist of embedded programmable logic, mixed-signal, analog products as well as digital products. General purpose of Application specific standard product (ASSP) integrated circuits is to cater to a wide range of applications. These circuits are used in several system-design houses across the globe. The market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The anticipated increase in demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to affect the demand for ASSP positively in the next few years. For providing detailed overview of the ASSP market, it has been segmented on the basis of applications and geographies. On the basis of applications, the market can be segmented into: communications, automotive, consumer electronics, computers, industrial applications, and others. Geographically, the ASSP market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17384

Use of ASSP in consumer electronics makes them highly cost-effective and efficient. Such beneficial features along with increasing usage are expected to dominate the market during forecast period. ASSP provides images with high quality. Such beneficial features made the innovation of the global smart Television, high resolution DSLR camera and smart phones is driving the opportunities for universal ASSP market. ASSPs are consolidated circuits that can perform audio and/or video de-coding and/or encoding. Short replacement cycle (SRC) of portable electronic devices increases the demand for consumer electronic devices, which is anticipated to drive the ASSP market. The automotive industry has been enjoying a period of relatively stronger profitability and growth worldwide. This is the most important factor driving the global application specific standard product market.

Fueled by demand from carriers and data center technology is the most important factor driving the market opportunities for the global ASSP market. In addition, rising demand from the mobile phones & tablets industry is driving the global ASSP market. Local producers are introducing tablets and mobile phones. This market expansion is expected to augment the demand for ASSP during the forecast period. Things are more closely, smart-home applications such as automated lighting and heating growing demand in the market. This in turn has boosted the demand of these technology to a great extent in the global market.

Request To Access Market Data Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Market

Geographically, in terms of revenue, North America held the major share in the global application specific standard product market in 2015. In Asia Pacific, China and India hold the leading share of the market in the region, due to growing consumer preference to electronic products and automation.

The U.S. is the main hub for R&D (research and development) activities that take place in the semiconductors industry, which is opportunities for growing these market in future. Owing to significant growth in the electronics segment in China, India, the U.S., and Japan, the countries are major emerging markets for ASSP. Ever-changing consumer needs in the electronics industry is a key factor influencing the market for application specific standard product. The advancement of medical technology equipment may also act as a driving factor for the market.

The application specific standard product market is characterized by presence of numerous key players. These companies include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon (Germany), Skyworks Solutions (the U.S.), Linear Technology (the U.S.), Renesas Electronic (Japan), ON Semiconductor (the U.S.), Melexis (Belgium), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (the U.S.), Toshiba (Japan),, and Maxim Integrated Products (U.S).

