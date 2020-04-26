AI in Education 2020 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2026

AI in Education Market 2020

According to Wise Guy Report the global artificial intelligence market is expected to reach USD 35,870.0 million by 2025 from its direct revenue sources, growing at a CAGR of 57.2 percent from 2017 to 2025, whereas it is expected to garner around USD 58,975.4 million by 2025 from its enabled revenue arenas.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is regarded to be the next stupendous technological development, as well as previous innovations such as industry revolution, computer age, and smartphone technology emergence. Rapid improvements in the ability for quick information storage, high computing power and parallelization have led to the rapid uptake of robotics and artificial intelligence technology in end-use sectors such as automotive and healthcare. In addition, the need to understand and analyze visual content is anticipated to provide traction to the sector over the forecast period in order to gain significant ideas.

Market by Top AI in Education Companies, this report covers

Google

IBM

Pearson

Microsoft

AWS

Nuance Communications

Cognizant

OSMO

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Querium

Third Space Learning

Aleks

Blackboard

Bridgeu

Carnegie Learning

Century

Cognii

Dreambox Learning

Elemental Path

Fishtree

Jellynote

Jenzabar

Knewton

Luilishuo

Metacog

Global AI Education Market: Segment Analysis

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. It talks a about Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines. With Considerable improvements in commercial prospects of AI deployment and advancements in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions are driving the industry growth.

The Report states that Rapid improvements in fast information storage capacity, high computing power, and parallelization have contributed to the swift uptake of the robotics and artificial intelligence technology in end-use industries such as automotive and healthcare.

It also describes on the basis of technologies, applications, components (solutions and services), deployment modes, end users, and regions. The Report covers in depth Market Analysis by product type such as Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language processing, Machine Vision. Healthcare, BSFI, Law, Retail, Advertising Media, Automotive Transportation, Agriculture, manufacturing form the basis of detailed Market analysis.

The research methodology used to predict and forecast the worldwide AI in educational market size started by collecting information from main vendor earnings through secondary research, annual reports, public publication sources, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Factiva, Bloomberg, and press releases. Also considered were vendor offers to determine market segmentation.

Global and Regional AI in Education Market Trends & Analysis

The study objectives of this report are to analyze global AI in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players, to present the AI in Education development in United States, Europe and China, to strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies, to define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the AI in education market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region is witnessing investments in the market and various vendors in this region are focusing on providing innovative solutions. Moreover, the AI technology in the education is effectively used to create personalized course contents, enhance teaching performance, and reduce manual work. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Education are 2013-2017, Base Year: 2017, Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 AI in Education Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global AI in Education Market Competition, by Players

4 Global AI in Education Market Size by Regions

5 North America AI in Education Revenue by Countries

6 Europe AI in Education Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific AI in Education Revenue by Countries

8 South America AI in Education Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue AI in Education by Countries

10 Global AI in Education Market Segment by Type

11 Global AI in Education Market Segment by Application

12 Global AI in Education Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

