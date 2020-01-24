MARKET REPORT
AI in Fashion Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028
AI in Fashion Market: Overview
The global market for AI in fashion is expected to witness a stellar growth in coming few years. The market is expected flourish due to emergence of several fashion trends all across the globe. Fashion across the globe keeps on changing at a moment’s notice. It has become incredibly hard to keep a solid track of all the important fashion related activities. This has been a key reason of introducing AI in fashion industry. AI can help identify trends, sort out huge data volumes, and provide actionable insights. Naturally, more and more fashion enterprises are adopting AI to scale up the business operations.
AI in Fashion Market: Notable Developments
Some of the recent notable developments in the global AI in fashion market are listed below:
- Google has rolled out a new update for its highly popular Google Lens app. The app has the ability to provide users with similar product suggestions for clothing and other fashion related stuff. The app also provides a style idea feature that allows user to click picture of a clothing item and the results will show how others have bought or worn similar clothing items.
- Catchroom recently helped Privalia, a fashion ecommerce platform for scaling up their business. Cathcroom provided Privalia with AI-driven visual recognition technology that was able to automatically extract information about the product from their images. The technology also offers an interface to edit or add more attributes of products.
AI in Fashion Market: Drivers and Restraints
A number of factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global AI in fashion market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been the growing consumer demand to have superior personalized experience. With the help of AI technology, brands and distributors can provide the required customization according to the data insights. Such customization helps in building up the brand value and also creating a strong sense of loyalty among users. Naturally, the growth of the AI in fashion market is surging with this developing trend.
On the other hand, there has also been an increasing demand for inventory management. AI helps in the automation of such tasks. Thus, the market is flourishing with this increasing demand. There are other important driving factors such as increasing influence of social media in the fashion industry across the globe, increasing demand for AI technology to identify upcoming fashion trends and study the consumer behavioral patterns, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across major blocks of the overall value chain. Such factors are thus helping to push the development of the global AI in fashion market to newer levels.
AI in Fashion Market: Geographical Outlook
In terms of geographical segmentation, the global AI in fashion market is divided into five major regional segments. These regions are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Currently, the biggest regional segment of the global AI in fashion market is of North America. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Such dominance of the market is primarily due to the presence of several industry leaders in the region and the early availability and access to latest AI technology.
On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is expected show a great promise during this given forecast period. The region is home to two of the fastest developing economies in China and India. These countries possess a huge human resource with decent paying capacity. Naturally, the overall region is expected to offer huge business opportunities for the leading players in the market. Rise of ecommerce brands and retail channels too is helping to push the growth of the AI in fashion market in Asia Pacific region.
Global AI in Fashion Market is segmented as below:
Components
- Solution
- Software Tools
- Platforms
- Services
- Training and Consulting
- System Integration and Testing
- Support and Maintenance
Applications
- Product Recommendation
- Product Search and Discovery
- Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting
- Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting
- Customer Relationship Management
- Virtual Assistants
- Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)
Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Category
- Apparel
- Accessories
- Footwear
- Beauty and Cosmetics
- Jewelry and Watches
- Others (eyewear, home decor)
End-User
- Fashion Designers
- Fashion Stores
Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2028
Global Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market: Overview
Managed file transfer and software & services is a type of software that is used for providing secure external, ad-hoc and internal data that is transferred within the network. The products and software are specifically designed to help organizations that will meet the growing demand for operational necessities, compliances, and security of moving information. The software provides application for business automation along with non-repudiation and reporting. A managed file transfer and software & services solution can help in simplifying and managing regulatory compliance that will further support the existing safety standards and methodologies.
Global Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market: Notable Developments
The competitive landscape of the global managed file transfer and software & services market is a fragmented one with the presence of several key players. The leading companies in the global market are pushing for developing new and innovative products that will help them stay ahead of the competitive curve. Some of the leading companies in the global market for managed file transfer and software & services include names such as IBM Corporation, Ipswitch Inc., Accellion, Open Text, Saison Information Systems Ltd. among others.
- In August 2019, Ipswitch Inc. announced that the company has launched a new release of its award-winning network monitoring software Whatsup Gold. The company has introduced a public rest API that will allow for a wider integration with the end-users internal systems.
Global Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market: Drivers and Restraints
There are multiple factors that are responsible for pushing the development of the global managed file transfer and software & services market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been the increasing demand from the banking sector. A sharp rise in the number of people opting for net banking has helped in pushing the development of the global market. Moreover, with increasing online transactions and presence, there has been a growing need for more online security from threats such a hacking and other cyber-attacks. This too has helped in pushing the development of the global managed file transfer and software & services market. Another key trend that has been observed in the global market is of growing adoption of cloud technology. Rapid digitization of company’s processes across multiple sectors is also expected to boost the development of the global managed file transfer and software & services market.
Global Managed File Transfer Software & Service Market: Geographical Outlook
The global managed file transfer and software & services market has five main regional segments that helps in understanding its overall working dynamics. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, currently, the global managed file transfer and software & services market is dominated by the regional segment of North America. Presence of highly established software and IT companies in the region are one of the key reasons behind the development as well as the dominance of the North America region. On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a highly promising segment in the near future of the forecast period. With the presence of highly developing countries such as India and China and with their developing infrastructure, the region is expected to present several lucrative business opportunities in the near future.
Market Segmentation
By Solution
- Application Centric
- People centric
- Ad-hoc
By Service
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Animal Genetics Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 8,022.7 Mn by 2026
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Animal Genetics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’. According to the report, the global animal genetics market was valued at US$ 4,740.5 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in meat consumption, demand for high quality proteins, and rise in purchasing power are likely to drive the animal genetics market from 2018 to 2026.
Genetic diversity provides the raw material for breed improvement and for the adaptation of livestock populations to changing environments and changing demands. Developments in genomic tools have allowed scientists to apply genome-wide information in the investigation of various aspects of livestock species. The animal genetics industry has witnessed robust expansion in the last two decades, particularly in developing countries where consumption of animal source food increased rapidly.
Purchasing power is considered to be a key driver for livestock products. Lower-and middle-income consumers have a strong influence on consumption trends, as the effect of increased income on diet is greatest in this group. Increasing income in developing countries is an important factor that drives the consumption of livestock products, particularly meat. Poultry and dairy products have been found to have higher income elasticities of demand than other animal-source foods, i.e., the consumption levels are more responsive to income. This effect is particularly strong in low-income populations. Furthermore, the animal genetics industry is pursuing alternative solutions in the fight against animal disease and suffering. These include using data and health-focused breeding indices and exploring breakthrough technology, including gene editing, which is likely to have a significant impact on farming and animal well-being. Adoption of semen sexing technology and IVF (in–vitro fertilization) is rising rapidly across dairy and beef herds. Access to such technology helps farmers to accelerate genetic progress in their herds.
Live animals segment to account for major share
In terms of product type, the live animals segment accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2017. Growing urban population coupled with changes in consumer preference resulted in greater demand for assured food safety and quality. These developments favored large-scale production and processing of live animals. Moreover, increasing demand for meat has further propelled the segment. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, demand for food is expected to double food production in order to feed the global population, which is estimated to reach around 9.1 billion by 2050. Cost-effective production of safe, high-quality, animal protein is necessary to cater to this surge in demand.
Market in Asia Pacific to expand at a significant pace
North America held a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue. It is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. North America is home to several key market players, such as Zoetis, Inc., Neogen Corporation, and VetGen, who have their headquarters in the U.S., where they generate significant sales. Hence, North America is a leading market for animal genetics, globally. High awareness about latest technologies and higher purchasing power are anticipated to boost the animal genetics market in North America. The animal genetics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, primarily due to increasing disposable income, rising population and increasing urbanization. Asia Pacific is home to major pork producing countries such as China, Russia, and Japan.
Key players such as Genus plc, CRV Holding B.V., and Neogen Corporation to lead the market
The report also provides profiles of other major players operating in the global animal genetics market. Major players include Zoetis, Inc., Groupe Grimaud, Topigs Norsvin, VetGen, Animal Genetics Inc., and Hendrix Genetics BV.
Global Automotive Paints Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Global Automotive Paints Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Global Automotive Paints Market.. Global Global Automotive Paints Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Global Automotive Paints market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
PPG Industries
BASF
NIPPON
Kansai
KCC Corporation
AKZO NOBEL
Valspar
Sherwin-Williams
Strong Chemical
Axalta Coating Systems
Kinlita
PRIME
YATU
FUTIAN Chemical Industry
The report firstly introduced the Global Automotive Paints basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this Global Automotive Paints market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Product 1
Product 2
Product 3
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Global Automotive Paints for each application, including-
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Global Automotive Paints market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Global Automotive Paints industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Global Automotive Paints Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Global Automotive Paints market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Global Automotive Paints market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
