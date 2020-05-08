Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

AI in retail and e-commerce market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Published

17 hours ago

on

Press Release

Globally, the retail industry has become more competitive than ever as customers have plenty of choices while buying any product. The retail sector has become much more diverse because every customer has different and customized needs, which makes it tough for retailers to target a group. AI is now being used by retailers to get real-time and in-depth insights to attract diverse shoppers.

The revolution of AI is changing the customer shopping experience. AI in retail offers several opportunities in the retail space, as retailers have massive customer data available with them. Retailers can now understand their customers better and provide personalized recommendations, which help in retaining the customers and open new revenue streams for retailers. Brick and mortar retailers are spending in AI-based solutions to understand their customers better and enhance their shopping experience. The e-commerce industry is using AI to focus on applications such as product recommendations, search analysis, analyzing consumer sentiments, and promotions.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the global AI in retail and e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period 2019–2025 to reach revenue of $19.37 billion by 2025. Various retail and e-commerce companies are investing in digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data to stay ahead of the competition. AI-based solutions are being adopted by retail and e-commerce companies to enhance the performance and to achieve higher profits & business growth. These solutions are also used for critical decision making around sales and merchandising planning, pricing strategies, and product promotions.

Get Enquiry More About This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9735

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors’ portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, providers, applications, and organization size.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the AI in retail and e-commerce market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, SAS, JDA Software, Salesforce, Symphony RetailAI, Visenze, and Infinite Analytics among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

IBM, SAP, AWS, and Microsoft are the key players in the AI in retail and e-commerce market. In 2017, Godrej Interio, a leading furniture brand in India, collaborated with IBM and selected Watson Commerce for increasing customer engagement and experience. Kroger, one of the America’s largest grocery store chain, and Microsoft partnered in January 2019 for creating high-tech grocery stores. In February 2019, Sansibar Stores partnered with SAP and is using SAP Customer Checkout application for monitoring sales in real time, offering customized discounts, time-related prices, and many more.

Get Request Report For Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9735

The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the AI in retail and e-commerce market during the forecast period. Retailers in this region are focusing on loyalty programs to make emotional connections with their customers, by leveraging the power of AI. The growing number of retailers’ partnerships in this region for expanding their services is driving the growth of the market. For example, IKEA, a home goods giant, acquired TaskRabbit, an online platform that connects skilled taskers with customers. In 2018, Metro AG, a Germany-based bricks-and-mortar retailer, invested in a start-up offering AI-based visual recognition solutions for in-store insights.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the AI in retail and e-commerce market. Retailers can make the best use of the available data by deploying AI-based solutions for analyzing customer behavior, buying patterns, preferences so that personalized recommendations can be offered to them. With data-fueled customer insights, retailers can create unforgettable experiences for their customers and build long-term customer loyalty. Visual search is helping online as well as instore retailers to enhance revenue by being able to accurately suggest the product that the customers are looking for, ranging from apparels to household goods & accessories. The report discusses the market in terms of types, solutions, applications, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/9735/Single

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Motorcycle Lighting Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Press Release

Motorcycle Lighting Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Motorcycle Lighting Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Motorcycle Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Motorcycle Lighting market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Motorcycle Lighting market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Motorcycle Lighting market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/199661  

The competitive environment in the Motorcycle Lighting market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Motorcycle Lighting industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:


BOOGEY INC.
Radiantz LED Lighting, Inc.
Motorcycle LED Lights
J&P Cycles
Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
Lightning Motors Corp.
PIAA Corporation
LEDGlow Lighting
CYRON INC.
Custom Dynamics®
Vision Motor Sports, Inc
Guangzhou J-parts Motorcycle Accessories Co.,Ltd.
Küryakyn – Motorsport Aftermarket Group
Rivco Products.
J.W. Speaker Corporation
Wolo Manufacturing Corp.
Lazer Star Lights.
With no less than 15 top producers.

Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/199661

The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Halogen lamp
LED lights
Other

On the basis of Application of Motorcycle Lighting Market can be split into:

Motorcycle headlight parts and bulbs
Motorcycle rear light parts and bulbs
Indicators
Other

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/199661  

Motorcycle Lighting Market segmentation by region: 

  • APAC
  • EMEA
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Motorcycle Lighting industry across the globe.

Purchase Motorcycle Lighting Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/199661

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Motorcycle Lighting market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

  • Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Motorcycle Lighting market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
  • Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Motorcycle Lighting market.
  • Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
  • Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
  • Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Motorcycle Lighting market.
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Tire Mold Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Press Release

Tire Mold Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Tire Mold Market.. Global Tire Mold Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Tire Mold market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.

Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/201480  

The major players profiled in this report include:

Himile Group
Greatoo
Quality Mold
AZ Formen und Maschinenbau GmbH
Simaform 
Tianyang Mold
NSTML
SAEHWA IMC
Wantong Mold
Herbert

Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/201480

The report firstly introduced the Tire Mold basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

On the basis of product, this Tire Mold market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Radial tire mold
Bias tire mold

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Tire Mold for each application, including-

Car tire
Motorcycle tire
Engineering vehicles tire
Heavy vehicles tire
Aircraft tire
Other

Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/201480  

Then it analyzed the world’s main region Tire Mold market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Tire Mold industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares. 

  • Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
  • Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
  • Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
  • Market share of top key players
  • Current trends and recent Developments

 

Reasons to Purchase Tire Mold Market Research Report 

  • Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
  • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Tire Mold market categories
  • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
  • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
  • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Tire Mold market data
  • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

 

Purchase Tire Mold Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/201480

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Press Release

Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market.. The Maleic Anhydride (MA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Maleic Anhydride (MA) market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/199972  

The competitive environment in the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Maleic Anhydride (MA) industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:


Huntsman Corporation
Sasol-Huntsman
Polynt
LANXESS
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
Flint Hills Resources
Basf
YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC
DSM
Ashland
Mitsubishi Chemical
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Elekeiroz SA
Bartek Ingredients
Korea PTG
CEPSA
MOL Group
Mistsui Chemical
Changzhou Yabang Chemical
Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical
Qiaoyou Chemical
Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Hongxin Chemical
Shengyuan Group
Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical
Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical
Huanghua Hongcheng Business
Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical
Changzhou Shuguang Chemical
Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical
UPC Group
Jiangsu ChangSanJiao Fine Chemical

Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/199972

The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Solid Maleic Anhydride
Molten Maleic Anhydride

On the basis of Application of Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market can be split into:

Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)
Production of 1,4-butanediol (BDO)
Lubricating oil additives
Food industry
Others

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/199972  

Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market segmentation by region: 

  • APAC
  • EMEA
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Maleic Anhydride (MA) industry across the globe.

Purchase Maleic Anhydride (MA) Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/199972

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

  • Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
  • Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market.
  • Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
  • Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
  • Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Maleic Anhydride (MA) market.
Continue Reading

Trending