AIOps Platform Market to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2019 – 2024
The Global AIOps Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 11.07 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32%, observes forencis research (FSR). AIOps (Artificial intelligence for IT operations) platforms are software systems that combine big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance IT operations. However, with the use of AIOps, the desired need of the customer which is continuous insights to yield continuous improvements through automation is fulfilled. These platforms enable the use of multiple sources of data, data collection methods, and analytical and presentation technologies. To use these technologies, AIOps platforms contain multiple layers that address different functionalities, such as analytical tools, visualization, data collection and storage, and integrations with other applications and services.
AIOps Platform Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Adoption for Cloud Platform
Increasing adoption for the cloud service platform boosts the growth of the Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform market. Cloud-based AI platform is used for storage management and to enhance the ability of customer services and performance. However, many enterprises have already adopted Cloud-based technologies to work more efficiently and to increase performance. This technology allows the organization to use intelligent software automation.
Hence, the increasing adoption of cloud platform is expected to surge the AIOps Platform market during the forecast period.
- Increasing Data Retention Requirements
Increasing data retention requirements are excepted to grow as the performance and monitoring data are growing at an exponential rate. Furthermore, the growing number of APIs, IoT devices, mobile applications, and digital users are driving the service. However, AIOps uses this data to monitor assets and gain visibility into dependencies. Also, protection and retention are important aspects of AIOps that diversify the availability of data sources as well as proper data storage.
Therefore, the increasing demand of artificial intelligence in IT operations is expected to drive the AIOps Platform market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Increasing Changes in IT Operations Platform
With the ongoing changes in information technology operations (ITOps) of the emerging technologies, impact the performance of the operation platforms. However, AIOps impacts the profile allocation of ITOps employees as the new emerging technologies are combined with general workload.
Hence, the increasing changes in the IT operations platform hinder the growth of the AIOps platform.
AIOps Platform Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, andOn-premises.
- By Solution: Application Performance Management, Networks, andDigital Business Automation.
- Based on Services:Managed Services, Education Services, and
- By Component:Data collection, Data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
- Based on Application:Prediction, Alarm management, Intelligent remediation, Anomaly detection, Causal analysis, and Real-Time Analytics.
- Based on End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global AIOps Platform Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AIOps Platform Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
AIOps Platform Market, by Solution
- Application Performance Management
- Networks
- Digital Business Automation
AIOps Platform Market, by Service
- Managed Services
- Education Services
- Consultancy
AIOps Platform Market, by Component
- Data collection
- Data analytics
- Machine Learning
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
AIOps Platform Market, by Application
- Prediction
- Alarm management
- Intelligent remediation
- Anomaly detection
- Causal analysis
- Real-Time Analytics
AIOps Platform Market, by End-Users
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others
AIOps Platform Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Fermented Citric Acid Industry Analysis, Key Player , Regional Trends, Share, Size Estimate And Future Forecast | Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Gadot Biochemical Industries, Citrique Belge, etc.
Jan 2020, InForGrowth have published Fermented Citric Acid Market Report. This report provides insights on the major market events taking place across the world. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fermented Citric Acid market. It covers topics including product launches, key business strategies followed by competitor, technological advancement and many other elements linked to the Fermented Citric Acid market growth.
The companies studied in this section are assessed on the basis of their main business, gross margin, price, revenue, product sales, product category, application, and specification, competitors, and manufacturing base.
The Companies Covered are- Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Gadot Biochemical Industries, Citrique Belge, Jungbunzlauer, American Tartaric Products, Foodchem International Corporation, Thai Anhydrous Citric Acid, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical, COFCO Bio-chemical, Laiwu Taihe Biochemical, SHANGHAI HEROCHEM CORPORATION, Hunan Dongting Citric Acid Chemicals, Henan Fengbai Industrial, TTCA, Weifang Ensign Industry, Anhui Bbca Bio Chemical, RZBC Group, Yixing-union Biochemical, Others.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fermented Citric Acid market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
Market Segments –
On the Basis of Types, Fermented Citric Acid Market Splits into-
Citric acid anhydrous(CAA), Citric acid monohydrate(CAM), Others.
On the Basis of Application, Fermented Citric Acid Market Splits into-
Food and Beverage, Industrial, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Others.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fermented Citric Acid market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fermented Citric Acid market.
The information offered in the report will assist the businesses in improving their ability to make quick and strategic decisions related to the business under Fermented Citric Acid Market. The report also focuses on the ongoing and upcoming regulations and policies to be introduced by the government bodies, which may enhance or suppress the market growth. For making the information better understanding, the analysts and professionals have incorporated diagrams, statistical figures, flow charts, and examples in the global Fermented Citric Acid Market report.
The Study Objectives of Global Fermented Citric Acid Market:
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
- To study and forecast the market size of Fermented Citric Acid in the global market
- To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players
Highlights of the Global Fermented Citric Acid report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Fermented Citric Acid Market
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Automotive Shielding Market is Projected to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2025 – Forencis Research
The Global Automotive Shielding Market is estimated to reach USD 12 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8 %, says forencis research (FSR). Automotive shielding is used to protect automotive electronics and components from heat and electromagnetic interference (EMI). In the automotive world, increase of electronic devices and components has caused major concerns such as radio frequency interference (RFI) and electromagnetic interference (EMI. To resolve this issues, EMI and heat shielding is required. EMI shielding is used for proper functioning of electronic systems and heat shielding is used to protect vehicle components from the adverse effect of heat by providing thermal management. Automotive shielding is mainly used in electrical components, turbocharger, engine compartment, exhaust systems and underbody of the automotive vehicle where excessive heat is generated.
Global Automotive Shielding Market: Report Synopsis
Automotive Shielding Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Rise in Demand of Electric Vehicles
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has boosted the demand for electric systems. As per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017. Thus, the demand for electric vehicles has expected to drive the automotive shielding market during the forecast period.
- Advantages Associated with Heat Shields
Heatshield plays an important role in managing the adverse effect of heat in vehicles. It protects heat from reaching out to components and transmission tunnels by lowering the temperature and keeping them cool. Some of the advantages associated with the heat shield is fueling the market growth. Advantages with the automotive exhaust insulation method that helps in boosting fuel mileage and lower emissions. Also, thermal insulation wraps help in increasing the power of the vehicle and minimizes the consumption of fuel. Header-pipe heat wrap helps in reducing underbody temperature up to 50% that lowers heat from the exhaust system keeps the car cooler from inside. Thus, automotive insulation products protect the vehicle from unnecessary damage and repairs which increases vehicle lifespan.
Hence, advantages associated with heat shields are anticipated to boost the automotive shielding market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Use of Advanced Technology to Limit Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) issues would grow continuously as there is a rise in luxury vehicles. The safety of these vehicles and occupants would depend on the advanced system. With ongoing advancements, the Electronic engineers have come up with ways that would limit EMI. Electronic systems or components need to carry proper electromagnetic (EM) shields by adding magnetic, conductive materials or by applying a faraday shield while designing which is likely to act as a barrier against radiation fields. The use of electronic filtering can act as a block to unwanted frequencies and allow required frequencies to pass with minimal impact.
Thus, the use of advanced technology to limit electromagnetic interference (EMI) will impact market growth.
Automotive Shielding Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Heat Shield andElectromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shield
- By Material: Metal andNon- Metal
- Based on Application: Heat andElectromagnetic Interference (EMI)
- By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the Worldwith individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Shielding Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Shielding Market, by Type
- Heat Shield
- Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shield
Automotive Shielding Market, by Material
- Metal
- Non-Metal
Automotive Shielding Market, by Application
- Heat
- Turbocharger
- Engine Compartment
- Exhaust System
- Transmission Tunnel
- Others
- Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)
- Electronic Braking Systems
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Fuel Control Systems
- Infotainment Head Unit
- Collision Avoidance Radar
- Navigation-Radio Combination
- Electric Motors
- Control Area Networks (CAN)
- Others
Automotive Shielding Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Others
Automotive Shielding Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
- Iran
- Brazil
Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Key Player, Research Intellegence, Brief Analysis, Segmentation, Future Forecast| BD, Dragerwerk, Fisher & Paykel, GE, Philips, etc.
Jan 2020, InForGrowth have published Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report. This report provides insights on the major market events taking place across the world. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market. It covers topics including product launches, key business strategies followed by competitor, technological advancement and many other elements linked to the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market growth.
The companies studied in this section are assessed on the basis of their main business, gross margin, price, revenue, product sales, product category, application, and specification, competitors, and manufacturing base.
The Companies Covered are- BD, Dragerwerk, Fisher & Paykel, GE, Philips, Covidien, Smiths Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Utah Medical Products, Getinge, Analogic, Ivy Biomedical Systems, Masimo, Natus Medical, Nonin Medical, OSI Systems, Welch Allyn, Others.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
Market Segments –
On the Basis of Types, Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Splits into-
NICU Equipment, Labor and Delivery Equipment, Other, Others.
On the Basis of Application, Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Splits into-
Hospitals, Clinics, Other, Others.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market.
The information offered in the report will assist the businesses in improving their ability to make quick and strategic decisions related to the business under Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market. The report also focuses on the ongoing and upcoming regulations and policies to be introduced by the government bodies, which may enhance or suppress the market growth. For making the information better understanding, the analysts and professionals have incorporated diagrams, statistical figures, flow charts, and examples in the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market report.
The Study Objectives of Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market:
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
- To study and forecast the market size of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment in the global market
- To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players
Highlights of the Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
