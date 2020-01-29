MARKET REPORT
Air Compressor Controller Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors
Transparency Market Research, in a report titled “Air Compressor Controller Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2014 – 2022,” states that the global air compressor controllers market for is poised to expand at a 5.80% CAGR from 2015 to 2022. The value of the global market was pegged at US$3.4 bn in 2014 and is estimated to rise to US$5.4 bn by 2022.
Air compressor controller systems are extremely vital for efficient system operation and improved performance, since they determine the overall energy efficiency of any air compressor system. These devices aid in protecting compressors from surge events, reducing energy consumption, and providing maximum efficiency. Air compressor controllers are used across several industrial segments, given their rising potential in sectors such as oil and gas, energy and mining, and petrochemicals.
By component, the air compressor controller market is categorized into programmable logic controllers (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), drives, and others such as motors, actuators, and valves. The report states that PLC and SCADA held the largest share in the overall market thanks to the growing retrofit business for compressor controllers.
On the basis of application, the air compressor controller market is divided into petrochemical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), oil and gas, energy and mining, and others such as processing, cement, and pharmaceuticals. Petrochemical, oil and gas, and energy and mining have been the largest contributors to the overall market given that the demand for compressed air is consistently high in these sectors. The demand for HVAC systems in commercial spaces is a key factor driving the demand for air compressor controllers from the HVAC segment.
The global air compressor controller market is geographically segmented into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. North America is a major contributor to the growth of the air compressor controller market, with a large number of manufacturers based in this region. Air compressor controllers are used by several energy and mining, oil and gas, HVAC, and pharma companies in North America. The Middle East and Africa region is also a major market for air compressor controllers, with countries such as Iraq, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates emerging as the leading revenue generators. Given that these countries contribute significantly to the global economy in terms of oil production, the requirement for compression control is high in the MEA region.
Global Powertrain Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers
A report from Transparency Market Research, titled “Global Powertrain Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” provides the latest market intelligence. According to the report, the global powertrain market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In 2013, the global powertrain market was worth around US$365.6 bn and by 2020, the market is projected to be worth US$524.6 bn.
A powertrain system forms one of the key, primary components of a vehicle. The powertrain features all of the components that generate power for the vehicle and transmit the same to the wheels, allowing the vehicle to move. The components of a powertrain system include transmission, drive shafts, engine, final drive, and differentials. Furthermore, the overall performance of the vehicle and its fuel economy depend on the attributes of the powertrain system.
The global powertrain market is driven by the growing demand for environment-friendly vehicles, stringent government regulations, and the technological advancement in powertrain systems to improve fuel efficiency. On the other hand, the global powertrain system market is suppressed by the elevated cost of powertrain systems. Moreover, the global powertrain system market will also be challenged by the trend of oligopolistic powertrain suppliers.
Broadly, the global powertrain market is segmented by component, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of component, the global powertrain market is segmented into final drive, differentials, drive shafts, transmission, and engine. By vehicle type, the global powertrain market is divided into farm tractors, defense vehicles, off-road vehicles, HCVs, ICVs, LCVs, cars, and construction equipment.
According to region, the global powertrain market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions in the global powertrain market. The elevated demand for automobiles in Asia Pacific is projected to drive this regional market. In APAC economies such as China, India, and Japan, the production of a huge number of vehicles is positively impacting the powertrain systems market. Other factors driving the APAC powertrain market are the growing consumption expenditure and upgradation of automobile powertrain systems. Moreover, the ongoing infrastructure development in APAC will also drive the automotive market, in turn driving the powertrain market.
Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Market to See Strong Growth including key players: Eaton, Kawasaki, Parket, KYB, Bosch Rexroth, etc.
The Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Eaton, Kawasaki, Parket, KYB, Bosch Rexroth, SAI, Rotary Power, Dongguan Blince, Danfoss Power Solutions, Hydrosila Group.
2018 Global Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of products, report split into, Multiple Displacements, Single Displacement.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Mining Equipment, Pulp & Paper Equipment, Off-Highway Equipment, Other.
Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Closed Circuit Axial Piston Motors industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Power Plant Boiler Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027
In 2018, the market size of Power Plant Boiler Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Plant Boiler .
This report studies the global market size of Power Plant Boiler , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Power Plant Boiler Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Power Plant Boiler history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Power Plant Boiler market, the following companies are covered:
companies profiled in the report are AMEC Foster Wheeler, Siemens AG, Babcock & Wilcox, and others. These companies are studied on the basis of their financial overview, strategies adopted, development status, and product portfolio.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Power Plant Boiler product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Plant Boiler , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Plant Boiler in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Power Plant Boiler competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Power Plant Boiler breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Power Plant Boiler market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Plant Boiler sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
