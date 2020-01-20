Air Cooler Market Latest Trends, Share, Growth Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Powder Coating Market size was valued US$ XX and is estimated to reach US$ XX at CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Demand for powder coatings has increased owing to growing technological innovation and increasing demand from applications such as architectural, appliances, automotive. Advantages of powder coatings over wet paint systems such as predefined film thickness and easy rework of poorly coated areas are factors driving market demand over a forecast period. Powder coating is conservative, durable, quality membrane, perfect toughness, and scratch resistance, shine retention, waterproof and impermeable to chalking. Powder coating performs well in extreme environmental conditions. It complies with the American Automobile Manufacturers Association particulars and is an eco-friendly procedure. Powder coatings are cost-effective compared to other coatings and contain no solvents and volatile organic compounds. Also powder coating has the ability to be recovered and reused hence reducing by product waste. These all factor drives the powder coating market.

Thermosets is dominating the powder coating market. Thermosets are generally preferred because they are resistant to elevated temperatures. Out of thermoset sub-segments, Polyester and polyurethane comprises large market share. Epoxy polyester segment is seen to be rapid growing in powder coating. Electrostatic spray is the most employed coating technique as it allows coating of complex shapes and does not require preheating of part to be coated. Electrostatic spray segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Growing product demand for various applications inducing horns, wipers, radiator grills, door handles, wheel rims, metallic structural component, bumpers, and bicycle will propel market growth over the forecast period. Appliances segment to grow at high CAGR around XX.XX% the global powder coating market comprising one fifth of the market share. Architectural coating dominated the market followed by automotive held a significant portion of worldwide utilization of powder coatings.

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant region on account of the robust growth of sectors in China and India. Asia Pacific comprise one third of the global powder coating market. Europe experiences a good growth in the automotive category while Middle East & Africa are expected to witness XX% growth in forecast period.

Global Powder Coating Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Powder Coating Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Powder Coating Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Powder Coating Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Powder Coating Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Powder Coating Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Powder Coating Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Powder Coating Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Powder Coating Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Powder Coating Market:

Global Powder Coating Market, By Resin Type:

• Thermoset

o Epoxy

o Polyester

o Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

o Acrylic

o polyurethane

• Thermoplastic

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Nylon

o Polyolefin

o Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Global Powder Coating Market, By Coating Type:

• Electrostatic Spray

• Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coating Market, By Application Type:

• Appliances

• Automotive

• Architectural

• Furniture

• Agriculture

• Construction & Earthmoving Equipment

• Industrial

• Others

Global Powder Coating Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• AkzoNobel

• Axalta Coating Systems

• PPG Industries

• IGP Pulvertechnik AG

• Sherwin-Williams

• BASF

• Valspar Corporation

• Allnex Italy Srl

• TCI Powder Coatings

• Nippon Paint

• Evonik Industries

• Kansai Paint and Jotun

• Asian Paints Limited

• Berger Paints India Limited

• Jotun A/S

• Somar Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Powder Coating Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Powder Coating Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Powder Coating Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Powder Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Powder Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Powder Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Powder Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Powder Coating by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Powder Coating Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Powder Coating Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Powder Coating Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

