Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2027

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.

The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



