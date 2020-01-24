MARKET REPORT
Air Sampling Equipment Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Air Sampling Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Air Sampling Equipment examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Air Sampling Equipment market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Air Sampling Equipment market:
- EMTEK, LLC
- Thermo
- Sensidyne
- EMD Millipore Corporation
- IUL S.A
- AES
- VWR
- Veltek
- Bertin Instrument
- Cherwell
- Hi-Q Environmental Products Company
- Envirotech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
Scope of Air Sampling Equipment Market:
The global Air Sampling Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Air Sampling Equipment market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Air Sampling Equipment market share and growth rate of Air Sampling Equipment for each application, including-
- Commercial Use
- Industrial Use
- Research
- Public Services
- Others
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Air Sampling Equipment market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- High Volume Air Sampler
- Low Volume Air Sampler
- Others
Air Sampling Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Air Sampling Equipment Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Air Sampling Equipment market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Air Sampling Equipment Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Air Sampling Equipment Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Air Sampling Equipment Market structure and competition analysis.
MARKET REPORT
AI in Fashion Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028
AI in Fashion Market: Overview
The global market for AI in fashion is expected to witness a stellar growth in coming few years. The market is expected flourish due to emergence of several fashion trends all across the globe. Fashion across the globe keeps on changing at a moment’s notice. It has become incredibly hard to keep a solid track of all the important fashion related activities. This has been a key reason of introducing AI in fashion industry. AI can help identify trends, sort out huge data volumes, and provide actionable insights. Naturally, more and more fashion enterprises are adopting AI to scale up the business operations.
AI in Fashion Market: Notable Developments
Some of the recent notable developments in the global AI in fashion market are listed below:
- Google has rolled out a new update for its highly popular Google Lens app. The app has the ability to provide users with similar product suggestions for clothing and other fashion related stuff. The app also provides a style idea feature that allows user to click picture of a clothing item and the results will show how others have bought or worn similar clothing items.
- Catchroom recently helped Privalia, a fashion ecommerce platform for scaling up their business. Cathcroom provided Privalia with AI-driven visual recognition technology that was able to automatically extract information about the product from their images. The technology also offers an interface to edit or add more attributes of products.
AI in Fashion Market: Drivers and Restraints
A number of factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global AI in fashion market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been the growing consumer demand to have superior personalized experience. With the help of AI technology, brands and distributors can provide the required customization according to the data insights. Such customization helps in building up the brand value and also creating a strong sense of loyalty among users. Naturally, the growth of the AI in fashion market is surging with this developing trend.
On the other hand, there has also been an increasing demand for inventory management. AI helps in the automation of such tasks. Thus, the market is flourishing with this increasing demand. There are other important driving factors such as increasing influence of social media in the fashion industry across the globe, increasing demand for AI technology to identify upcoming fashion trends and study the consumer behavioral patterns, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across major blocks of the overall value chain. Such factors are thus helping to push the development of the global AI in fashion market to newer levels.
AI in Fashion Market: Geographical Outlook
In terms of geographical segmentation, the global AI in fashion market is divided into five major regional segments. These regions are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Currently, the biggest regional segment of the global AI in fashion market is of North America. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Such dominance of the market is primarily due to the presence of several industry leaders in the region and the early availability and access to latest AI technology.
On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is expected show a great promise during this given forecast period. The region is home to two of the fastest developing economies in China and India. These countries possess a huge human resource with decent paying capacity. Naturally, the overall region is expected to offer huge business opportunities for the leading players in the market. Rise of ecommerce brands and retail channels too is helping to push the growth of the AI in fashion market in Asia Pacific region.
Global AI in Fashion Market is segmented as below:
Components
- Solution
- Software Tools
- Platforms
- Services
- Training and Consulting
- System Integration and Testing
- Support and Maintenance
Applications
- Product Recommendation
- Product Search and Discovery
- Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting
- Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting
- Customer Relationship Management
- Virtual Assistants
- Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)
Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Category
- Apparel
- Accessories
- Footwear
- Beauty and Cosmetics
- Jewelry and Watches
- Others (eyewear, home decor)
End-User
- Fashion Designers
- Fashion Stores
MARKET REPORT
Peony Root Bark Extract Market value projected to expand by 2017 – 2025
Detailed Study on the Peony Root Bark Extract Market
The latest report published by PMR on the Peony Root Bark Extract Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Peony Root Bark Extract Market.
The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Peony Root Bark Extract Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Peony Root Bark Extract Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.
Vital Market Information Included in the Report:
- Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets
- Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape
- Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment
- Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Peony Root Bark Extract Market
- Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Peony Root Bark Extract in different regions
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Peony Root Bark Extract Market:
- What is the projected growth rate of the Peony Root Bark Extract Market during the forecast period?
- What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Peony Root Bark Extract Market?
- Which market player is dominating the Peony Root Bark Extract Market in region 1?
- Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?
- What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Peony Root Bark Extract Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
The Peony Root Bark Extract Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in peony root bark extract market are Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Shaanxi NHK Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Herbary Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shandong Yuhua Biotechnology Co., Ltd., CNLAB NUTRITION, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd, Neo-Green Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd and Xi'an sgonekbio logical Technology Co., Ltd. among others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Segments
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2015-2016
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Root Beer Players Competition & Companies involved
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Technology
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name Value Chain
- Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Peony Root Bark Extract Market Name includes
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
What Sets PMR Apart From the Rest?
- Flawless, prompt, and efficient customer support
- Accurate representation of data collected from trustworthy secondary and primary sources
- Addressing over 300 client queries each day
- The systematic and methodical market research process
- Successfully delivered customized reports to clients from over 60 countries
MARKET REPORT
Crowdsourced Security Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2028
Crowdsourced Security Market: Overview
The global crowdsourced security market is expected develop at a healthy pace in the coming years of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The mobile phone application segment of the crowdsourced security market is expected to develop at a rapid pace in these coming years. The rate of adoption of these mobile application is growing at a great pace and is thus helping the market to develop further. In crowdsourced security, several tech people are invited for testing the vulnerabilities of an asset. There are several programs such as vulnerability disclosure programs, bug bounties, and responsible disclosure programs to test the vulnerability of assets.
Crowdsourced Security Market: Notable Developments
Some of the recent notable developments in the global crowdsourced security market are given below:
- In October 2018, Bugcrowd, Synack, and HackerOne announced that they have teamed up to join the third version of Hack the Pentagon. This is an annual bug bounty program that would expand testing the customer applications and sites of the Defense Digital Department. This program consists of a bilateral information flow between the hackers and developers, hence expanding the offerings of crowdsourced security of all the three companies.
- In January 2019, Bugcrowd announced that the company has teamed up Skyscanner, a global travel search company. The association was done with an objective to launch their own bug bounty program for public with the help of a Bugcrowd’s Crowdsourced Security Platform.
Crowdsourced Security Market: Drivers and Restraints
Several micro as well as macroeconomic factors are helping to push the growth of the global crowdsourced security market. One of the major driving factor for the crowdsourced security market growth is the growing need for upgrading the conventional security techniques and methodologies. With the advent of several new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud-based platforms, and machine learning among others, there has been a growing need to provide more advanced security to the big enterprises. As more and more organization adopt such new technologies, the need for an optimized end-to-end security solution has increased significantly. This has thus worked in favor of the development of the global crowdsourced security market. Furthermore, with new technologies, the laws and data protection policies have also become highly strict. This too has helped in the growing adoption of crowdsourced security market as they help in higher levels of compliance to such regulations and policies.
Crowdsourced Security Market: Geographical Outlook
In terms of geographical segmentation, the global crowdsourced security market features five main regions viz. Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, currently the global crowdsourced security market is dominated by the North America region. The region is expected to continue its domination during the course of the mentioned forecast period of 2018 to 2028. There are several reasons behind such prolonged domination of the North America region in the global market. One of the major driving factors behind this growth is the early adoption of new technologies such as cloud. In addition to this, lucrative and favorable business environment for the rapid growth of new technologies is also helping the crowdsourced security market grow in the North America region.
On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is expected to show great promise in the coming few years of the forecast period. The region has two of the fastest growing economies in China and India. For the overall development of their economy and infrastructure, these nations are allowing foreign investment and opening up their marketplaces. This has created a favorable environment for the development of the crowdsourced security market in the region.
Market Segmentation is as follows:
By Type
- Web Application
- Mobile Application
- Others (IoT, Wireless, and Network)
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Vertical
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Travel & Hospitality
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Others (Government, and Education)
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- MEA
