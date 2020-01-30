Aircraft 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Market Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aircraft Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Global Aircraft market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft.

This report researches the worldwide Aircraft market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aircraft breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rising Demand for Commercial Aircrafts to Prompt Fleeting Industrial Growth. Aerospace and defense industry faced a rough patch in the past, in terms of growth and development. However, the A&D industry outlook seemed to take a steadily rising trajectory since 2018 and is likely to maintain it for another decade. One of the most primary reasons behind the affluent growth witnessed by the aerospace and defense industry is the growing production of commercial aircraft. The aircraft backlog is at its highest, which is, pushing major manufacturers to speed up the rate of production, leading exponential growth to the industry. While the production rates fasten, there is a high probability of supply chain interruptions due to suppliers’ struggle to keep up with the sudden rise in demand for components.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Airbus

Boeing

Bombardier

Embraer

Tupolev

Aircraft Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aircraft Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

With a rise in the demand for commercial aircraft, new production programs are likely to emerge from Russia and China. These entrants are sure to challenge the current duopoly of the U.S. and Europe. However, to survive in the long run, they need to face numerous hurdles such as procurement of orders from global airlines, and management of costs and schedule overruns. Similarly, obtaining necessary certifications from regulators across the globe and the establishment of a safe and reliable track record might also create challenging situations for them.

China and India, Asia’s rising economic superpowers are undergoing substantial urbanization, which is proving an impetus to several large-scale sectors such as tourism, transportation, aviation among others. To support the increased number of air passengers, airline companies are investing on fleet expansion, which is fueling the demand for aircrafts. Realizing the opportunity, aircraft manufacturers are increasing their operation capacity. The vast untapped market in Asia is expected to lure higher foreign direct investment in the region. Demand for commercial aircraft in the region continues to grow at an unprecedented scale. Global aircraft production is at all time high main due to the robust growth of both commercial and defence aviation sector. The defence sector remains a key revenue pocket for aircraft OEMs.

With rising security threat, governments all over the world continue to increase their defence budgets. Higher defence spending in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Americas is driving the defence aviation sector in 2019 and beyond. Sociopolitical conflicts between countries in South-East Asia, and the Middle East has led to a rise in demand for defence equipment, commodities, devices, vehicles, etc. Growth of the global aerospace industries is also helping in job creation. North America and Europe is home to some of the top-notch industry players. These regions have witnessed a decent rise in employment in the aerospace sector. Both civil and military grade aircraft and engine OEMs account for a significant percentage of the overall aerospace economic activity. The sub-markets of the global aerospace sector are also profiting from the uptick in aviation sectors, which include simulator manufacturing and aircraft electronics.

