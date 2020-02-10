Aircraft Fairing Market Industry Overview, Trends And Growth Opportunities Forecast Till 2025

Aircraft Fairing Market: Summary

The Global Aircraft Fairing Market is estimated to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Aircraft fairing is an aircraft component that is used to create a smooth outline and lower the drag at the time of aircraft propulsion. It helps to cover the gap and space between the aircraft parts. Aircraft fairing is used to protect the underlying structure and system in the adverse environment condition. In addition to this, this feature also prevents landing gear from fully retracting into the wings which trap air in the wheel well gap that creates a gap and restricts flow.

Aircraft Fairing Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Automated Generic Parameter

Automated generic parameter is used to reduce the overall time dedicated on initial design of the fairing of the aircraft through less efforts. To optimize the functioning of the fairing part that is parametrically controlled, it needs to be optimized and automated according to the requirement of the volume. Additionally, automation with the help of appropriate tool it optimizes the shape of the windshield. Advantages associated with automation of the generic parameter is expected to surge the aircraft fairing market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand of Aircraft Delivery

The demand for aircraft fairing market is growing owing to the demand for aircraft transmission. With increase in air passenger traffic globally, the demand for new deliveries have increased in past years. As per the data share by Airbus, aircraft deliveries of the commercial aircrafts have increased by 28% from 2013 to 2018. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, which is anticipated to drive the aircraft fairing market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Complexity for Maintenance

The concerning regulates, complexity and safety-critical is currently facing a new threat for maintenance of aircraft. However, the repairing problem arises is sudden and not scheduled which can be due to problems to operate. This complexity of unscheduled aircraft inspection can lead to trouble for the flight operators. According to the International Air Transport Association survey, 35-40 % of the aircraft faces issues due to complexity in maintenance and ramp process.

Hence, complexity for maintenance may hinder the growth of the aircraft fairing market.

Aircraft Fairing Market: Key Segments

Based on Product: Flap Track Fairings (FTF), Leading Edge Flaps, Pylon Fairing, Wing to Body Fairing, Aileron, and Spoilers

and Based on Platform: Military and Commercial

and Based on Materials : Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, and Alloy

and Based on Application: Aircraft flight control surfaces, Flight Deck, Fuselage, Undercarriage, Aircraft Noise, and Others

and Based on End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

The NORDAM Group LLC (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Malibu Aerospace LLC.

Fiber Dynamics Inc.

FACC AG

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Zawya

Boeing

Barnes Group Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

AAR

Other Key Companies

Aircraft Fairing Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Fairing Market, by Product

Flap Track Fairings (FTF)

Leading Edge Flaps

Pylon Fairing

Wing to Body Fairing

Aileron

Spoilers

Aircraft Fairing Market, by Platform

Military

Fighter Aircraft

Military Transport

Commercial

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Others

Aircraft Fairing Market, by Materials Type

Aluminum

Steel

Titanium

Alloy

Aircraft Fairing Market, by Application

Aircraft flight control surfaces

Flight Deck

Fuselage

Undercarriage

Aircraft Noise

Others

Aircraft Fairing Market, by End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

