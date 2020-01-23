Aircraft Radome Market is projected to be worth US$741.47 Mn by 2025: Jenoptik AG, Saint-Gobain, Meggitt PLC, Orbital ATK and Airbus S.A.S.

The global aircraft radome market accounted to US$425.66 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for air travel and increase in need for quartz based fiber material for aircraft radome.

The growth of aircraft radome market is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide. Moreover, reduction in travel time and comfortability is also acting as a growth factor for commercial aviation as well as military aviation. This also leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure more number of aircraft components which includes aircraft radomes in order to meet the increasing aircraft orders and backlogs. Another factor boosting the market for aircraft radome is the modernization of aircraft programs in both commercial aviation as well as military aviation.

The key players profiled in the report are Jenoptik AG, Saint-Gobain, Meggitt PLC, Orbital ATK and Airbus S.A.S. Also, General Dynamics Corporation, NORDAM Group Inc., Starwin Industries, Kitsap Composites and Vermont Composites are other key companies in the aircraft radome market.

The aircraft manufacturers have the opportunity to switch contractors for aircraft radome, considering the pricing and technology. The leading manufacturers of aircraft radome compete among each other in terms of technology, quality and pricing in order to acquire contracts from leading aircraft manufacturing companies.

The global aircraft radome market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe is fastest growing region in the aircraft radome market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the fact that commercial airlines in the region are increasing at a rapid rate, resulting in demand for technologically advanced composites in the aircrafts, in order to provide enhanced protection to the radar and flight control surfaces from external influences. Another factor bolstering the market for aircraft radome in the region is the surging defense expenditure in order to procure robust technologies which includes aircraft radome manufactured with enhanced technology materials.

The modern aircraft radome manufactures need to provide the latest low dielectric prepregs, which offer low moisture absorption, low dielectric constant properties and low loss tangent among others. This is achieved by syntactic foams, liquid resin systems, and cyanate ester and epoxy based prepregs, and the combination of these composite materials eliminates conductive graphite from dielectric material, resulting in ensured electrically pure products with higher quality. The demand for aircraft radome with quartz fiber is increasing at a rapid rate across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific region due to various advantages of quartz over glass-fiber radome or resin radome. The cyanate ester quartz fiber offers best quality dielectric constant ranging from 3.2 to 3.35, loss tangent from 0.0001 to 0.009.

Quartz fiber can withstand temperature ranging from 135 degrees centigrade to 204 degrees centigrade, the laminate moisture absorption is lowest among all the composites used in the aircraft radome, and the laminate impact strength is higher than glass-fiber materials. Attributing to these benefits of quartz fiber over glass fiber, the demand for quartz fiber is increasing substantially among the commercial airlines as well as the defense forces across the globe, which is leading the aircraft radome market to escalate significantly during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

