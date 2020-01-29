Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

AIRCRAFT SEATING MARKET: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

Published

1 hour ago

on

Developing appropriation of aircraft among shoppers looking for transport choices has driven the interest for aircraft seating. Carrier travelers are anticipating most noteworthy level of solace, particularly while making a trip to long separations, which involves them going through over 24 hours situated in an aircraft. Makers in the worldwide airplane seating market are taking into account these necessities and enhancing the solace dimensions of their items. What’s more, stringent directions on traveler wellbeing has pushed the security arrangements on aircraft seats. Sooner rather than later, aircraft seats will be essentially capable in protecting the travelers in case of air turbulences and inappropriate arrivals and departures. Global Aircraft Seating Market report includes different applications such as Line fit and retro fit.

This report aims to estimate the Global Aircraft Seating Market for 2018 and to project the expected demand of the same by 2023. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Aircraft Seating Market. It provides a comprehensive review of major drivers and restraints of the market. Major companies such as Faro Technologies, Geokno, Leica Geosystems, Sick AG, Teledyne Optech, etc. are profiled in this report. Global Aircraft Seating Market is also segmented into major application and geographies.

Various secondary sources, such as company annual reports, industry reports, analyst presentations, and paid databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of Global Aircraft Lighting Market have been used.
Global Aircraft Seating Market has grown significantly during the last few years, and it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by a growing consumption in the North America region. Global Aircraft Seating Market is valued at $ xx million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of X% and is expected to reach $ xx million by 2023.

MARKET REPORT

Radiation Dose Management Market Size by Product & Service (Standalone, Integrated Solutions), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Interventional Imaging), by End Users & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2026

Published

2 seconds ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

The research study on Global Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ Market organizes the overall perspective of the Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ market size as well as factors controlling market growth. Likewise, the report explains various challenges which affect Radiation Dose Management‎‎‎‎‎‎ market expansion.

This includes new modality innovations for X-ray radiation dose monitoring, dose management, dose recording and radiation safety for cath lab staff. Technologies include systems to reduce or block dose via barriers or computed tomography (CT) dose reduction.

The global radiation dose management market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Growth in the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management. However, high capital investment is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global radiation dose management market is primarily segmented based on different Product & Service, modality, end users, and regions. On the basis of Product & Service, the market is divided into radiation dose management standalone solutions, radiation dose management integrated solutions, radiation dose management support & maintenance services, radiation dose management implementation & integration services, radiation dose management consulting services, and radiation dose management education & training services. Depending on modality, it is categorized into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography, and nuclear medicine. The end users covered in the study include hospitals, ambulatory care settings, academic research institutes, and public & private research laboratories. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:
* Bayer AG
* GE Healthcare
* PACSHealth, LLC
* Sectra Medical Systems
* Philips Healthcare
* Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
* Novarad Corporation
* Siemens Healthineers
* Agfa HealthCare
* Canon
* Qaelum N.V.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Radiation Dose Management Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Radiation Dose Management equipment and other related technologies

On the basis of product & service, the market is split into:
* Radiation Dose Management Standalone Solutions
* Radiation Dose Management Integrated Solutions
* Radiation Dose Management Support & Maintenance Services
* Radiation Dose Management Implementation & Integration Services
* Radiation Dose Management Consulting Services
* Radiation Dose Management Education & Training Services

On the basis of modality, the market is split into:
* Computed Tomography
* Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging
* Radiography and Mammography
* Nuclear Medicine

On the basis of end users, the market is split into:
* Hospitals
* Ambulatory Care Settings
* Academic Research Institutes
* Public & Private Research Laboratories

Table of Contents:
Global Radiation Dose Management Industry Market Research Report
1 Radiation Dose Management Introduction and Market Overview
2 Industry Chain Analysis
3 Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Type
4 Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application
5 Global Radiation Dose Management Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)
6 Global Radiation Dose Management Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)
7 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
10 Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
11 New Project Feasibility Analysis
12 Research Finding and Conclusion
13 Appendix

MARKET REPORT

Electrochromic Storage Devices Market 2020 | Know the Latest Strategies of Key Players: Gentex, Plansee, PPG, ChromoGenics, EControl-Glas, etc.

Published

7 seconds ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Electrochromic

The Electrochromic Storage Devices Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Electrochromic Storage Devices Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.  The Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
 Gentex, Plansee, PPG, ChromoGenics, EControl-Glas, Prelonic Technologies, SAGE Electrochromics, View.

2018 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Electrochromic Storage Devices industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Electrochromic Storage Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Electrochromic Storage Devices Market Report:
 Gentex, Plansee, PPG, ChromoGenics, EControl-Glas, Prelonic Technologies, SAGE Electrochromics, View.

On the basis of products, report split into, Metal Oxides, Conducting Polymers, Inorganic Non-Oxides.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Commercial, Transportation, Residential.

Electrochromic Storage Devices Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electrochromic Storage Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The report focuses on global major leading Electrochromic Storage Devices Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Electrochromic Storage Devices industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Contents

1 Electrochromic Storage Devices Market Overview
2 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Electrochromic Storage Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix

MARKET REPORT

Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market Size by Type (Antithrombotics, Antihyperlipidemics, Antihypertensives), by End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Published

19 seconds ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

The research study on Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment‎‎‎‎‎‎ Market organizes the overall perspective of the Common Carotid Artery Treatment‎‎‎‎‎‎ industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Common Carotid Artery Treatment‎‎‎‎‎‎ market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Common Carotid Artery Treatment‎‎‎‎‎‎ market size as well as factors controlling market growth. Likewise, the report explains various challenges which affect Common Carotid Artery Treatment‎‎‎‎‎‎ market expansion.

It causes narrowing of the carotid arteries, the two major arteries that carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain. It is also called carotid artery disease, carotid stenosis is caused by a buildup of plaque (atherosclerosis) inside the artery wall that reduces blood flow to the brain.

The increasing prevalence of related cardiac diseases among the geriatric population and demand for advanced diagnosis and early treatment procedure going to upswing the market growth. However, high cost of treatment associated with veins and artery are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global common carotid artery treatment market is primarily segmented based on different type, end user and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into antithrombotics, antihyperlipidemics, antihypertensives and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:
• Amgen Inc.
• AstraZeneca Plc
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
• Eli Lilly and Co.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sanofi
• …

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Common Carotid Artery Treatment equipment and other related technologies

On the basis of type, the market is split into:
* Antithrombotics
* Antihyperlipidemics
* Antihypertensives
* Others

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:
* Hospitals
* Cardiac Centers
* Ambulatory Surgical Centers
* Others

Table of Contents:
Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Industry Market Research Report
1 Common Carotid Artery Treatment Introduction and Market Overview
2 Industry Chain Analysis
3 Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market, by Type
4 Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market, by Application
5 Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)
6 Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)
7 Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Global Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
10 Common Carotid Artery Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
11 New Project Feasibility Analysis
12 Research Finding and Conclusion
13 Appendix

