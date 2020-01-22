MARKET REPORT
Airflow Management Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2018 – 2028
Airflow Management Market – Introduction
With the rising demand for automation and connected devices, a large amount of data has been accumulated that has led to the growing number of data centers. Although the data centers have been established to handle data storage and management, the inability of current systems to offer efficient cooling has been posing a challenge, which can be tackled with the introduction of airflow management systems.
Popularity of airflow management system has been rising on account of their competency to ensure thermal management in the data centers by employing hardware such as containment, blanking panels, grills, and grommets. When proper cooling is provided in the data centers, risks related to the IT system failures, escalating costs, reduced efficiency, and loss of energy can be mitigated at an early stage. Widespread adoption of cloud-based systems in the industries such as insurance, finance, and banking has generated a demand for temperature monitoring system, which is anticipated to reflect on the sales of the airflow management systems in the coming years.
Airflow Management Market – Notable Developments
The core strategy of the partakers operating in the airflow management market includes diversification of product portfolio, strategic mergers and acquisitions, productive partnership, novel product launches, and incorporation of joint ventures. The companies functioning in the airflow management market have been making hefty investments in the research and development activities to develop distinguished product and gain a competitive edge in the market.
- AdaptivCool – A leading airflow management company announced the redesign of AccuTrac software platform to achieve a high degree of performance and excellence across its portfolio of control solutions, instruments, and airflow sensors. The redesigned software accelerates the design process and intuitively displays the information. The new software relies on the per-channel subscription model and can be purchased directly from the online store.
- Polargy Inc. – A forerunning developer of airflow management systems announced the launch of visual temperature monitoring light that is color-coded and notifies the status of temperature. The systems enable to set customized temperature threshold levels. The highlighter changes its color into green to indicate that the temperature level is OK, yellow to indicate that there is a problem with the temperature, and red to indicate extremity in temperature.
- River Cooling System – A crucial developer of web-based monitoring and leak detection system completed the acquisition of Triad Floors from NxGen in April 2017. The transaction is carried out with an aim to add a uniqueness to the product portfolio of RLE Technologies. Post the acquisition, the company is able to offer a broad array of products to the customers.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global airflow management market include –
- Polargy Inc.
- Kingspan Group
- Geist
- Conteg
- AdaptivCool
- Triad Floors
- Schneider Electric
- EDP Europe
- Subzero Engineering
- Halton Group
- Upsite Technologies
- U Systems
- Data Clean Corporation
- Eaton Corporation
Eaton Corporation
Eaton Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has a rich customer base and sells products in over 175 countries. It diligently works in the direction of enhancing the lives of people and environment by leveraging technology that is safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable.
Upsite Technologies
Upsite Technologies was incorporated in 2001 and is based in the U.S. It offers a world class range of services and products on the optimization of data center cooling systems while reducing the energy costs. It provides product innovation by developing novel products to suit its customers’ need.
Airflow Management Market – Dynamics
Specialized Infrastructural Requirements of Airflow Management System to Constraint Sales Prospects
With the rising realization pertaining to the limitations faced by the traditional airflow management systems, manufacturers operating in the market have been striving to enhance their efficiency. This has affected the overall price of the airflow management system. In addition, the novel system requires advanced infrastructures, thereby discarding the use of traditional infrastructures, which bears additional cost alongside that of the airflow management system. As a result of which, the end-users have been showing a reluctance in adoption of the system and lending limited growth prospects to the airflow management market.
Need for Airflow Management Systems in IT Industry to Sustain the Market Growth
Adoption of technology in numerous industries has generated a demand for efficient infrastructure for the storage and management of data. Advancements in the IT and telecom industry in the Asia Pacific region have given birth to a large number of data centers, which has in turn generated demand for airflow management systems to tackle the risks associated with IT system failure, on the back of change in the temperature of the systems.
Airflow Management Market – Segmentation
The airflow management market can be bifurcated into:
- Offerings
- Cooling System
- Data Center
- Industry
- Geography
Global Plate Glass Market 2019 PGW, AGC, Guardian, NSG, Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd
The global “Plate Glass Market” will stretch out Million USD in 2019 and CAGR XX% 2025. The Plate Glass report starts from an overview of Industry Chain structure, and details industry environment. After that, it estimates market size and projection of Plate Glass market by product, area, and use. Apart from this, the report initiates the competitive edge of the Plate Glass market among the suppliers and company profile. Even more, the research document includes Plate Glass market price review and supply chain attributes. The report also includes a complete data about the chief Plate Glass market segmentation {Construction Glass, Car windscreen, Special glass}; {Commercial, Municipal, Residential, Others}.
In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size of the pattern in the Plate Glass market from the revenues of top competitors. Thus the entire Plate Glass industry has been divided into different Chemical and Materialsegories and sub-Chemical and Materialsegories. Top Manufacturers Analysis Of the global Plate Glass Market includes PGW, AGC, Guardian, NSG, Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, Corning Incorporated, Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint-Gobain SA, Cardinal, PPG.
Download sample report copy of Global Plate Glass Market 2019:: http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-plate-glass-industry-market-report-2019-industry-696310#RequestSample
Moreover, the latest research report offers a detailed projection and opportunities of the Plate Glass market. The report even sheds light on the prime Plate Glass market events including market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global Plate Glass market that aids industry experts and investors in making crucial business judgments. Besides, the report spots on increasing investment rate and all the essential factors that play a major role in overall Plate Glass market growth.
In the first section, Plate Glass report appends an abstract revealing an explicit market summary and provides the top market numbers based on the comprehensive evaluation. In the next section, market dynamics of the Plate Glass market has been analyzed broadly, includes industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market. A thorough perspective towards Plate Glass market risks and drivers portrays a clear picture of anticipated Plate Glass market growth during the forecast period 2025.
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:: http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-plate-glass-industry-market-report-2019-industry-696310
Furthermore, the report explores Plate Glass business policies, trading, and revenue, market channels, market volume, providers of raw material and customer data, demand, and supply ratio across the planet. The report outlines the efficiency of a particular Chemical and Materialsegory in Plate Glass market growth. Apart from that, geographic division of Plate Glass relies on North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and others.
Competitive Outlook
Another remarkable attribute of the Plate Glass report provides the exhaustive company profiles of some of the well-known market players, which will lead the Plate Glass market in the upcoming years. The research document offers a broad perspective of Plate Glass product launches, prominent developments, financial details, product sale, and gross margin. It also provides short-term and long-term marketing goals and plan of action along with SWOT analysis of the companies. In the next part, the report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report@: http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-plate-glass-industry-market-report-2019-industry-696310#InquiryForBuying
The global Plate Glass research Report covers the following points:
Chapter 1, delineates Plate Glass industry data belonging to market size, scope, and summary appraisal along with region-wise analysis of Plate Glass market growth.
Chapter 2 reviews Plate Glass business situation and market insights of the leading participant and their world market share.
Chapter 3 & 4 specifies the assembly method, costs of labor, Plate Glass making, and raw material valuation pattern.
Chapter 5 & 6 include Plate Glass market position and have by type, appliChemical and Materialsion, Plate Glass production price by region from 2019 – 2025.
Chapter 7 offers Plate Glass market year over year growth rate for the period.
Chapter 8 estimate Plate Glass demand and supply position by region from 2019 – 2025.
Chapter 9 estimates global Plate Glass market prediction with product sort and end-user appliChemical and Materialsions for the given period.
Chapter 10, delineates Plate Glass business obstacles, new entrants SWOT analysis, recommendation on new Plate Glass project financing.
Chapter 11 consists of Plate Glass Market conclusion, Analyst Introduction, Data Source, Approaches, Research Outcomes.
Global Canola Meal Market 2019 ADM, Bunge, AgStrong, Chengdu Xinxing, Monsanto, CHS, Chinatex, Cargill, Austar, Pcc
The global “Canola Meal Market” will stretch out Million USD in 2019 and CAGR XX% 2025. The Canola Meal report starts from an overview of Industry Chain structure, and details industry environment. After that, it estimates market size and projection of Canola Meal market by product, area, and use. Apart from this, the report initiates the competitive edge of the Canola Meal market among the suppliers and company profile. Even more, the research document includes Canola Meal market price review and supply chain attributes. The report also includes a complete data about the chief Canola Meal market segmentation {Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5}; {Application 1, Application 2, Application 3, Application 4, Application 5}.
In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size of the pattern in the Canola Meal market from the revenues of top competitors. Thus the entire Canola Meal industry has been divided into different Agricultureegories and sub-Agricultureegories. Top Manufacturers Analysis Of the global Canola Meal Market includes ADM, Bunge, AgStrong, Chengdu Xinxing, Monsanto, CHS, Chinatex, Cargill, Austar, Pcc, Zhejiang Xinshi, Winfield, Jiangdu Tianyi, Xiangyang Renjie, Resaca Sun Feeds.
Download sample report copy of Global Canola Meal Market 2019:: http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-canola-meal-industry-market-report-2019-industry-696304#RequestSample
Moreover, the latest research report offers a detailed projection and opportunities of the Canola Meal market. The report even sheds light on the prime Canola Meal market events including market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global Canola Meal market that aids industry experts and investors in making crucial business judgments. Besides, the report spots on increasing investment rate and all the essential factors that play a major role in overall Canola Meal market growth.
In the first section, Canola Meal report appends an abstract revealing an explicit market summary and provides the top market numbers based on the comprehensive evaluation. In the next section, market dynamics of the Canola Meal market has been analyzed broadly, includes industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market. A thorough perspective towards Canola Meal market risks and drivers portrays a clear picture of anticipated Canola Meal market growth during the forecast period 2025.
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:: http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-canola-meal-industry-market-report-2019-industry-696304
Furthermore, the report explores Canola Meal business policies, trading, and revenue, market channels, market volume, providers of raw material and customer data, demand, and supply ratio across the planet. The report outlines the efficiency of a particular Agricultureegory in Canola Meal market growth. Apart from that, geographic division of Canola Meal relies on North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and others.
Competitive Outlook
Another remarkable attribute of the Canola Meal report provides the exhaustive company profiles of some of the well-known market players, which will lead the Canola Meal market in the upcoming years. The research document offers a broad perspective of Canola Meal product launches, prominent developments, financial details, product sale, and gross margin. It also provides short-term and long-term marketing goals and plan of action along with SWOT analysis of the companies. In the next part, the report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report@: http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-canola-meal-industry-market-report-2019-industry-696304#InquiryForBuying
The global Canola Meal research Report covers the following points:
Chapter 1, delineates Canola Meal industry data belonging to market size, scope, and summary appraisal along with region-wise analysis of Canola Meal market growth.
Chapter 2 reviews Canola Meal business situation and market insights of the leading participant and their world market share.
Chapter 3 & 4 specifies the assembly method, costs of labor, Canola Meal making, and raw material valuation pattern.
Chapter 5 & 6 include Canola Meal market position and have by type, appliAgricultureion, Canola Meal production price by region from 2019 – 2025.
Chapter 7 offers Canola Meal market year over year growth rate for the period.
Chapter 8 estimate Canola Meal demand and supply position by region from 2019 – 2025.
Chapter 9 estimates global Canola Meal market prediction with product sort and end-user appliAgricultureions for the given period.
Chapter 10, delineates Canola Meal business obstacles, new entrants SWOT analysis, recommendation on new Canola Meal project financing.
Chapter 11 consists of Canola Meal Market conclusion, Analyst Introduction, Data Source, Approaches, Research Outcomes.
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2015–2023
The top three players in the monoethylene glycol (MEG) market held a combined share of 29.3%, in the global market, finds Transparency Market Research. These leading companies are Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SABIC, and the Dow Chemical Company. The sizeable shares held by these players notwithstanding, the competitive landscape is still fairly fragmented. This is due to the substantial clout held by several regional and indigenous producers of monoethylene glycol. The market is increasingly competitive with regional players constantly striving to subvert the dominance of the leading incumbents by focusing on capacity expansions. In the coming years, the intensity of competition is likely to rise further.
TMR observes that the threat of entry by new players is low and is expected to remain so until the end of the assessment timeline. The entrants must maneuver the stringent regulatory frameworks prevailing in the market and also manage substantial funds upfront required for the infrastructure.
The global market for monoethylene glycol is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2015–2023. The market estimated valuation at the end of 2016 was US$26.93 billion and is anticipated to reach a worth of US$40.84 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The various applications for which MEG can be used are polyester fiber, polyethylene terephthalate, and antifreeze. Of all the segments, MEG are extensively used in manufacturing polyester fibers. The segment is expected to occupy a share of 55.1% in the global market by the end of 2023.
On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the sway with the dominant demand for monoethylene glycol. By the end of the forecast period, the regional market is expected to reap a revenue of US$25.88 billion. The growth is fueled by the vast application of MEG in the textile industry, particularly for making polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers.
Extensive Demand for Manufacturing Polymer Fabrics especially in Emerging Economies key to Growth
The burgeoning usage of monoethylene glycol in producing polymer fabrics and PET resins, especially in emerging economies, across the world is a key factor driving the market. The extensive demand for polymers in the textile manufacturing industries is a notable factor accentuating the market. The attractive demand for polyesters is underpinned by their physical and chemical properties that make them suitable for usage in tropical climates.
To Get Glimpse of what our report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure here
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2251
The vast strides being made by the textile industry, coupled by the rapidly rising disposable incomes of urban populations in developing countries, is a crucial trend supporting the swift expansion of the monoethylene glycol market. The rising uptake of MEG in making a range of textile and packaging solutions is also boosting the market. The burgeoning demand for PET in making packaging for food and beverages and pharmaceutical is a case in point.
Large Fluctuation in Conventional Raw Material Prices glaring Bottleneck
The volatility of raw material prices, particularly of feedstock that comes from crude oil, is a notable factor that has adversely affected the expansion of the market. This is attributed to the fast declining reserves of crude oil in several parts of the world and the large supply fluctuations persisting in several economies. Moreover, the glut of cheap MEG from overseas has also impeded the smooth expansion of the market. Furthermore, of late, the demand for PET and other polymer resins has been cutting flak among end users due to their role in aggravating plastics pollution.
Browse Press [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/monoethylene-glycol-market.htm
The above concern is allayed by initiatives by manufacturers and producers in making bio-based MEG. The use of raw material such as ethanol derives from sugarcane help manufacturers get over the price volatility and also create more environmental-friendly products.
