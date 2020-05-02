Airway Management Device Market Insights 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonarMed, Mercury Medical

Airway management device market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,856.86 million by 2027. Increase in anaesthesia procedures worldwide and high incidence of preterm births is the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the Airway Management Device Market are Olympus Corporation, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Armstrong Medical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (subsidiary of Halma Plc), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SonarMed, Mercury Medical, Smiths Group plc, Verathon Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, SunMed, MEDTRONIC, Flexicare (Group) Limited, VYAIRE, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd. and others globally. Airway management market share data is available for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Airway Management Device market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Airway Management Device market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Airway Management Device Market

Airway management device is a set of medical procedures in order to prevent airway obstruction in patients. This device ensures an open pathway in patients that allows the gas exchange between a patient’s lungs and the atmosphere. There are various products such as oropharyngeal airway, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways and tracheal incubation used in providing airway in patients who are undergoing anaesthesia procedures in hospitals. These devices are found to be used in fields of anaesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency medicine, neonatology and many others.

This airway management device market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Airway Management Device Market Scope and Market Size

Airway management device market is segmented of the basis of by type, patient age, procedure and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the airway management devices market is segmented into supraglottic airway management devices, infraglottic airway management devices, laryngoscopes, bronchoscope/intubation scopes, resuscitators and others. Supraglottic airway management devices are dominating the market because of its higher usage in ventilation of upper airways in patient during anesthesia or other conditions. Laryngeal mask airways (LMA) are mostly preferred type on supraglottic devices as it can be easily used during the procedure in hospitals, ASCs and other places. However, laryngoscopes segment may grow the market due to its improved success rate and it has reasonable cost and one the major benefit is that it has video capturing system which is call video laryngoscope which allows easy intubation among patient. Due to such benefits this segment may grow in future.

On the basis of procedure, the global airway management devices market is segmented into Intensive care unit or emergency procedure and non-emergency surgical procedures. Intensive care unit or emergency procedure segment is dominating the market because using airway management devices in intensive care unit is important step in order to provide ventilation and oxygenation among patient and it has been observed higher cases of anesthesia and emergency procedure are performed in intensive care unit where these devices are mandate in order to provide basic life functions hence this segment may grow in future. For instance, according to National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, in 2016 number of patients visits in emergency department in U.S. was 145.6 million.

On the end user, the Airway Management Device Market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs) and others. Hospitals segment is further segmented into intensive care units, emergency care departments, operating rooms, and others. Hospitals segment is dominating the market because anesthesia as well as emergency procedures are majorly performed in hospitals especially in intensive care unit. Hospitals are required to install more advanced airway management devices to support life functioning of patient while performing procedures

Scope of the Airway Management Device Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Airway Management Device Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Airway Management Device market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

