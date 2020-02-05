Global Market
Algorithm Trading Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2025|AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, InfoReach, Tethys Technology
Latest market study on “Algorithm Trading Market to 2025 – by Function (Order Management, and Risk Management & Compliance); and Application (Equities, Commodities, FOREX, Funds, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast, the algorithm trading market is estimated to reach US$ 18,160.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Global algorithm trading market has been categorized by functions, the market is broken down into order management and risk management & compliances. In coming years demand for risk management is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rising need for end-to-end risk assessment process by the businesses, whereas order management would continue to grow at a steady pace. The application segment is fragmented into equities, commodities, FOREX, funds, future & options, fixed income and derivatives among others. In coming years, the FOREX is expected to showcase positive outlook for the investors whereas Funds, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are expected to grow at relatively the highest rate.
Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Europe, however the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, as the region is anticipated to witness tremendous development in electronic trading over the coming years. Japan, Australia, and China being some of the key countries contributing to the APAC market growth.
There has been constant development in algorithm trading industry. Recently, AlgoTrader introduced its ALGOTRADER 4.0, with comprehensive and integrated version. The main feature of ALGOTRADER 4.0 is it can minimize workloads, automate, reduce development time, and trading costs. Furthermore, InfoReach, Inc. had also extended its support for the MiFID II directive for its EMS, OMS and FIX engine products. Some of the leading algorithm trading market players are AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc., InfoReach, Inc., Tethys Technology, Inc., Lime Brokerage LLC, FlexTrade Systems, Inc., Tower Research Capital LLC, Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading LLC and Citadel LLC, among others.
The report segments the global Algorithm Trading market as follows:
Global Algorithm Trading Market – By Function
Order Management
Risk Management & Compliance
Global Algorithm Trading Market – By Application
Equities
Commodities
FOREX
Funds
Others
Global Algorithm Trading Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America (SA)
Brazil
Rest of SA
Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Impact Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution From Major Players during Forecast Period 2020-2025
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Barriers and Bollards Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global conditional access system market is expected to reach US$ 1.80 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.
This research report provides insights on the Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market. The boom barriers are the most commonly used barrier type deployed in residential, commercial and industrial sectors with limited or narrow space and where control on speed of the gate is one of the critical factor. Barrier gate arms comes with different lengths and with varying lift speeds as per end-use vertical need.
Government of various countries in the world are adopting the momentum of Smart Cities thereby, investing in the development of modernized infrastructure in the countries. This would further increase the growth of construction and infrastructure in the region. For instance, the Government of India has allocated US$ 7.34 Bn to build 100 smart cities across India. Also, during 2017, over 500 Chinese cities are underway or are anticipated to build their “smart-city” transformations. Along with these countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines and others are developing smart cities. Also, under the smart city project, Barcelona and San Francisco have installed smart parking technology. Urban challenges including, traffic congestion, safety and security, and aging infrastructure has resulted in increased infrastructure development thereby, the installation of automated boom barriers and bollards in such projects is expected to increase.
The APAC market is segmented into countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, and rest of APAC. The region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. Large population in the Asia Pacific region has led to increased demand for residential as well as commercial construction in the region. The APAC region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India as well as many South East Asian countries, strongly demanding for infrastructure projects. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for growth of construction sector in the region. Furthermore, the governments of various economies are taking several measures in order to attract private investments in the construction and infrastructure development.
Key findings of the study:
- From a growth perspective the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period
- Based on product type, the RFID tag reader segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 4.6%
- Based on end-use vertical, the commercial segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2%
The global market for automated boom barrier has been segmented on the basis of product type into five major segment including push button, RFID tags reader, remote controlled, loop detector and others. Each product types have different application areas and is designed to fulfil varied end-users demand. Key end-use verticals of this market are, commercial, residential and industrial. Commercial sector including offices, IT Park, malls, paid parking lots and is the largest end-user segment of barrier and bollards. However, residential segment will have highest growth rate during the forecast period. Commercial sector is the major contributor in terms of revenue in this market attributed to the development of intelligent transportation system and smart parking in the area of traffic management, highway toll collection, borders and custom security premises, where high security is required.
The initial step in value chain analysis includes the R&D i.e. product development, which is one the most significant process for any manufacturer. During this process, new technologies and product innovation is carried out and feasibility of the technologies are tested. Second step includes integration of different components required to manufacture/assemble automated boom barriers and bollards. These components include gear box, balancing spring, control panel, motor, arm, and drives among others. After the assembly of these components, the end-use products are produced i.e. boom barriers and bollards. The boom barriers are further categorized depending on the mechanism of operation. These products are then delivered either directly to end-users or through system integrators. The end-user can choose appropriate boom barrier as per the requirements, which is working, cost, security, accuracy etc. Further, system integrators are required in case of specific requirement of the end-user for example, integration with ANPR.
Maleic Anhydride Market With Competitors Growth Prospects, Product Key Features, Industry Growth Rate
The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Maleic Anhydride Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.
Increasing disposable income and greater penetration of spandex in compression stockings, medical textiles and stockings have up surged the demand for 1, 4-butanediol, which in turn drives the growth of the maleic anhydride market. The application of maleic anhydride, along with bio-based feed stocks polymers is another factor driving the growth of the market. However, the use of bio based succinic acid as an alternative of maleic anhydride restrains the fruitful growth of the maleic anhydride market. The expansion of the construction industry in developing countries demands more application of unsaturated polyester resin in heat resistant pipes and tanks. This is anticipated to bolster the growth of the maleic anhydride market in the years to come.
Key Players
1.Ashland Inc.
2.Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.
3.Flint Hills Resources, LP
4.Huntsman Corporation
5.Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft
6.Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd.
7.Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
8.Polynt Group
9.Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
10.Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd.
Global Maleic Anhydride Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.
Maleic anhydride is a crystalline, unsaturated compound which is soluble in acetone and hydrolyzes in water. It is manufactured from butane or benzene by the process of oxidation. It is colorless or a white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. When chopped glass fibers are mixed with unsaturated polyester resins, they give rise to fiberglass reinforced plastics that are used widely in boats, bathroom fixtures, automobiles, tanks and pipes.
Maleic Anhydride Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction 40
2. Global Maleic Anhydride Market – Key Takeaways 42
3. Global Maleic Anhydride Market – Market Landscape 45
4. Global Maleic Anhydride Market – Key Market Dynamics 58
5. Global Maleic Anhydride Market –Analysis 63
6. Maleic Anhydride Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68
7. Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis– By Product 76
8. Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis– By Application 106
9. Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis– By End User 115
10. North America Maleic Anhydride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118
11. Europe Maleic Anhydride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141
12. Asia Pacific Maleic Anhydride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163
13. Middle East and Africa Maleic Anhydride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186
14. South and Central America Maleic Anhydride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208
15. Maleic Anhydride Market –Industry Landscape 220
16. Maleic Anhydride Market –Key Company Profiles 226
17. Appendix 267
ENERGY
Agricultural Biological Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2020-2030
This research study on “Agricultural Biological market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Agricultural Biological market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Agricultural Biological Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Agricultural Biological market report.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
Bayer Crop science AG, Syngenta, Monsanto Bio AG, BASF, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Novozymes, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Certis U.S.A LLC and Arysta Life Science Corporation.
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Agricultural Biological Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this Agricultural Biological Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on Agricultural Biological Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this Agricultural Biological market Report.
Segmentation:
- By Type (Bio Fertilizers, Bio Pesticides and Bio Stimulants)
- By Source (Microbial and Biochemical)
- By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
This report additionally represents product specification, method and product cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications. Table, figure, charts, TOCs, chapters etc provided by Silicon-germanium Semiconductors industry. Crystal clear data to the client giving a brief details on Silicon-germanium Semiconductors markets and its trends. Silicon-germanium Semiconductors new project SWOT analysis, investment practicable business analysis, investment come analysis and development trend analysis. The rising opportunities of the fastest growing Silicon-germanium Semiconductors markets segments are covered throughout this report.
