Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Outlook – Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends 2019 to 2029

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market.

According to the report, that the Alkyl Polyglucoside Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Alkyl Polyglucoside , spike in research and development and more.

Competitive Landscape

LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., has been a leading cosmetics, beverage, and household goods company. The company has taken significant efforts in developmental activities linked with alkyl polyglucoside in recent years. Apart from surfactants, key offerings of the company include hair care products, face and body care products, laundry care products, and others, wherein surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside find wide applications.

The Dow Chemical Company is one of the prominent manufacturers of chemical materials. Key offerings of the company include coatings & performance monomers, surfactants, standalone silicone materials, polyurethane systems, and acrylic emulsions. A key alkyl polyglucoside produced by The Dow Chemical Company is ‘TRITON™ BG-10 Surfactant,’ which is non-ionic, produces moderate to high stable foams, and can be used in various applications ranging from detergents and metal cleaners, to glass cleaners and personal care products.

BASF SE operates as one of the renowned chemical company worldwide, through six key segments, namely, agricultural solutions, nutrition & care, surface technologies, industrial solutions, materials and chemicals. BASF SE has also contributed significantly in the development of various bio-based surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside. Headquartered in Germany, BASF SE continues to remain a leading players in the alkyl polyglucoside market.

Headquartered at the United Kingdom, Croda International PLC produces and sells the specialty chemicals in Latin America, Asia, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Personal care, industrial chemicals, life sciences and performance technologies are key segments through which the company operates. Diversaclean™ CS is a stable surfactant blend developed by Croda, which delivers excellent wetting and cleaning performance of non-ionics, along with green profile and alkaline stability of sugar-based alkyl polyglucoside.

The study finds that the alkyl polyglucoside market will continue to remain a consolidated landscape in developed economies, and fragmented in developing nations, particularly in APEJ. Key players operating in the alkyl polyglucoside market include Galaxy Surfactants, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Pilot Chemical Company, SEPPIC S.A, LG Household & Healthcare, Nouryon, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Croda International PLC.

For more intelligence on the alkyl polyglucoside market’s competitive landscape, request for the report sample Additional Insights Capryl Remains the Preferred Category Capryl has been the most effective among alkyl polyglucoside variants, as it is obtained through condensed mixture of decyl & caprylic alcohols with glucose, which are derived from plants. Capryl has already witnessed a robust market penetration as an effective solubilizing agent in the production of fragrances and essential oils, as well as the cationic surfactants. According to the study, sales of capryl are estimated to close in on US$ 320 Mn in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2020. The study further opines that decyl and lauryl will also remain lucrative categories in the alkyl polyglucoside market, collectively accounting for over 40% sales. Research Scope