All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market With Good Revenue Status Till 2026

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market size is valued at US$ 8.0 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecasting period 2026. Growing penetration of recreational activities and sports across the globe will drive the all-terrain vehicle market size over the forecast timeframe. Advancements in infotainment system offer superior entertainment and user-friendly experience with GPS tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and mobile tracking facilities, thereby, enhancing the driving experience and boosting all-terrain vehicle market.

Rising technical development in quad bikes with upgraded performance and efficiency will boost all-terrain vehicle market size from 2017 to 2026. The large array of technologies along with independent suspensions, electric start and shaft drives offers enthusiasts with great riding exposure.

Innovative infotainment systems keep the drivers informed, up-to-date, connected and entertained. Moreover, reduction in component manufacturing cost will minimize the overall product price and, thereby improving product sales of the all-terrain vehicle.

The all-terrain vehicle market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. By product segment, the market is segmented into sports ATV, sports utility ATV, utility ATV, and youth ATV. By applications, the market is segmented as sports, entertainment, agriculture, military & defense, and forestry. Sports application is the major segment where the All-Terrain Vehicle is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period owing to shifting consumer preference for recreational and adventurous sports backed by rising disposable income.

Key manufacturers including Polaris and Honda offer a wide variety of sports segment that showcases lightweight vehicle with the required suspension to handle turns, jumps, and bumps. These products are designed for different sports including recreation, hunting, and racing. The large scope of customization to cater increasing consumer demand provides enhanced all-terrain vehicle market growth opportunities.

Geographically, the all-terrain vehicle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected have a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to shifting trend toward extensive usage in several areas including agricultural lands, forestry, and mountains. Rising adoption of off-road and recreational activities will positively impact the industry expansion of all-terrain vehicle. Numerous snowmobile associations and clubs across the region conduct sports events yearly, leading to increased sales of these quad bikes and thereby propelling industry size during the forecast timeframe.

Key player across the All-Terrain Vehicle industry are Arctic Cat, Bombardier Recreational Products, CECTEK, CFmoto, Honda Motors, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, HiSun Motors, John Deere and KYMCO. Global ATV market share is highly competitive due to the presence of well-established companies. Rising competition between new entrants and existing companies is projected to stimulate new product development during the forecast timespan. Manufacturers are expected to adopt several strategic approaches including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and improved supply agreements to expand their customer base.

