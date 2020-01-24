MARKET REPORT
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market With Good Revenue Status Till 2026
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market size is valued at US$ 8.0 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecasting period 2026. Growing penetration of recreational activities and sports across the globe will drive the all-terrain vehicle market size over the forecast timeframe. Advancements in infotainment system offer superior entertainment and user-friendly experience with GPS tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and mobile tracking facilities, thereby, enhancing the driving experience and boosting all-terrain vehicle market.
Rising technical development in quad bikes with upgraded performance and efficiency will boost all-terrain vehicle market size from 2017 to 2026. The large array of technologies along with independent suspensions, electric start and shaft drives offers enthusiasts with great riding exposure.
Innovative infotainment systems keep the drivers informed, up-to-date, connected and entertained. Moreover, reduction in component manufacturing cost will minimize the overall product price and, thereby improving product sales of the all-terrain vehicle.
The all-terrain vehicle market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. By product segment, the market is segmented into sports ATV, sports utility ATV, utility ATV, and youth ATV. By applications, the market is segmented as sports, entertainment, agriculture, military & defense, and forestry. Sports application is the major segment where the All-Terrain Vehicle is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period owing to shifting consumer preference for recreational and adventurous sports backed by rising disposable income.
Key manufacturers including Polaris and Honda offer a wide variety of sports segment that showcases lightweight vehicle with the required suspension to handle turns, jumps, and bumps. These products are designed for different sports including recreation, hunting, and racing. The large scope of customization to cater increasing consumer demand provides enhanced all-terrain vehicle market growth opportunities.
Geographically, the all-terrain vehicle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected have a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to shifting trend toward extensive usage in several areas including agricultural lands, forestry, and mountains. Rising adoption of off-road and recreational activities will positively impact the industry expansion of all-terrain vehicle. Numerous snowmobile associations and clubs across the region conduct sports events yearly, leading to increased sales of these quad bikes and thereby propelling industry size during the forecast timeframe.
Key player across the All-Terrain Vehicle industry are Arctic Cat, Bombardier Recreational Products, CECTEK, CFmoto, Honda Motors, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, HiSun Motors, John Deere and KYMCO. Global ATV market share is highly competitive due to the presence of well-established companies. Rising competition between new entrants and existing companies is projected to stimulate new product development during the forecast timespan. Manufacturers are expected to adopt several strategic approaches including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and improved supply agreements to expand their customer base.
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market Scope
All-Terrain Vehicle Market, By Product
- Sport ATV
• Sport Utility ATV
• Utility ATV
• Youth ATV
All-Terrain Vehicle Market, By Application
- Sports
• Entertainment
• Agriculture
• Military & Defense
All-Terrain Vehicle Market, By Geography
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market:
- Arctic Cat
• Bombardier Recreational Products
• CECTEK
• CFmoto
• Honda Motors
• Kawasaki Motors Corporation
• HiSun Motors
• John Deere
MARKET REPORT
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Biogas Upgrading Equipment industry growth. Biogas Upgrading Equipment market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Biogas Upgrading Equipment industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Clean Energy Fuels
Greenlane Biogas
Xebec
AB Energy USA
DVO inc.
2G Energy Inc.
AAT
Acrona Systems AG
CarboTech AV GmbH
Pentair Haffmans
Cirmac International bv
USA Other
USA Total
On the basis of Application of Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market can be split into:
A Municipal sludge, garbage, food waste
B Industrial wastewater
C Agricultural farms
D Energy crops biogas project
On the basis of Application of Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market can be split into:
1 Water Scrubber
2 PSA (pressure swing adsorption)
3 Physical Absorption
4 Chemical Absorption
5 Membrane Separation
6 Cryogenic Separation
The report analyses the Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Biogas Upgrading Equipment market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Biogas Upgrading Equipment market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Report
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
MARKET REPORT
Market Insights of Industrial Gearbox Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024
Industrial Gearbox Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Industrial Gearbox Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Industrial Gearbox Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Siemens
NSK
NKE
Kumera
Sumitomo
Zollern
IGW
STM
Xtek
Schaeffler
Griffin Gear
ZF Friedrichshafen
Succkey
David Brown
IDC
Triveni
Cotta
Radicon
Hansen
Agnee
Bonfiglioli
Timken
Yany
NGC Gears
Huixin
Fine Wisdom
Aokman
Hengfengtai
Zhejiang Dongfang
Hangzhou Advance
On the basis of Application of Industrial Gearbox Market can be split into:
Chemicals Application
Energy Application
Material Handling Application
Other Applications
On the basis of Application of Industrial Gearbox Market can be split into:
Planetary Type
Other Types
The report analyses the Industrial Gearbox Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Industrial Gearbox Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Industrial Gearbox market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Industrial Gearbox market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Industrial Gearbox Market Report
Industrial Gearbox Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Industrial Gearbox Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Industrial Gearbox Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
MARKET REPORT
Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report 2023
The rising concern associated with radiation exposure, increasing awareness and industry initiatives regarding the issue, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the radiation dose management market. In 2016, the market generated a revenue of $129.8 million, and it is expected to attain a size of more than $1700.0 million by 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period.
These solutions help in evaluating and tracking the radiation emitted by various modalities, such as fluoroscopy & interventional imaging, computed tomography (CT), and nuclear medicine devices. Further, on the basis of solution, the RDM market is categorized into standalone and integrated solutions. Of the two, during 2013–2016, integrated solutions led the market in terms of revenue, and these are expected to maintain their lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to their high efficiency and easy integration with EHR, PACS, and RIS to evaluate the dose and track patient safety.
One of the main purposes of radiological protection is to prevent the patient from the adverse effects of radiation. Exposure to high radiation doses over a short period can sometimes cause life-threating diseases, such as cancer and radiation sickness, symptomized by fainting, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, diarrhea, bleeding, confusion, and mouth and skin sores. Radiation exposure not only affects patients, but it can also affect the public, as well as those inside medical and emergency settings Therefore, the need to check radiation exposure is boosting the growth of the radiation dose management market.
GLOBAL RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product and Services
- Solutions
- Integrated solutions
- Standalone solutions
- Services
- Implementation & integration services
- Support & maintenance services
- Consulting services
- Training & education services
By Modality
- Computed tomography (CT)
- Nuclear medicine
- Fluoroscopy & interventional imaging
- Radiography & mammography
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Super specialty clinics
- Others
