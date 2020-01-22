Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market: Introduction
- Allergic conjunctivitis is a type of eye inflammation which is a result of an allergic reaction caused by allergens such as pollen or mold spores, dust mites, and animal fur
- The eyeball has a membrane known as conjunctiva which is vulnerable to irritation from allergens
- Allergic conjunctivitis can be treated with the help of oral medications, eye drops, or immunotherapy
- Some of the symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis are red or pink eyes, eye pain, swollen eyelids, and soreness
- Drug treatments for allergic conjunctivitis include corticosteroids, olopatadine, emedastine, mast cell stabilizer, and medications for histamine control.
- Avoidance of allergens, artificial tear drops, and appropriate use of contact lenses are some of the practices employed to prevent allergic conjunctivitis
- Allergic conjunctivitis is labeled by the International Ocular Inflammation Society (IOIS) as a type of ocular allergy that is categorized into two major types: seasonal allergic conjunctivitis and perennial allergic conjunctivitis
- According to research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), allergic conjunctivitis affects around 10% to 30% of the population globally.
Key Drivers of Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market
Increase in incidence and prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis
- The global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market is driven by increase in incidence of allergic conjunctivitis. A research study published in 2017 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicated that the number of patients being diagnosed with allergic conjunctivitis is increasing globally. This increase in incidence rate propels the global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market.
Development of new treatment options
- Pharmaceutical companies are developing new treatment options for allergic conjunctivitis such as Zerviate, EM-100, ADX-102, PRT-2761, and OTX-DP. For instance, EyeMax LLC’s EM-100 is currently in phase 3 of clinical trial, where its effectiveness is being checked in the treatment of ocular itching. Presently, around two third of new treatment options are in phase 2 or 3 of clinical trials. All these studies are being sponsored by major pharmaceutical companies. These factors fuel the growth of the global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market.
Rise in air pollution
- The global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market is also driven by rise in air pollution in major cities across the globe. A research study published in 2016 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) revealed that ambient air pollution and weather changes are responsible for the occurrence as well as worsening of allergic conjunctivitis. This is attributed to the conjunctiva being sensitive to environmental particles along with direct contact of conjunctiva with the outside environment. Hence, rise in air pollution propels the global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market.
North America dominates Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market
- North America is the largest market for allergic conjunctivitis treatments due to high prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis. According to the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), around 50 million to 60 million people in the U.S. had allergic conjunctivitis in 2015.
- The allergic conjunctivitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to large population base leading to increase in demand for improved health care facilities
- Rapid urbanization along with increased particulate pollution has augmented the incidence of allergic conjunctivitis in several countries in Asia such as India. However, a few factors such as lack of awareness among the general public regarding eye disorders and lack of health insurance restrain the market in the region.
Key Players operating in the Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market
- The global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market is consolidated due to presence of small number of major players
- Demand for allergic conjunctivitis treatment has increased in both emerging and developed markets. This has resulted in a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in emerging markets. Key players operating in the global allergic conjunctivitis treatment market are:
- Akorn Incorporated
- Allergan
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Atopix Therapeutics Ltd.
- Auven Therapeutics
- Others