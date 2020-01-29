Almond Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts to 2024

AI in Military Market: Summary

The Global AI in Military Market is estimated to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.9 %, says forencis research (FSR). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is termed as simulation of the human intelligence into the computer system to perform particular tast or role. Now-a-days, AI is emerged as the crucial component of the modern warfare as it possess higher ability to handle the data in more efficient manner. In military sector, AI is used for autonomous targeting, survillence and monitoring, security, cyber defense, cyber warfare and to carry out other important military functions. Due to its high efficiency, it is widely adopted in fighter aircrafts, helicopters and Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs). Some of the emerging economies across the globe are incorporating AI in military applications to promote safety and security. Some key players in AI Military Market are: Thales Group Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation

Request for sample pdf of Global AI in Military Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-sample-pdf/

AI In Military Market: Drivers & RestrAInts

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Big Data Analytics

The demand for Artificial Intelligence is growing, owing to the adoption of big data analytics. Big data in military is used for analysing and systematically extract information from the data sets and helps defense leaders to make better decisions. It can process the information about its equipments, trAIning, and installations which can improve the overall efficiency of AI in military. This has attributed to use big data for managing the larger amount of data which is generated by military officials dAIly. It reduce the chances of cyber attack from other countries mAIntAIning the data security of military. Hence, rising demand for big data analytics is expected to drive the AI in military market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services

Increasing demand for cloud services accesses Al-based war planning by storing the private military data and also by providing the computing power. It also enables the warfighter with data and mAIntAIning the robust technological advantage. According to the US military, cloud service advance the ground operations by direct access to artificial intelligence.

Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud services is expected to drive the AI in military market during the forecast period.

Market RestrAInts:

AI-based surveillance and Weapon Systems used by Governments The growth of AI in military market is mAInly impacted due to reduction in company’s association with government for the AI-based surveillance and Weapon Systems. According to the Artificial Intelligence and National Security report by Congressional Research Service, some of the giants operating in the AI are cancelling the existing contracts with the government. For instance, Google announced that it has cancelled the government contract with the robotics companies, Boston Dynamics and Schaft, and also cancelled the future contracts for the AI in surveillance or weapon systems with government.

AI In Military Market: Key Segments

Based on Application: Logistics, Cyberspace Operation, Information Operation, Semiautonomous and Autonomous Vehicles, and Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS)

Based on Platform: AIrborne, Land, Sea, and Naval

Based on Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing, Data Mining, and Others

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

AI In Military Market: Report Scope

The report on the AI in Military market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chAIn dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request for Report Methodology On Competition on Global AI In Military Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-request-methodology/

AI In Military Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

AI in Military Market, by Platform

AIrborne

Fighter AIrcraft & Helicopter

Transport AIrcraft

Skyborg Program

Land Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs) Others

Space

Naval

AI in Military Market, by Element

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Virtual Reality

Natural Language Processing

Data Mining

Others

Here you can get consultation with our analyst: https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

AI in Military Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spainn

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global AI in Military Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/ai-in-military-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com