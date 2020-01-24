Alnico Magnets Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2017 – 2025

Alnico Magnets Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Alnico Magnets industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Alnico Magnets manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Alnico Magnets market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Alnico Magnets Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Alnico Magnets industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Alnico Magnets industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Alnico Magnets industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Alnico Magnets Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Alnico Magnets are included:

Drivers and Restraints

The incessant development of the automotive industry due to the increasing population and technological advancements is favoring the growth of the alnico magnets market. Alnico magnets are extensively used in the automotive industry across a range of applications such as economy and pollution control. Components such as alternators, motors, and gearbox require alnico magnets to carry out their mechanism. Alnico magnets are utilized in battery components, moving car parts, engine components, and other integral systems.

In addition, alnico magnets are one of the most vital components in electric motors and are used in exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems that help reduce NOx emissions. Most automotive engines and electric motors use alnico magnets as they are highly coercive in nature. Moreover, alnico magnets are used in the stator of the wind turbine for producing AC electricity.

The rising environmental concerns and depleting conventional sources of energy have led to the increasing use of renewable energy sources such as wind energy and solar energy. This has favored the growth of the global alnico magnets market. Furthermore, hybrid electric vehicles are expected to present new growth opportunities to the global alnico magnets market during the forecast period.

Global Alnico Magnets Market: Regional Outlook

China displayed the highest demand for alnico magnets in 2013 and held a major share of the global market. The flourishing automotive industry due to the increasing population and economic growth is favoring the growth of the alnico magnets industry in China. Asia Pacific (excluding China) stood as the second largest region in the global alnico magnets market in the same year due to the growth of the wind power industry. However, North America and regions contributed thinly to the global alnico magnets due to the non-availability of rare earth elements.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in the global alnico magnets market are Adams Magnetic Products Co, Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Molycorp Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd., Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Electron Energy Corporation, Lynas Corporation Ltd., OM Group, and Tengam Engineering Inc. among others.

