Alpha Mannosidosis Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2024
Cytomedix Inc. and Zymenex A/S are leading the global market for alpha mannosidosis, finds a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competitive landscape in this market is a bit concentrated and both the leading players are actively working on conducting clinical trials for the development of various molecule types and monotherapy and combination products. They are also emphasizing on designing advance route of administration. Over the coming years, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are likely to come to front league of strategies that participants in this market are taking up for the expansion of their businesses, states the market study.
According to the research report, the opportunity in the global alpha mannosidosis market was US$2.6 mn in 2015. Progressing at a CAGR of 11.90% during the period from 2017 to 2024, the market is anticipated to reach US$21.8 mn by the end of the forecast period. Among treatments, bone marrow transplants are witnessing a higher demand from patients and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years. In terms of the geography, North America has been dominating the global market with an advanced medical infrastructure. Proliferating at a CAGR 12.30% between 2017 and 2024, the North America market for alpha mannosidosis is expected to continue at to top position over the next few years, states the research report.
Rising patient Pool to Create Growth Opportunities
Although alpha mannosidosis is a rare disease, the constant increase in the population across the world has augmented the number of alpha mannosidosis patients, which in turn, has augmented the demand for drugs required for the treatment. “Slow but continuous rise in the patient pool is reflecting positively on the growth of the global alpha mannosidosis market,” says an analyst at TMR. Going forward, the infrastructural advancements in the medical and healthcare industry, worldwide, are anticipated to support the growth of this market in the near future, reports the market study.
High Cost Incurred in Drug Development to Hamper Market
On the flip side, the high cost incurred in the development of these drugs is dissuading manufacturers, which is anticipated to hamper the market’s growth in the years to come. However, the increasing number of partnerships between leading players is projected to minimize the impact of this restraint over the next few years, states the research report.
Allergy Treatment Market : Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope Till 2025
An allergy refers to a condition that is caused due to hypersensitivity of the human immune system to some harmless materials. These substances are known as allergens in the environment. The global allergy treatment market is likely to be driven by the growing need to meet the huge unmet demand in developing parts of the world and rising prevalence of asthma.
Some of the well-known market players in the global allergy treatment market are Schering-Plough Corporation, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan plc, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Allergy Therapeutics.
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prepared a detailed research report on the global allergy treatment market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The market is forecasted to expand at 5.5% CAGR during 2017 to 2025.
Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Propels North America at the Forefront of Growth
TMR analysts have divided the global allergy treatment market on the regional parameter in an attempt to offer a clearer picture of the global allergy treatment market. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key regional segments of the market.
Considering regions, North America is likely to dominate the global allergy treatment market over the tenure of assessment. The region is estimated to retain its dominance over the tenure of assessment owing to considerable rise in various types of allergies like eye allergy, respiratory allergy, and skin allergy. In addition, existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased need for immunotherapy for treatment of allergies in the region is expected to propel growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific is another region that is rapidly rising to prominence in the global allergy treatment market. Reasons for its growing prominence are gradual development in the healthcare infrastructure and increased consciousness about advanced immunotherapy in the allergy treatment.
Growing Preference toward Self Medication for Treatment of Allergies to Boost Market
Allergens could comprise aeroallergens like tree weed, wheat, dust mite, soy, mold, prawns, eggs, and many other edible and non-edible things. Numerous allergic conditions can be caused by allergens like allergic rhinitis, asthma, hay fever, and atopic dermatitis. Some of the major symptoms of allergic reactions comprise rashes, itching on nose, eyes, throat, stuffy nose, red and teary eyes, sneezing, and many others. Apart from that, allergies to certain food items could also result in respiratory symptoms, acute diarrhea, vomiting, and respiratory issues. It could also, though rarely, cause death.
Substantial rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases and emerging trend of buying medications for allergies over the counter is another key factor for the expansion of the global allergy treatment market. A rise in self medication at the backdrop of growing prevalence of various allergic diseases is likely to further support the growth of the market in times to come. According to the findings of World Health Organization (WHO), allergies are the fourth largest condition of pathology in the world. Increased research and development activities to bring forth new treatments and medications of various allergies are estimated to propel growth of the market in years to come.
Microplate Systems Market Analysis Growth Factors and Dynamic Demand by 2025
Global Microplate Systems Market: Snapshot
Microplate systems are used extensively in research and diagnostics, which require quick and high-throughput analysis of the patients. They comprise of assays, readers, dispensers, and software. The other use of these microplate systems are in the maintenance of food safety. They have a great scope of applications in wide range of assays for example, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, DNA/RNA quantitation, cell migration assays, and protein assays. Some of the major end-users in the market are diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and educational institutes.
The increasing demand of automated cell-based and biochemical assays among biotech firms has boosted the demand for microplate systems, as well. The rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses in several countries has propelled the demand for modern methods of diagnostics, for example microplate systems. Apart from that, the increased investment in research and development activities by various firms in biotech industry are among other important factors stoking market growth. Moreover, the preference of the device makers to focus on design innovations seem to work in favor of market development. However, the high cost of the microplate systems discourages several end users to enter in the market, or to adopt the technology. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to benefit with the extensive thrust on research and development activities in proteomics and genomics. Additionally, the rising adoption of immunoassays in innovating various novel therapies for diseases is benefitting the microplates market too.
Global Microplate Systems Market: Overview
Microplate systems consist of readers, assays, software, and dispensers and are widely used in research and diagnostics that need rapid and high-throughput analysis. They are also used in a range of diagnostic applications for maintaining food safety. They also find potential applications in a wide spectrum of assays such as DNA/RNA quantitation, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, protein assays, and cell migration assays. Some of the key end users include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and academic institutes.
The rising popularity of automated biochemical and cell-based assays among biotech players has propelled the demand for microplate systems. The integration of these systems with other automation technology in healthcare in numerous developing and developed countries is continuously expanding the horizon of the global market.
The report offers critical assessment of key growth drivers, notable trends, technological advances, the prevailing regulatory landscape, and the strategic dynamics in various regions during the forecast period of 2017–2025. The study strives to offer insights into the current and emerging market outlook, notable opportunities, and promising avenues in various segments. The findings can help stakeholders and market participants identify imminent investment pockets.
Global Microplate Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in various parts of the world has spurred the demand for modern diagnostics such as microplate systems. The growing number of cell-based assays and the substantially rising investment on research and development activities by companies in biotechnology sector are notable factors driving the market. The rising application of single-mode and multi-mode microplate systems in immunoassays is a noteworthy factor accentuating the market.
The microplate systems market is expected to profusely benefit from the constant industry focus on miniaturization of diagnostic assays. The advent of high-throughput assays and integrated systems is a significant factor likely to aid in the rapid expansion of the overall market. The focus of device manufacturers on design innovations bodes well for the market. Rising initiatives by governments in several emerging nations to adopt advanced, automated diagnostics in healthcare systems are expected to provide a boisterous impetus to the growth of the market. Substantial advances in assays in developed countries is expected to unlock promising prospects in the microplate systems market.
The high cost of microplate systems may dissuade many end users in price-sensitive markets to adopt them. However, the market will get a robust impetus from relentless research in genomics and proteomics. Furthermore, the growing role of immunoassays in discovering novel therapies for diseases augurs well for the market.
Global Microplate Systems Market: Regional Outlook
The report offers elaborate insights into the market potential in various geographies by highlighting untapped opportunities and evaluating the revenue share and size. The study further assesses lucrative avenues in major regions and the key trends shaping the demand in various end-use industries. Emerging economies in developing and developed regions are expected to present promising prospects for market players to capitalize on. North America and Europe are expected to be prominent markets while Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace over the forecast period.
Global Microplate Systems Market: Competitive Landscape
The report offers detailed business overview of key players, their major product offerings, and expected launches in the coming years. It highlights the key strategies adopted by them to gain a better foothold in the market. Device manufacturers are focusing on introducing technologically advanced products such as innovative detection equipment with higher performance. Several players are also focusing on design innovations, in a move to stay ahead of others. Prominent players operating in the microplate systems market include Lonza Group, Biochrom, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray, Berthold, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bmg Labtech, Tecan, Danaher, and BioTek Instruments, Inc.
Veterinary Therapeutics Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) veterinary therapeutics market is expected to witness high level of competition in coming few years. The contours of this regional market are influenced increasingly by the entry of several new players in the market. Further, growing number of public private partnerships in the region has opened several new avenues in the KSA veterinary therapeutics market. Some of the prominent names in the regional market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, and Zoetis Inc.
Growing number of players in the KSA veterinary therapeutics market are benefitting from investments of livestock industry on vaccines, animal feed additives, and therapeutics drugs. This is driven largely by the growing awareness about the health of pets and livestock in the KSA.
Research in Veterinary Pharmacology Open New Avenues
The KSA veterinary therapeutics market has seen the introduction of an assortment of products with promising efficacy and good safety. The search of pharmaceuticals toward novel drugs has stirred research in veterinary pharmacology around the globe, and increasingly in the Middle East. Top players in the regional market has benefitted from the advent of wide range of biologicals and nutritional products. New therapeutic approaches have considerably expanded the outlook of the KSA veterinary therapeutics market.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia veterinary therapeutics market stood at US$0.3 bn in 2016. The opportunities in the regional market are projected to touch half a billion by the end of 2025. This amounts to compound annual growth rate of 4.7% during 2017 – 2025.
The KSA veterinary therapeutics market is influenced by several technological advances in drug screening and pharmacogenomics in various parts of the world. Rapid advances in computer technologies used in drug screening have boosted the regional market. In addition, the growing adoption of high-throughput screening and novel nanotechnologies has positively impacted the growth of the KSA veterinary therapeutics market. Further, advancements in microfluidics have helped pave way to the development of more efficacious veterinary therapeutics.
Technological Advances in Targeted Drug Delivery Open New Paradigms
New avenues have also emerged from technological advancements in targeted drug delivery in emerging markets in the healthcare sector. Going forward, more improvements in drug delivery will expand potential in the KSA veterinary therapeutics market. A great deal of recent developments have focused on developing pharmaceuticals for treating bacterial infections in pets and livestock. Among the various product type, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to account for more than half of the regional market share by the end of the assessment period. Growing incidence of infectious in companion animals in KSA is also bolstering prospects of the regional market.
Over the past few years, the KSA veterinary therapeutics market has seen a slew of investments both by public as well as private organizations on the health of companion animals. In addition, the KSA governments has increased its focus on the health of livestock. Growing demands for high-quality animal protein have catalyzed developments in these directions. Further, in recent years, new pathogens effecting the health of livestock in KSA has attracted the attention of vaccine manufacturers around the world. This has underpinned new growth prospects in the KSA veterinary therapeutics market.
Low Rate of Returns on R&D Investments Hampers Prospects
However, a few factors have constrained the KSA veterinary therapeutics market to attain its full potential. The high cost of medicines and the low affordability of vaccines in the Middle East have been crucial bottlenecks in the regional market. Low rate of returns on investments in research and development activities to an extent has dampened investments by players in the KSA veterinary therapeutics market. Increasing menace of antibiotic-resistant pathogens has also adversely affected the prospects of the regional market.
On the other hand, notable rise in zoonotic diseases has opened new demand potential in the KSA veterinary therapeutics market. Moreover, growing focus of the regional government on the health of livestock industry is propelling investments by global pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies in veterinary pharmacology. This has underpinned new opportunities for various regional players over the past few years.
