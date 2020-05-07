Alpha Olefins Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast

The key factor responsible for the growth of the alpha olefins market is the rising compound usage in the production of polyolefin and specialty chemicals. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $11,704.2 million, and it is expected to attain a size of $15,846.5 million by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Alpha olefins are a type of olefins or alkenes with chemical formula C x H2 x . They are distinguished from other mono-olefins based on linearity of the hydrocarbon chain and the double bond position at the alpha place.

On the basis of application, the alpha olefins market is classified into surfactants and intermediates, polyolefin comonomers, plasticizers, synthetic lubricants, petroleum additives, and oilfield chemicals. Among these, during the 2018–2023 period, the polyolefin comonomers classification is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value in the market. The reason behind the significant growth of the classification is the rising usage of polyethylene (a type of polyolefin) in several industries, such as cable, automotive, construction, and plastic packaging. Polyolefins are polymers manufactured from olefins, such as propylene, ethylene, and butene.

Thermoplastic polyolefins include polypropylene, polyethylene, and polybutene-1. Alpha olefins are consumed as comonomers to create polyolefins. The wide range of polyethylene applications covers device manufacturing, packaging, textile manufacturing, and bulletproof vests manufacturing. Polyethylene is the most widely adopted form of plastic around the world. According to PlasticsEurope, an organization of plastic makers in Europe, between 2011 and 2015, the plastics production surged by 43 million tons globally. As alpha olefins are the key materials used for producing polyethylene plastics, their increasing consumption is leading to the alpha olefins market growth.

Based on type, the market is categorized into 1-butene, 1-decene, 1-hexene, 1-octene, and 1-dodecene. Out of these, in 2017, the 1-hexene category made a revenue contribution exceeding 30.0% to the alpha olefins market, which resulted in its leading position. This is mainly ascribed to its increasing consumption in plastic resin production for further use in different industries such as food and beverages. Further, North America is the major producer as well as user of the compound, owing to the expansive regional plastic industry.