Aluminium Pan Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019 – 2027

The Aluminium Pan market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Aluminium Pan market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the aluminium pan market has been segmented into:

Cast Aluminium Pan

Anodized Aluminium Pan

On the basis of end use, the aluminium pan market has been segmented into:

Household

Commercial

Retail

Aluminium Pan Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like Greece, Belgium and Austria in the European region and US and Canada in the North American region have the highest consumption of food, and therefore, the market for aluminium pan is expected to rise. Aluminium pan in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for aluminium pan market incorporated food preparation and serves in the household, retail, and commercial sectors. The increasing demand for light-weight, cheap, and cookware, which can cook food in short duration drives the aluminium pan market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Aluminium Pan Market: Key Players

Groupe SEB

Alluflon SpA

Ballarini SpA

Norbert Woll GmbH

Meyer Corporate

Fissler GmbH

Risoli

Alza SL

Maspion Group

Zhejiang Zhongxin Cookware Co., Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with aluminium pan market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

