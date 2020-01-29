Ambulance Cots Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2026

QY Research’s new report on the global Opioid Use Disorder market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation. Top Key Players operating in this report are: Indivior, Alkermes, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Orexo, Camurus, Omeros

The report on the Global Opioid Use Disorder Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the global Opioid Use Disorder market. It offers detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Opioid Use Disorder market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Opioid Use Disorder market.

In 2019, the global Opioid Use Disorder market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

Leading players of the global Opioid Use Disorder market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Opioid Use Disorder market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Opioid Use Disorder market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Opioid Use Disorder market.

Indivior, Alkermes, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Orexo, Camurus, Omeros

Market Segment By Type:

Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone

Market Segment By Application:

Moderate Pain Treatment, Severe Pain Treatment

This report focuses on the Opioid Use Disorder in global market, especially in

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, etc.)

(China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, etc.) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE)

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Opioid Use Disorder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Buprenorphine

1.4.3 Methadone

1.4.4 Naltrexone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Moderate Pain Treatment

1.5.3 Severe Pain Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Opioid Use Disorder Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Opioid Use Disorder Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Opioid Use Disorder Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Opioid Use Disorder Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Opioid Use Disorder Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Opioid Use Disorder Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Opioid Use Disorder Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Opioid Use Disorder Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Opioid Use Disorder Revenue in 2019

3.3 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Opioid Use Disorder Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Opioid Use Disorder Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Opioid Use Disorder Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Opioid Use Disorder Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Opioid Use Disorder Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Opioid Use Disorder Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Opioid Use Disorder Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Opioid Use Disorder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Indivior

13.1.1 Indivior Company Details

13.1.2 Indivior Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Indivior Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.1.4 Indivior Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Indivior Recent Development

13.2 Alkermes

13.2.1 Alkermes Company Details

13.2.2 Alkermes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Alkermes Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.2.4 Alkermes Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Alkermes Recent Development

13.3 Titan Pharmaceuticals

13.3.1 Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.3.2 Titan Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Titan Pharmaceuticals Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.3.4 Titan Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Titan Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals

13.4.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.4.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.4.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals

13.5.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.5.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.5.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.6 MediciNova

13.6.1 MediciNova Company Details

13.6.2 MediciNova Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 MediciNova Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.6.4 MediciNova Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 MediciNova Recent Development

13.7 Orexo

13.7.1 Orexo Company Details

13.7.2 Orexo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Orexo Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.7.4 Orexo Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Orexo Recent Development

13.8 Camurus

13.8.1 Camurus Company Details

13.8.2 Camurus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Camurus Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.8.4 Camurus Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Camurus Recent Development

13.9 Omeros

13.9.1 Omeros Company Details

13.9.2 Omeros Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Omeros Opioid Use Disorder Introduction

13.9.4 Omeros Revenue in Opioid Use Disorder Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Omeros Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

