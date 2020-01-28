Amniotic Membranes Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2023

In 2025, the market size of the Amniotic Membranes Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amniotic Membranes .

This report studies the global market size of Amniotic Membranes , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Amniotic Membranes market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Amniotic Membranes for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation by Application

Based on treatment, the global amniotic membrane market has been segmented into,

Ophthalmology

Surgical Wound

Others

Surgical wound application segment in amniotic membrane market dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to follow the same trend during forecast period. Over 6.5 million patients in U.S. suffer with chronic wounds annually, out of which around 200,000 patients are treated using skin or dermal substitutes. Also, chronic wound market in U.S. alone offers a revenue opportunity of around US$ 3.0 Billion. Whereas, ophthalmology segment accounts for the second largest revenue share in global amniotic membrane market on the account of increased capability of amniotic membrane to enhance epithelial wound healing of the surface of the eye.

Key Regions

The global market for amniotic membrane is segmented in to eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan & China (APECJ), Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and China. North America accounted a high share of over 40% in 2017. APEJ is expected to witness double digit growth due to rising number of AMT procedures in India and China.

Key Players

The global market for amniotic membrane is highly consolidated with top 5 players contributing over 65% revenue share in the global market. Examples of the key players identified in the global amniotic membrane market are Integra LifeSciences Inc., MiMedx Group, Inc., Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., Skye Biologics Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Tissue-Tech Inc., Amnio Technology, LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, etc.

