MARKET REPORT
Analog Multiplexers Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2018 – 2026
Ongoing technological advancements in communication systems across the globe is completely changing the market scenario of the analog multiplexers market. In recent years it has been observed that government of various countries are highly investing on radio communication and satellite technologies. These notable technological advancements in communication systems are expected to drive the global analog multiplexers market in near future. In parallel, huge investment by the telecom services providers on modulation bandwidth and higher frequency couple with deployment of 5G technologies in expected to drive the growth of the analog multiplexers market in most of the developing and developed nations. Furthermore, the advancements in enterprise data centers coupled with the increased adoption of advanced network services is also expected to support the growth of the analog multiplexers market worldwide.
Interesting.? Apply For A Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26698
An analog multiplexer is a device which combines multiple analog input signals and forward into a combined single output lines. In analog multiplexers are made up of relays and transistor switches. In last couple of years, the analog multiplexers market has witnesses an impressive growth due to increased utilization of digital information. The analog multiplexers have become an important terminology among the enterprises because enterprises are started adopting cloud services. These factors are also expected to support the worldwide growth of the analog multiplexers market in near future.
Analog Multiplexers Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers & Challenges
Increasing demand for the reliable multiplexers from various industry is positively supporting the growth of the analog multiplexers market. The telecom industry is becoming one of the prominent segment for the analog multiplexers manufacturers. Further, the rinsing demand from the communication services providers, where the analog multiplexers are widely used for data transfer will boost the growth of the global analog multiplexers market. The analog multiplexers have a wide area application in radio systems, communication, telecom and others. Higher adoption of analog multiplexers in these areas is going to upsurge the demand for the analog multiplexers market during the forecast timespan.
In parallel, the end user demand for the low price analog multiplexers may create a challenge for the analog multiplexers market. Macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties and worldwide financial uncertainty and are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of analog multiplexers market.
Analog Multiplexers Market: Segmentation
Analog multiplexers market has been classified based on the basis of application and end user.
Segmentation on the basis of Application:
- Communication System
- Telephone Network
- Computer Memory
- Transmission
- Satellite
- Others
Segmentation on the basis of End-user:
- Automotive
- Industrial
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Key Players
The prominent players in the global analog multiplexers market are:
- Texas Instruments
- Vitesse
- Lattice
- Analog Devices
- Intersil
- Semtech
- Maxim Integrated
- Thinklogical
- Micrel
- MindSpeed
- ST Microelectronics
- Diode Incorporated
- NXP Semiconductors
- Integrated Device Technology
- Microchip
- Broadcom
- Renesas Electronics
- Molex
- Rochester Electronics
- Conesys
- 3M
- Nexperia
- Toshiba Corporation
- ON Semiconductor
- Pericom Semiconductor
- and other analog multiplexers manufacturers.
For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26698
Regional Overview
Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others of APAC, and Middle East & Africa. Due to rapid technological advancements in U.S. and Canada and presence of various established and growing players, the North America region is estimated to have highest market share for the analog multiplexers market. The region is undergoing with adoption of advanced and next generation industrial technologies which one of the major factor which is surging the growth of the analog multiplexers market in the region. On the other side, due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the European countries will be a key source of demand for the analog multiplexers manufacturers. Due to rising adoption of industrial automation components in India and China, The Asia Pacific Analog Multiplexers market is expected to grow with a double digit growth rate during the forecast period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Analog Multiplexers Market Segments
- Global Analog Multiplexers Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
- Global Analog Multiplexers Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
- Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
- Analog Multiplexers Market Solutions Technology
- Analog Multiplexers Value Chain of the Market
- Global Analog Multiplexers Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis for the global analog multiplexers market includes:
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA & Others of APAC Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan Market
- China Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
MARKET REPORT
Fructooligosaccharides Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2025
Global Fructooligosaccharides Market Research Report 2019 presents many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Fructooligosaccharides market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1160477
Key Companies:
- Meiji
- QHT
- Beneo-Orafti
- Baolingbao Biology
- BMI
- Sensus
- Ingredion
- …
On the consumer side, fructo-oligosaccharides are mainly distributed in Europe, China, Japan, and North America. Among them, Japan is the world\’s largest consumer market. In 2017, Japan sales accounted for 24.72% of the global market share. The leading manufacturers are Quantum Hi-Tech, Bowling Bio, and Meiji Japan. The main European producers are Beneo, Sensus and Japan\’s Meiji joint venture BMI in Europe.
Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is mainly divided into liquid fructooligosaccharides and solid fructo-oligosaccharides. Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is a colorless or light yellow, transparent viscous liquid, with a fructose-free fragrance, soft and refreshing sweet taste. Solid Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is white or slightly yellow amorphous powder (grain is white or light yellow amorphous particles). Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is the main form of fructo-oligosaccharides, accounting for about 73.75% of the total sales.
In 2019, the market size of Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) is 380 million US$ and it will reach 490 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
Fructooligosaccharides Market Research Report studies the global market size of Fructooligosaccharides in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fructooligosaccharides in these regions.
The people related to the Fructooligosaccharides Market will get thorough information on the market in brief. In addition, they will also get the affecting driving and constraining elements and their effect on the Global industry. It’s a beneficial report which was designed in a method to help reader acquire a complete knowledge about the market for the period 2019 to 2024.
The experts behind Fructooligosaccharides market report have enfolded technical data, regional study, manufacturing plants, development trends, investment feasibility analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis in a complete industry scenario for readers so they can develop their strategies in the future years accordingly.
Order a copy of Global Fructooligosaccharides Market Report 2019 @
https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1160477
Additionally, the region-wise Fructooligosaccharides industry prospective analysis is also covered that encompasses progress momentum, demand and supply structure, and consumption scenario by the application. Product’s demand from different application areas and its future consumption are also studied in this report. Moreover, it imparts the throughout possibility of perspective concepts and also adds a research conclusion.
What This Research Study Offers:
- Fructooligosaccharides market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date market, overview, outlook, challenges, opportunities, trends, market dynamics, size and growth, competitive analysis.
- Identification of the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. In addition, the future impact of the propellants and limits on the market is determined here.
- The comprehensive analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- The report reveals potential demands in the market
- Information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market is also given in this report.
Customization of the Report:-
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:-
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Liquid FOS
1.3.3 Solid FOS
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food Industry
1.4.3 Baby Nutrition Products
1.4.4 Health Products
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Liquid FOS Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Solid FOS Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales by Application
6 United States
6.1 United States Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Application
7 European Union
7.1 European Union Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Application
8 China
8.1 China Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Application
9 Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
10 Company Profiles
…
About Us
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.
Contact Us
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]
MARKET REPORT
Undersea Warfare Systems Market Share (2020-2024) Business Scenario and Global Opportunity Analysis by Top Manufacturers- Harris, ECA Group Leonardo, Thales Group, Ultra-Electronics, Lockheed Martin
The adoption of the undersea warfare systems in order to protect the country from rising enemy attacks is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global undersea warfare systems market.
This report studies the Undersea Warfare Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Undersea Warfare Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.
Request to View Sample Copy of the Report https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/750606
Scope of the Report:
The Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Undersea Warfare Systems.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
- Atlas Elektronik
- BAE Systems
- ECA Group
- General Dynamics
- Harris
- Thales Group
- Ultra-Electronics
- Lockheed Martin
- ….
Global Undersea Warfare Systems Industry is spread across 139 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/750606
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Undersea Warfare Systems by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).
Study Objectives of Global Smart Glass Market are:
- This report provides the reader with supreme insights and pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- It provides a various factors driving or detaining Forecast Period 2019-2024.
- It also helps in understanding the key product segments and their future prospects.
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of Market and Provide Primary as well as Secondary Research.
- Undersea Warfare Systems Market Research helps in formulating knowledgeable business decisions by having wide-ranging insights of market.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
- Airborne Detection Systems
- Communication Systems
- Unmanned Underwater Systems
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
- Defense
- Aerospace
- Others
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Order a Copy of Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/750606
We Can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Russia, Rest of Europe, Middle East & Africa and all over the world.
Table of Content:-
1 Undersea Warfare Systems Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Size by Regions
5 North America Undersea Warfare Systems Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Undersea Warfare Systems Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Undersea Warfare Systems Revenue by Countries
8 South America Undersea Warfare Systems Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Undersea Warfare Systems by Countries
10 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Segment by Type
11 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Segment by Application
12 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
About Us
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 5000 00+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.
Contact Us:
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]
MARKET REPORT
Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2017 – 2025
Polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) is an inflammatory disorder that causes stiffness in neck, hips, shoulders, thighs, arms, and muscle pain. The term “myalgia” is a Greek word meaning “muscle pain” and as pain occurs in various body parts it is called as polymyalgia. This disorder particularly occurs in elderly people above 60 years. It is more prevalent in females than males, with a ratio of 2:1. In some individuals, the disease takes place over night, while in others it develops over a period of time.
View Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polymyalgia-rheumatica-treatment-market.html
Polymyalgia rheumatica is often associated with giant cell arteritis (GCA). This condition results in swelling of arteries in head, which leads to blurred vision and headaches.
The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but it is believed that interactions between various factors such as autoimmunity, genetic predisposition, and viral infections could lead to rise of the disorder. In autoimmunity, a person’s own immune cells cause damage to joints and connective tissue leading to onset of polymyalgia rheumatica. Reports have shown that inherited factors increase the chances of acquiring the disease. According to some studies, there is a greater risk of PMR in individuals having HLA-DR4 haplotype. Moreover, people of Scandinavian and Northern European ancestry are at a high risk of PMR. Viral infections also trigger polymyalgia rheumatic. Some viruses such as human parainfluenza virus, adenovirus, and parvovirus B19 have been suggested as being one of the causes of PMR.
Some general symptoms of polymyalgia rheumatica include severe weakness, fatigue, exhaustion, mild fever with an irregular pattern, loss of appetite, anxiety and depression, unexplained weight loss, mild anemia, a general feeling of being unwell or malaise and loss of function of affected parts with limited mobility. Increase in population and rise in life expectancy of individuals are the major drivers of the polymyalgia rheumatica treatment market. Moreover, the global polymyalgia rheumatic treatment market will gain impetus due to increase in drug discovery, development, and awareness about the disorder. Furthermore, around 40% to 60% people suffering from giant cell arteritis develop polymyalgia rheumatica.
The global polymyalgia rheumatica treatment market has been segmented based on diagnostic method, type of therapy, and by end-user. Diagnostic methods primarily include certain blood tests and imaging tests. Blood test includes estimation of indicators of inflammation and infection. It consists of complete blood count (CBC), quantification of erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), or estimation of CRP which is C-reactive protein. Other blood tests include determination of antinuclear antibody (ANA), rheumatoid factor (RF), and anticyclic citrullinated peptide (Anti-CCP). Advancement in technology has led to use of various imaging tests such as X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography (PET) to distinguish PMR from other diseases resembling similar signs and symptoms.
There is no permanent cure for polymyalgia rheumatica; however, the line of treatment is to reduce and manage pain and inflammation. In terms of therapy, the global polymyalgia rheumatica treatment market has been segmented into corticosteroids therapy, pain killers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, and disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. Drugs such as prednisolone is given to patients in low concentrations in corticosteroids therapy. This therapy generally lasts for around two years. To manage inflammation and pain, painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs such as nimesulide, paracetamol, diclofenac, and aceclofenac are given along with corticosteroids therapy. Intake of corticosteroids often leads to osteoporosis, and hence vitamin and calcium supplements are necessary. Disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs are prescribed when the disease condition does not improve even after undergoing corticosteroid therapy. These include drugs such as leflunomide and methotrexate which belong to the class of immune suppressants.
Request PDF Brochure of the Report For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28442
Based on end-user, the global polymyalgia rheumatica treatment market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research labs, and clinical practitioners. Geographically, the market is dominated by North America and Europe. This disorder is more common among in people in Northern Europe.
The average incidence of polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) in the U.S. is 52.5 cases per 100,000 persons aged 50 years and older. Hence, high prevalence in these regions is likely to fuel the growth of the market.
Buy Now This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=28442<ype=S
Key players in the global polymyalgia rheumatica market are Laser Pharmaceuticals LLC, Apotheca, Inc., Zylera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Apotex Corporation, Pfizer, Teva Parenteral Medicines, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.
Recent Posts
- Analog Multiplexers Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2018 – 2026
- Fructooligosaccharides Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2025
- Undersea Warfare Systems Market Share (2020-2024) Business Scenario and Global Opportunity Analysis by Top Manufacturers- Harris, ECA Group Leonardo, Thales Group, Ultra-Electronics, Lockheed Martin
- Nano Zinc Oxide Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018 – 2028
- Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2017 – 2025
- Risk Analytics Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025
- Know In-Detailed: Kanban Tools Market 2020-2026 Industry Development Strategy by Top Company Leaders | Kaiten, Kanban One, Pintask Digite, Auscomp, ScrumDesk, Yolean
- Coconut Flour Market Trends, Size, Share Estimates and Profiles of the Leading Industry Players
- UHT Milk Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges, Top players and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
- Complete Overview of Algae Oil Market to Witness High Rate of Growth in Forthcoming Years
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study