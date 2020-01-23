Anesthesia Face Masks Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During ‘ 2027’

Anesthesia Face Masks Market Introduction

Anesthesia face masks are used to deliver oxygen or inhalation anesthetics during surgical procedures. These masks cover the mouth and nose of a patient. These are made of rubber or silicone. Anesthetic face masks are used for bag mask ventilation (BMV). These are also used to provide non-invasive ventilation (NIV). Face masks consist of a cuff which ensures complete seal between the mask and patient’s face.

Anesthesia Face Masks Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global anesthesia face masks market are engaged in collaboration to expand business.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a global integrated health care services and products company. It provides customized solutions to hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices across the world. Cardinal Health provides clinically proven medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency from hospital to home.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is a subsidiary of General Electric (GE) Company. It offers various services and products including life care solutions, bone health, diagnostic imaging solutions, health care IT solutions, radiography, fluoroscopy, surgical imaging products, dose management, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, and education solutions.

GE Healthcare operates through three business segments: life sciences, health care systems, and health care digital. GE Healthcare provides services to customers in regions such as the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It has commercial presence in over 140 countries and R&D sites across the world.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Intersurgical Ltd. is a U.S.-based company established in 1991. The company is actively involved in new product development by implementing advanced technology. It offers a range of airway management and anesthesia products.

Smiths Medical, Inc. (Smiths Group plc)

Smiths Medical, Inc. is one of the five divisions of Smith Group plc, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Smith’s Medical supplies medical devices and consumables that are vital for patient care globally. The company operates in over 30 countries, with manufacturing units located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Smiths Medical has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., the U.K., Mexico, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, and China. The company’s major customers are hospitals. The group also does business with the alternate care market, such as home care, clinics, and other surgery centers.

Other players in the global anesthesia face masks market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medline Industries, Inc., Ambu A/S, BD, Flexicare (Group) Limited, KindWell Medical, and HSINER.

Anesthesia Face Masks Market – Dynamics

Increase in Number of Surgeries Drives Market

Anesthesia face masks are extensively used for non-invasive ventilation for respiratory failure. Increase in the number of surgeries and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to propel demand for anesthesia face masks which in turn is likely to augment the global anesthesia face masks market during the forecast period. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly 48 million surgical inpatient procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2009.

Increase in Geriatric Population Fuels Market Growth

The geriatric population is prone to various diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory which increases the number of emergency surgeries. The population aged above 65 years usually suffers from various health disorders. Hence, increase in the geriatric population augments the global anesthesia face masks market. According to the United Nation Organization, around 62 million people are aged 60 or above in the world which is approximately 13% of the global population.

Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market – Segmentation

In terms of usage type, the global market can be divided into:

Reusable Anesthesia Face Masks

Disposable Anesthesia Face Masks

Based on route of administration, the global market can be classified into:

Oral

Nasopharyngeal

In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into: