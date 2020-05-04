Animal Disinfectants Market Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Developments 2020 to 2026 – Neogen Corporation, GEA Group, Zoetis, Lanxees AG, Kersia Group, Virox Animal Health, CID Lines

Disinfectants prevent infection by killing bacteria. It destroys, eliminates, or inhibits the growth of harmful microorganisms. Disinfectants could be chemical or physical. Agricultural disinfectants are used by both agricultural farmers as well as livestock farmers. Livestock farmers use them on newborn animals which are highly susceptible to infections. Moreover, they are used by agricultural farmers mainly to improve the irrigation water quality. Agricultural disinfectants are available in different forms such as powder, liquid, and others.

Some of the Top companies covered in this Report includes: Neogen Corporation, GEA Group, Zoetis, Lanxees AG, Kersia Group, Virox Animal Health, CID Lines, Theseo Group, Evans Vanodine, Krka, Diversey Inc, Evonik Industries, Fink-Tec GmbH, Laboratoire M2, and DeLaval.

The global Animal Disinfectants market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information.

Global Animal Disinfectants Market Segmentation:

Animal Disinfectants market size by Type

Iodine

Lactic Acid

Hydrogen peroxide

Phenolic Acid

Animal Disinfectants market size by Applications

Poultry

Equine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

Table of Contents

Global Animal Disinfectants Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Animal Disinfectants Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Animal Disinfectants Market Forecast

