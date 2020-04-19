MARKET REPORT
Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027
According to a new research report titled ‘Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , the global animal feed dietary fibers market is estimated to reach US$ 95.1 Bn by 2027. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The global animal feed dietary fibers market is estimated to be driven by the rise in livestock population and increase in awareness about animal health.
Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66830
Increase in Demand for Meat to Drive Market
The future of food chain depends on innovative, sustainable, and efficient feed concepts. Global consumption of meat has been rising. According to the United Nations (UN), the global population is estimated to surpass 9.6 billion by 2050. Demand for meat products has been increasing in highly populated countries such as China and India due to the expansion of the middle class. Sustainability of animal diets is crucial in the development of livestock production. Rise in livestock productivity, which is pivotal for meeting the large demand for livestock products, cannot be achieved without the use of sustainable animal diets. Dietary fibers constitute significant portion of animal feed. Dietary fibers are essentially used to improve intestinal health of animals. They are also used for the weight management of animals. Demand for meat is rising by 2% to 3% every year. It is expected to continue to increase by 2050, with more than nine billion people consuming larger amounts of meat. This is estimated to provide significant opportunities for manufacturers of animal feed dietary fibers during the forecast period.
Technological advancements in the animal feed industry are expected to significantly improve the overall efficiency of the production of animal feed dietary fibers. Effective livestock production systems are essential to cater to the demand for animal products in a sustainable manner. Currently, livestock production systems require substantial usage of resources such as energy, land, chemicals, and water – all of these are increasingly becoming scarce. Production of meat is highly water intensive. Large amount of land is required to grow sufficient crops to feed livestock. However, this land could be more efficiently used to meet the increase in food requirements of the expanding global populace. Thus, rise in awareness about environmental concerns associated with meat production is anticipated to adversely affect the demand for animal feed dietary fibers in the near future.
The global animal feed dietary fibers market is governed by strong regulatory framework. For instance, in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) work together to regulate animal feed, particularly in the establishment of definitions to describe and approve new feed ingredients. Sections of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), including CFR Part 573, Part 570, and Part 584, represent the fundamental guidelines for animal feed dietary fibers industry participants. Implementation of stringent regulatory framework regarding the nutritive value, quality, compatibility, and labelling of the animal feed is projected to boost the demand for animal feed dietary fibers in the next few years.
Corn and Compound Feed Segments to Dominate Global Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market
Based on type, the global animal feed dietary fibers market has been divided into corn, cereals, grains, pine, potato, spruce, and others (including vegetables, fruits, and sugar beet pulp). Corn was the leading segment of the market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The corn segment is projected to hold the largest share above 40% of global animal feed dietary fibers market by 2027. Corn provides adequate amounts of dietary fibers to animals. It also promotes rumen bacterial growth, thus enhancing the feed digestibility.
Based on application, the global animal feed dietary fibers market has been segmented into pet food, compound feed, and specialty feed. The compound feed segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2019 to 2027. Ruminants are herbivores; their diets are composed of plant materials. Compound feed helps ensure livestock health and minimize distress among animals.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.
Significant Potential for Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market in Asia Pacific
Based on region, the global animal feed dietary fibers market has been classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, the animal feed dietary fibers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has been a global leader in the animal feed production industry. The region is likely to present significant potential for the animal feed dietary fibers market during the forecast period. Of late, the animal feed industry in the region has been experiencing consolidation. The combination of increased production from decreasing number of mills is expected to reflect continued consolidation of agricultural production in the region.
Fragmented Market
The global animal feed dietary fibers market was highly competitive in 2018 due to the presence of several large market players. Key manufacturers operating in the industry include Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, ADM, Associated British Foods plc, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, and J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG. Manufacturers of animal feed dietary fibers are adopting various strategies such as plant capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and distribution channel expansion to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2017, ADM expanded its animal nutrition capabilities in China, with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing.
Global Manual Pepper Mill Market 2019 Status and Ongoing Development Trends
Manual Pepper Mill Market Research Report gives you a detailed Idea about the Major Manufacturers, Applications, Regions, Company Profile, Industry Growth, Revenue, Gross margin, Consumption Value/Volume, Sale price, Import, Export, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Product Picture and Specifications for the Forecast period 2018-2023 covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Global Manual Pepper Mill Market 2018 Research Report Manual Pepper Mill replete with all-inclusive analysis through a deep research, answering all the questions that limits the industry development, market size, operation situation, futuristic developments, pathways and trends of Manual Pepper Mill industry. These all are the final outcomes of learning the present situation of the industry, mainly for 2018.
Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.magnifierresearch.com/report-detail/9026/request-sample
The report thoroughly describes and maps the Manual Pepper Mill Market with a flawless discernment on the existing situation of competition in the market. This will ultimately be helping investors as well as manufacturers if the industry, in better understanding the current and future directions, the Manual Pepper Mill Market will be headed in.
The Leading players in each Country Included : Olde Thompson, Holar Industrial Inc, Cole & Mason (part of DKB Group), Helen of Troy (OXO), Latent Epicure, Peugeot Saveurs, Zassenhaus, Tom David Inc, Breville (Sage Appliances), Eukein, HomeKitchenStar, Epare, Aicok, Lerutti, The Perfex,
Moreover, the report also provides the market size, trends and forecast from 2019 to 2024 for the Manual Pepper Mill Market, detailing a thorough market analysis along with the market growth. The research report also comprises of all the crucial aspects of the Manual Pepper Mill Market with respect to the regional market share, volume and insights of the market over the major regions in the world.
It is reported in the document that in 2018, the Manual Pepper Mill Market was valued at USD XX million, which the major industry players have projected to cross USD XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX %, considering 2018 as the base year and forecast period between 2019 and 2024.
Production, revenue and consumption data for the Manual Pepper Mill Market across the major regions are also added to the report, covering all the key market vendors and manufacturers of the industry. however,the report has underwent through a deep individual analysis of the revenue data, pricing and production price accompanied with the market share, in order to provide a thorough comprehension of the industrial competitive landscape.
Access Full Report with TOC @ https://www.magnifierresearch.com/report/global-manual-pepper-mill-market-2019-by-manufacturers-9026.html
Global Manual Pepper Mill market status within world’s major regions is also analyzed in the research report that includes product price, capacity, profit, demand, supply, forecast, market growth rate and production. In addition, the SWOT analysis, investment return analysis and investment feasibility analysis have also been added at end of the report.
If you have any Query/special requirements, please Contact our Sales Team : [email protected] / +1-201-465-4211
Stainless Steel Foil Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027
Key Highlights:
- The global stainless steel foil market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period
- The width < 100mm segment accounted for major share of the stainless steel foil market, owing to excellent anti-oxidative properties of these products
- The electrical & electronics segment is estimated to hold a leading position by the end of the forecast period, owing to high demand for smartphones, televisions, and computers across the globe
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the high growth regions of the stainless steel foil, owing to an increase in demand for electronic devices and automotive vehicles in developing economies such as China and India
Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66887
Key Drivers of Stainless Steel Foil Market:
- Stainless steel foil is widely used in the manufacture of solar panel components as a substrate material inside panels. It is extensively employed in the solar industry due to its excellent thermal conductive properties. This is estimated to boost the demand for stainless steel foil during the forecast period.
- Stainless steel foils are thin sheets that provide excellent heat resistance and chemical resistance. These foils also provide electric insulation by coating materials to the films. Stainless steel foil offers low maintenance requirements in several applications.
- Stainless steel foils are also used for shielding, sealing, radiant barrier, liners, reduction in heat transfer, and vapor retardant applications. They provide nonmagnetic property with excellent weldability and formability for major end-use applications. This is anticipated to fuel the stainless steel foils market during the forecast period.
Width < 100mm to Gain Momentum:
- In terms of product, the width < 100mm segment constituted a key share of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018 owing to extensive use of this width range in electronics end-use industry
- The width < 100mm segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the high demand for mobile, computers, and other electronic devices across developing economies
Electronic Segment to Expand at Considerable Pace:
- In terms of end-use, the electrical & electronics segment held a significant share of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2027.
- Increase in adoption of smartphones, smart televisions, and computers owing to the constant innovation and technological advancement is estimated to boost the stainless steel foil market during the forecast period
- Stainless steel foils are extensively employed in the electronics industry due to their excellent conductive properties. Stainless steel foil products are relatively lighter even after the application of coatings. One of the key benefits of stainless steel foil is extended shelf life for crucial applications. This is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the stainless steel foil market in the next few years.
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Stainless Steel Foil:
- Asia Pacific and North America were key regions of the global stainless steel foil market in 2018. The stainless steel foil market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to capacity expansion of electronic companies in high growth countries including India and Southeast Asia.
- Rapid urbanization and rise in population are major macroeconomic drivers anticipated to fuel the stainless steel foil market in the next few years.
- China is expected to become a key country of the stainless steel foil market. It is expected to account for around 58% share in Asia Pacific by 2027, owing to the increase in demand for electronic gadgets, electrical components, and parts for smart devices.
Global Stainless Steel Foil – Key Developments:
- On July 4, 2017, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials (NSSM) announced plans to expand the production capacity of stainless steel foil in order to cater to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries around the globe
- On September 24, 2018, Ulbrich Solar Technologies and Heraeus Photovoltaic launched new product portfolio of selectively coated ribbons
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.
Competition Landscape:
- Global stainless steel foil market is anticipated to be fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market. Players operating in the stainless steel foil market depict a low to medium level of backward integration. High investment or high capital investment is required to set up a stainless steel foil production plant. This may act as a major threat for new entrants.
- The top five players operating in the stainless steel foil market accounted for combined market share of 22% in 2018. These players are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Olin Brass, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., A.J. Oster, and Nisshin Steel Co. Ltd.
- Other players operating in the market include Meru Impex, Bhandari Group, Riddhi Siddhi Impex, IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd., Hollinbrow Precision Products (UK), and Rikazai Co., Ltd.
LNG Fueling Station Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2025
Demand for clean fuel vehicles running on natural gas is gaining momentum due to the rise in concern about environment protection. Governments across the world are promoting the usage of natural gas vehicles owing to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, compressed natural gas (CNG) is the primarily used form of natural gas in vehicles worldwide. This gas is compressed at high pressures of about 200 bars and is then dispensed into the CNG tanks of vehicles. CNG is used largely in light duty vehicles, cars, and buses. It is generally not used for heavy duty transport vehicles. About 5 liters of CNG is equivalent to 1 liter of diesel. This makes it useless for long distance heavy duty trucks owing to the high volume and the weight of CNG. This paves the way for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for usage in vehicles.
LNG is natural gas that has been liquefied at a temperature of -161 °C. Its volume is about 1/600 times that of natural gas. LNG as transportation fuel would decrease cost and carbon emission when compared to its crude oil alternatives. LNG fueling stations are gradually gaining popularity as they possess higher energy density than CNG, higher volume of natural gas, and their storage requires highly insulated tank owing to low temperatures. Hence, LNG is suited for long distance heavy duty vehicles. Since LNG as a fuel are best suited for heavy-duty vehicles hence while developing LNG fueling stations special care must be taken for accommodation of these vehicles.
In terms of type of station, the LNG fueling station market can be bifurcated into permanent station and mobile station. Permanent stations are akin to any other fuel stations where dispensers are fixed and firmly attached to the ground and LNG is stored in storage tanks. It is dispensed into the vehicles through fuel dispensers. Under the mobile station type, an LNG tanker with a side mounted LNG dispenser attached to it is utilized. This type of fueling station can serve various small fleet of vehicles and can also be used for emergency refueling of vehicle.
Based on application, the LNG fueling station market can be classified into vehicles and ship. The vehicles application segment consists of automobiles running on LNG. These are primarily heavy duty vehicles and other vehicles utilizing LNG as fuel source. The ship application segment comprises ships and barges running on LNG.
In terms of region, the LNG fueling station market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by North America. This dominance in the market by Asia Pacific is primarily due to the large number of LNG fuel stations in China. The LNG fueling station market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative for other fossil fuels and rise in number of heavy duty vehicles in the region.
Key companies operating in the LNG fueling station market include Cryostar, Clean Energy Fuels, ENN Energy Holding, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, FortisBC, ENGIE, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Natural Gas Vehicles for America.
