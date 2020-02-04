MARKET REPORT
Animal Healthcare Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies
Animal healthcare has become a focus area for many pharmaceutical companies in the past decade. The particular market has become even more important because of greater instances of animal disease outbreaks coupled with large-scale factory farming that requires high quality animal feed additives, vaccines as well as hygiene management products. The animal healthcare market is categorised into product type and animal type. Products in animal healthcare market comprises feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Feed additives include feed supplements, medicated food and nutritional feed to overcome the protein and vitamin deficiency majorly in farm animals. Pharmaceuticals include antibiotics, antiparasitics, anti-inflammatories, analgesics and fertility drugs. Animal healthcare market depends on the animal type that is production animals and companion animals. Production animal includes poultry, swine, cattle, equine and aquaculture. Companion animals include dogs, cats and other small animals.
Market Value and Forecast
The Global Animal Healthcare market revenues are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2017-2027 and a reach value of US$ 54,548.0 Mn by the end of 2027.
Market Dynamics
The primary factors fuelling demand in the Animal Healthcare market are increasing consumption of meat and milk globally. Beside that increasing foodborne and zoonotic diseases and rising trend of pet adoption are also fuelling the growth of the market. Consumers demand natural products and food processors demand transparent labelling – this is also anticipated to drive the demand in the Animal Healthcare market. Some of the factors hampering the growth of the Animal Healthcare market are increasing regulations and growing costs of animal testing. Restrictions imposed by regulatory authorities over usage of antibiotics has been negatively impacting antibiotic sales in the animal healthcare market.
Market Segmentation by Product Type
Based on product type, the global Animal Healthcare market has been segmented into Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines. Feed Additive segment is estimated to account for 45% value share of the market by 2017 end. Pharmaceutical segment is expected to reach US$ 20,767.8 Mn by 2027 end and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%. Vaccines segments is expected to be the least attractive segment by product type in the animal healthcare market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation by Animal Type
Based on animal type, the global Animal Healthcare market has been segmented into Production Animals and Companion Animals. Among the animal types, Production Animals segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 35,041.9 Mn by 2027 end. Companion Animals segment is expected to gain a market value of US$ 13,725.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.
Key Regions
The global Animal Healthcare market has been segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America dominates the global market for Animal Healthcare and is expected to reach US$ 18,186.4 Mn by 2027 end. The Western Europe market is expected to account for the second largest market value share, followed by APEJ. North America and Europe collectively constitute more than 60% of the market share over the forecast period. Japan is expected to be the least attractive region for animal healthcare due to less pet adoption.
MARKET REPORT
Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2025
In this report, the global Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market report include:
The following manufacturers are covered:
PPG Industries
AkzoNobel
Henkel
Chemetall
3M
Nihon Parkerizing
Nippon Paint
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Kansai Paint
Abrasives
ABShot Tecnics
Barton International
Blastech
Crystal Mark
Cym Materiales
GMA Garnet
Altech Anodizing
Jotun
Hempel
Chugoku Marine Paints (CMP)
Tnemec
AnCatt
NEI Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Iron Phosphate
Zinc Phosphate
Chromate
Chromate Free
Blast Media
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
General Industry
Metal Packaging
Other
The study objectives of Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Digital Manufacturing Inkjet Ink market.
MARKET REPORT
Truck Manufacturing Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report 2015 – 2021
Truck Manufacturing Market from PMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Truck Manufacturing Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Truck Manufacturing Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2015 – 2021. Rising demand for Truck Manufacturing among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Truck Manufacturing Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Truck Manufacturing Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Truck Manufacturing Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Truck Manufacturing
Queries addressed in the Truck Manufacturing Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Truck Manufacturing ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Truck Manufacturing Market?
- Which segment will lead the Truck Manufacturing Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Truck Manufacturing Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
key players in the truck manufacturing market are operating with their subsidiaries. Daimler operates with its subsidiaries Mercedes Benz, Freightliner, Western Star and Mitsubishi Fuso. Volvo’s subsidiaries include Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack and UD Trucks. Paccar operates with its subsidiaries Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF Trucks.
Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- Eastern Europe
- CIS
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Others
Key features of this report
- Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Truck Manufacturing market dynamics
- Latest innovations and key events in the industry
- Analysis of business strategies of the top players
- Truck Manufacturing market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)
Reasons to choose PMR:
- Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information
- Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients
- 24/7 availability of services
- Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape
- Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients
MARKET REPORT
Cooking OilMarket Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends
XploreMR has published a new report on the global cooking oil market, providing forecast for the period, 2019 to 2027. The report enumerates valuable insights to enable readers to make winning business decisions for the future growth of their businesses. The report sheds light on significant factors that are constantly shaping the growth of the cooking oil market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting the growth of the global cooking oil market are also incorporated in the report.
Market Taxonomy
The cooking oil market has been bifurcated on the basis of product type, nature, category, certification type, packaging type, sales channel, and region. Each of these segments are analyzed to provide readers a holistic view of the industry.
Product Type
Soy Oil
Sunflower Oil
Corn Oil
Palm Oil
Olive Oil
Canola Oil
Coconut Oil
Sesame Oil
Nature
Organic
Conventional
Category
Refined
Semi-refined
Unrefined
Packaging Type
Bottles
Jerry Cans
Pouches
Metal Barrels
Certification Type
GMO
Non-GMO
Sales Channel
Departmental Stores
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Discounters
Online Stores
Convenience Stores
Other Sales Channels
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
MEA
Japan
Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered What will be the cooking oil market size in 2027? Which region will remain most lucrative for the cooking oil market growth? Which source is most preferred for cooking oil? What was its market size in 2019? What is the market share comparison between different sources in the cooking oil market? What will be the growth rate of processed cooking oil in 2021?
Key indicators associated with the cooking oil market have been evaluated thoroughly in the report. The study highlights vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with potential opportunities in the cooking oil market. A comprehensive study on the supply chain of the cooking oil market has also been encompassed in the report.
Other key aspects laid down in the cooking oil market include cost breakdown, pricing strategy of the leading market players, and raw product cost breakdown. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenario of the cooking oil market have been encompassed in the report to understand future prospects of the market.
A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the cooking oil market have been provided on the basis of product type, nature, category, certification type, packaging type, sales channel, and region. The report also renders imperative numbers such as historical and forecast size of various segments of the cooking oil market.
Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments has been delivered in the report. The cooking oil market has been analyzed at both regional and country levels.
The cooking oil market report provides an exhaustive evaluation on the structure of the cooking oil market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all the leading companies profiled in the report. A company share analysis on the cooking oil market players has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix on the profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of cooking oil manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map.
Key companies profiled in the cooking oil market report include Archer Daniels Midland Company Bunge Ltd. Cargill, Inc. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited ConAgra Brands, Inc. Richardson Oilseed Ltd. J-Oil Mills, Inc. Adani Wilmar Ltd. Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. Sime Darby Barhad
Research Methodology
A realistic methodology along with a holistic approach makes the base for the incisive insights provided in the cooking oil market for the study evaluation period. The XMR report comprises of detailed information on the growth prospects of the cooking oil industry along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment of the market.
Extensive primary and secondary research have been employed to garner incisive insights into the forecast study of the cooking oil market. The report on cooking oil market has further gone through a cross-validation by the in-house professionals to make the cooking oil market report one-of-its-kind with the highest credibility.
