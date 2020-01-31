Animal Probiotics Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2018 to 2028

The Insight Partners published new research report on “Airport Lighting Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains information which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global airport lighting market is accounted to US$ 540.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,039.2 Mn by 2027.

Leading key players mentioned in the report:-

ADB Safegate

Airfield Lighting

Astronics Corporation

Avlite Systems

Carmanah Technologies

Eaton (Cooper Industry)

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

OCEM Airfield Technology

OSRAM GmbH

China holds the largest airport lighting market share in the Asia Pacific region. The country has invested significant amount in the renovatation of airports in recent years, and the remodeling projects are expected to finish by 2019-2020. According to CAPA Airport Construction Database, the country has invested huge amount in renovation of airports in recent years, and the remodeling projects are expected to finish by 2020. The remodeling of airport infrastructure includes expansion of runways, the extension of taxiways, and construction of expanded airport terminals. This has led airport lighting market players to supply and install their products, thereby, making decent profit. For instance, in 2018, OCEM announce the opening of new sales and technical support center in India to expand and meet the requirement of Indian airports.

Airport Lighting Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

