Animation, VFX & Game Market Strategy 2020 Industry Opportunity Assessment by Top Manufacturers: Microsoft, Nintendo Netease, Sony, Warner Bros | Future Growth Predictions 2024

Animation is the rapid display of static images in a way that creates the illusion of motion. Nowadays animation is used mostly in motion pictures and videos, plus some computer applications, such as moving icons, and in video games. Like photographic cinema, animated video usually incorporates sound for dialog, musical accompaniment, and other effects. But unlike photographic cinema, it can depict anything that the animation artist can imagine visually, and therefore it is especially useful for telling stories with fantasy elements that would be hard to stage in reality. Animation is also used to create special visual effects within movie productions that otherwise use traditional photographic methods.

The Global Animation, VFX & Game Market is valued at 376100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 453000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2024.

Scope of the Report:

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Animation, VFX & Game.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Tencent

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Microsoft

Nintendo

Netease

Walt Disney Animation Studios

NBCUniversal

Warner Bros

Framestore

….

Global Animation, VFX & Game Industry is spread across 139 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Animation, VFX & Game by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

This report provides the reader with supreme insights and pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a various factors driving or detaining Forecast Period 2019-2024.

It also helps in understanding the key product segments and their future prospects.

It provides a comprehensive analysis of Market and Provide Primary as well as Secondary Research.

Animation, VFX & Game Market Research helps in formulating knowledgeable business decisions by having wide-ranging insights of market.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Animation & VFX

Game & VFX

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Anime

Film

Video Game

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

